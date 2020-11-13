Centaurus Financial, Inc. Buys MFS Intermediate Income Trust, Apple Inc, Waste Connections Inc, Sells SPDR GOLD TRUST, VANGUARD WORLD FD, ISHARES TRUST

Investment company Centaurus Financial, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys MFS Intermediate Income Trust, Apple Inc, Waste Connections Inc, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, sells SPDR GOLD TRUST, VANGUARD WORLD FD, ISHARES TRUST, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, VANGUARD BD IDX FD during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Centaurus Financial, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Centaurus Financial, Inc. owns 603 stocks with a total value of $697 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: WCN, ESGU, GOVT, IGSB, HDGE, SPIB, RVNC, EFG, SHYG, ISRG, VLUE, SIZE, QDEL, APHA, DOCU, FTEC, CARR, WMB, CRWD, SYK, FVAC, VTEB, PSJ, XLB, BLK, RY, VNO, STK, DOV, MS, MSI, XHE, AGZ, GD, GME, EXAS, WTFC, APD, IYM, TPB, ROKU, SPCE, BAND, IYK, XT, IHF, BYND, IAI, VT, GBF, AOR, DE, LEN, NMIH, ITW, HEI, GPC, ECPG, ENB, EMR, LVS, CMI, CMCSA, BTI, BDX, BAX, BHP, AKAM, PLD, MDT, IQV, HZNP, PODD, EMD, ZBRA, TM, SNPS, STE, SWBI, RCL, PPG, OHI, MGM, SCHE, IXN, FE, OIA, NCV, AOA,
- Added Positions: MIN, AAPL, TLT, MSFT, TYL, SPAB, CHTR, BSV, SCHG, SPLG, VXX, SCHD, IHI, VIAC, ROP, CLM, SPY, DAR, VGIT, BA, TSLA, AMD, NVDA, SBUX, IDV, USMV, AZN, NFLX, V, INDA, MBB, AMGN, JNJ, TDG, RVT, MA, AVGO, FB, IYG, MUB, SCHM, DIS, EXG, IAU, VCSH, ABT, WFC, THW, TLH, BAC, LMT, LOW, UNP, MCR, VGI, SRC, IVZ, BP, CCL, CAT, TPR, DXCM, PYPL, ELAN, IJK, MOAT, SDIV, VBK, VCIT, XAR, XLI, XLY, ADBE, ARCC, BYD, BXMT, XOM, POOL, LEO, WFCPL.PFD, DSL, RA, CLNC, LVGO, DKNG, AMLP, ARKG, IEFA, QYLD, VCLT, VXUS, XLC, XLV, MMM, ASML, APA, DUK, PEAK, HD, HON, KIM, TGTX, MRK, NOC, PATK, SJI, NLOK, MYD, FTF, IGR, NOW, GOOG, DOW, IGIB, FVD, IEI, IYC, IYW, LQD, PSCH, SHY, SJNK, SLYG, TIP, VMBS, XLU, ABMD, TFC, SAM, CSX, CI, CSCO, CCI, DHR, INTC, IRM, KMB, KSS, NVAX, OKE, QCOM, O, SPG, STLD, TMO, ZBH, JRS, PFL, BME, PM, BBN, PHYS, APTS, NCLH, TDOC, SBBP, FDEU, TWLO, AYX, MRNA, AGG, AOM, ARKK, DGRO, DON, FTA, FTC, HDV, HYD, IVV, PZA, RPG, SCHO, SPMD, SPSM, TOTL, USHY, VEU, VIG, VONG, VOOG, VOOV, VYMI, WIP, XLG, ALK, ALL, IEP, AMAT, BK, CSWC, CL, EXC, NEE, GIS, LHX, LRCX, MRVL, ORCL, PSEC, PWR, SGEN, SKYW, TSCO, RTX, VLO, WBA, VMO, UTG, GGN, NHF, VMW, DG, HCA, ENVA, AFIN, PINS, ZM, BNDX, FTCS, HYS, ITA, IWM, IYF, IYH, JKE, QQEW, TDIV, VFH,
- Reduced Positions: GLD, MGK, MTUM, QUAL, LMBS, SPYD, CWB, FIXD, VGT, SHSP, STIP, WPC, ACWV, IQLT, HFC, SPTL, FND, SO, IGV, BMY, ALRM, AOK, GDX, QQQ, VHT, BIV, VOO, T, BOND, IVW, F, AMZN, EFAV, TGT, VOD, WMT, IWB, SHYF, HII, CVS, CLX, GSK, UPS, MNA, MO, CVX, SHW, VCR, COST, VZ, OCSL, FSKR, EZM, BRK.B, DSGX, GILD, ARKW, JKH, GS, PFE, WING, ACWI, FTSL, HACK, JPST, MDY, MGV, KO, DD, JPM, LUV, DVY, IEF, SPLV, VPU, VWO, STAR, HTGC, MAIN, BACPL.PFD, DMO, FXH, IWF, SOXX, VAW, VDC, VGSH, VIS, VOX, GE, GOOGL, MCD, PG, WW, PDT, CIM, EDI, DFP, ABBV, ANET, NSA, SQ, FBT, FDN, FLRN, IJR, PFF, VB, VNQ, VTI, VUG, VXF, ACN, C, DX, FDX, JBLU, MKTX, NKE, ON, PRGO, ROL, CRM, UNH, WM, MUC, IQI, PTY, PMT, PCI, BRG, BABA, SHOP, KHC, TTD, OKTA, EDV, EWW, FDL, FXL, IJH, IJT, IVE, RWX, SCHB, SLV, VDE, VTV, VYM, XLK, ATVI, AEP, AXP, AINV, CNC, ED, CPRT, EXP, FISV, LII, MAR, PEP, SWKS, TTWO, TXN, VRTX, XLNX, FFC, NVG, ETV, ETW, ETY, AOD, MLCO, DEX, ETJ, SRNE, OPI, STWD, XYL, MIE, ECC, FSV, LOB, INSP, BND, DBEM, ECH, EEM, EFA, FPE, HYLS, IBB, IWP, MGC, PCEF, PCY, PHB, ROBO, SCHA, SCHZ, SPSB, SRLN, VGLT, VO, VOE, VOT, XLP,
- Sold Out: BLV, PNQI, IWY, ZROZ, PTF, XSW, BOTZ, FBND, NVS, LDOS, STOR, PRU, PXH, CIBR, EMB, PSA, VWOB, KMI, HWM, EES, COTY, CEN, WORK, BUD, EMO, IYE, UAA, SHV, SPDW, XBI, JNK, ONEQ, SDY, BST, DVN, MU, ULTA, HQH, OXY, RDS.A, ABR, BIIB, XLE, D, SRVR, SPYG, FCN, FC, NKLA, SLRC, ARI, IWD, IPAY, NXPI, PSX, BLUE, DBEU, DHT, PULM, AEG,
For the details of CENTAURUS FINANCIAL, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/centaurus+financial%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CENTAURUS FINANCIAL, INC.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 215,571 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.12%
- PIMCO ETF TRUST (MINT) - 187,823 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93%
- ISHARES TRUST (MTUM) - 92,731 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.42%
- Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND) - 168,698 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.22%
- Alarm.com Holdings Inc (ALRM) - 220,124 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.46%
Centaurus Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Waste Connections Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.75 and $105, with an estimated average price of $99.86. The stock is now traded at around $108.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 53,943 shares as of .New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
Centaurus Financial, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.41 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $75.29. The stock is now traded at around $80.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 51,536 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (GOVT)
Centaurus Financial, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $27.77 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $27.96. The stock is now traded at around $27.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 110,832 shares as of .New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Centaurus Financial, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.31 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 41,420 shares as of .New Purchase: ADVISORSHARES TRUS (HDGE)
Centaurus Financial, Inc. initiated holding in ADVISORSHARES TRUS. The purchase prices were between $4.26 and $5, with an estimated average price of $4.54. The stock is now traded at around $3.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 445,430 shares as of .New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPIB)
Centaurus Financial, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.54 and $37.05, with an estimated average price of $36.81. The stock is now traded at around $36.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 54,288 shares as of .Added: MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN)
Centaurus Financial, Inc. added to a holding in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 202.21%. The purchase prices were between $3.73 and $3.92, with an estimated average price of $3.83. The stock is now traded at around $3.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 2,868,926 shares as of .Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Centaurus Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 37.12%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $119.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 215,571 shares as of .Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Centaurus Financial, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 224.26%. The purchase prices were between $161.12 and $171.57, with an estimated average price of $165.77. The stock is now traded at around $158.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 35,302 shares as of .Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Centaurus Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 62.69%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $215.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 46,715 shares as of .Added: Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL)
Centaurus Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Tyler Technologies Inc by 152.71%. The purchase prices were between $325.33 and $370.4, with an estimated average price of $345.7. The stock is now traded at around $414.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 12,974 shares as of .Added: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPAB)
Centaurus Financial, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 78.53%. The purchase prices were between $30.77 and $31.23, with an estimated average price of $30.95. The stock is now traded at around $30.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 192,581 shares as of .Sold Out: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BLV)
Centaurus Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD. The sale prices were between $110.45 and $116.68, with an estimated average price of $113.06.Sold Out: PowerShares NASDAQ Internet Portfolio (PNQI)
Centaurus Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in PowerShares NASDAQ Internet Portfolio. The sale prices were between $181.77 and $222.35, with an estimated average price of $197.33.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IWY)
Centaurus Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $108.01 and $131.36, with an estimated average price of $117.57.Sold Out: PIMCO ETF TRUST (ZROZ)
Centaurus Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST. The sale prices were between $168.57 and $184.99, with an estimated average price of $175.76.Sold Out: Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (PTF)
Centaurus Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF. The sale prices were between $98.15 and $116.38, with an estimated average price of $104.28.Sold Out: GLOBAL X FDS (BOTZ)
Centaurus Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The sale prices were between $24.01 and $28.13, with an estimated average price of $26.33.
