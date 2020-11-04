Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, SPDR GOLD TRUST, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells VANGUARD WORLD FD, ISHARES TRUST, The Walt Disney Co

Investment company Financial Advocates Investment Management (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, SPDR GOLD TRUST, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Amazon.com Inc, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, sells VANGUARD WORLD FD, ISHARES TRUST, The Walt Disney Co, AT&T Inc, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Advocates Investment Management. As of 2020Q3, Financial Advocates Investment Management owns 557 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GLD, QQQ, AMZN, IEFA, UNG, JKH, IGIB, SPMD, FXD, GDX, BIL, HON, FXZ, MDIV, FDM, BLOK, EFA, ITA, REGL, ICLN, FAN, SH, IWN, VLUE, GSY, FXN, SHV, CEF, WEX, RWR, RGR, DXCM, DBA, MGM, SPHD, APD, PH, THO, LGLV, MELI, APPS, DKNG, SPTM, ROBO, QQEW, JKD, ARKG, ALB, AB, CHD, ED, ETN, FDS, MKC, NSC, RDS.A, GWW, BR, KKR, GMED, IIPR, ARLO, UBER, CRWD, FINX, BDJ, CHY, SAND, KEY, IVZ, MBII, PAVM,

SPLG, SCHZ, XLK, SPAB, XLP, VTI, IVW, BND, BSV, AAPL, IVE, MSFT, EEM, FIXD, FDN, LQD, VIG, IJH, USMV, SLV, FXL, QTEC, LMBS, VEU, VUG, SPLV, AMD, IGSB, FTSM, CVX, JPST, VTV, NVDA, IJR, SPY, BP, INTC, ANGL, PFF, VCIT, AMRN, NEE, MAR, ABBV, AOM, AOR, ITOT, IUSG, IWV, XLE, XLI, BLK, BA, BMY, EMR, FDX, HD, JNJ, SPGI, MDT, MRK, PPG, PEP, PFE, AAXN, GNUS, SQ, DIA, FFTY, FMB, FVD, IUSV, MTUM, SCHV, VWO, XLY, MMM, ALK, CDNS, CAT, F, GIS, IBM, LOW, ORCL, O, WEN, UPS, VZ, LULU, PM, AGNC, SPLK, GOOG, JD, ETSY, PYPL, TTD, ZM, CARR, DON, EWY, HYG, IBB, IWP, IWY, JNK, KXI, MDY, MGK, SCHD, SCHG, SPYG, VEA, VNLA, XHE, XMLV, ASML, MO, AEP, ARCC, TFC, CVS, CLX, DE, EIX, EL, GE, GILD, GS, LMT, MU, PCAR, PLUG, LIN, PG, ROK, SBAC, SYK, TJX, UNH, VTR, XLNX, JPS, NRO, ETG, CSQ, MA, KDP, WFCPL.PFD, NGL, MPC, TDOC, APPN, RDFN, SAIL, ZUO, GH, SWAV, AOK, BLV, BNDX, CIBR, CMF, DGRO, DTN, FTA, GMF, HDV, HYLS, IHI, IWS, MGC, PCY, PGX, SLYV, SPEM, SPTS, SPYV, SRVR, TDIV, TOTL, USHY, VCSH, VGT, VTEB, XMMO, Reduced Positions: EDV, IVV, JKE, VOE, VOOG, PTLC, XLV, IGR, IEF, FDT, MPW, IAU, HYT, GOVT, IEP, RQI, PTNQ, SHOP, FXH, IXUS, XLU, IXN, QUAL, XLC, TLT, GOOGL, INMB, IYG, ACWV, AOA, MXI, SDY, VGSH, XLF, IEMG, IJS, VO, GBIL, NEAR, VMBS, EFAV, IEI, SCHX, NFLX, NKE, FV, IWO, SHY, VNQ, XOM, FB, IQ, ESGE, ESGU, TIP, CSCO, COST, KMB, WFC, TSLA, IGF, IWD, RSP, SCHO, VB, PLD, ADP, CMCSA, JPM, WMT, FSKR, FNDF, IWM, MUB, XLB, ABT, ACN, BRK.B, D, LLY, EPD, ITW, MDLZ, RCL, SRE, SO, LUV, TGT, TSCO, UNP, RTX, RMT, RVT, VKQ, VMO, EFR, BGR, AOD, AWP, DAL, BIP, ARI, BCX, PSX, OTIS, ARKK, BIV, BKLN, DLN, DUSA, DVY, EFG, EMB, FEP, FEX, FPX, FTC, IGM, IGV, IJK, IWR, IYW, PRF, SCHE, SCHF, SGOL, SRLN, VBK, VCLT, VOO, VXUS, XAR, XSLV, XT, CB, NLY, BAC, CCL, C, COP, STZ, CPRT, CCI, DUK, ENB, FCX, HL, ILMN, NVS, PCG, PNC, PENN, CRM, SWKS, SYY, TXN, TMO, USB, WM, WY, XEL, ET, SOR, NVG, MHI, EOI, AVGO, NOW, NCLH, DSL, TSLX, FSK, BABA, AKTS, EDIT, TWLO, WTRH, ARKW, EBND, EEMV, EWJ, EWL, FDL, FPE, FTSL, IJJ, MCHI, OEF, PEY, PWB, QVAL, RPG, SCHM, SCHP, SHM, SHYG, SLYG, SPIB, VCR, VHT, VONG, VONV,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 409,931 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.84% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 84,032 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.86% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 131,247 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.99% SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPLG) - 688,641 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1542.24% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHZ) - 452,855 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 74.23%

Financial Advocates Investment Management initiated holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $178.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 132,385 shares as of .

Financial Advocates Investment Management initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $287.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 77,401 shares as of .

Financial Advocates Investment Management initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3230.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 5,887 shares as of .

Financial Advocates Investment Management initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $60.32. The stock is now traded at around $61.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 114,426 shares as of .

Financial Advocates Investment Management initiated holding in US NATURAL GAS FD. The purchase prices were between $9.61 and $14.48, with an estimated average price of $11.96. The stock is now traded at around $11.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 479,164 shares as of .

Financial Advocates Investment Management initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $295 and $335.53, with an estimated average price of $312.74. The stock is now traded at around $345.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 13,035 shares as of .

Financial Advocates Investment Management added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 1542.24%. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $40.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 688,641 shares as of .

Financial Advocates Investment Management added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 74.23%. The purchase prices were between $56.07 and $56.92, with an estimated average price of $56.39. The stock is now traded at around $56.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 452,855 shares as of .

Financial Advocates Investment Management added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 45.47%. The purchase prices were between $104.66 and $127.03, with an estimated average price of $112.96. The stock is now traded at around $117.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 187,376 shares as of .

Financial Advocates Investment Management added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 104.75%. The purchase prices were between $30.77 and $31.23, with an estimated average price of $30.95. The stock is now traded at around $30.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 396,378 shares as of .

Financial Advocates Investment Management added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 74.29%. The purchase prices were between $58.69 and $66.84, with an estimated average price of $63.12. The stock is now traded at around $64.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 197,559 shares as of .

Financial Advocates Investment Management added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 46.50%. The purchase prices were between $157.44 and $181.24, with an estimated average price of $168.12. The stock is now traded at around $176.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 94,272 shares as of .

Financial Advocates Investment Management sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91.

Financial Advocates Investment Management sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59.

Financial Advocates Investment Management sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $43.25 and $54.31, with an estimated average price of $50.47.

Financial Advocates Investment Management sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $110.22 and $110.82, with an estimated average price of $110.58.

Financial Advocates Investment Management sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $178.96 and $268.8, with an estimated average price of $207.45.

Financial Advocates Investment Management sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $182.98 and $208.5, with an estimated average price of $197.1.