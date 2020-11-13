Centaurus Financial, Inc. Buys MFS Intermediate Income Trust, Apple Inc, Waste Connections Inc, Sells SPDR GOLD TRUST, VANGUARD WORLD FD, ISHARES TRUST

Investment company Centaurus Financial, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys MFS Intermediate Income Trust, Apple Inc, Waste Connections Inc, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, sells SPDR GOLD TRUST, VANGUARD WORLD FD, ISHARES TRUST, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, VANGUARD BD IDX FD during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Centaurus Financial, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Centaurus Financial, Inc. owns 603 stocks with a total value of $697 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 215,571 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.12% PIMCO ETF TRUST (MINT) - 187,823 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93% ISHARES TRUST (MTUM) - 92,731 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.42% Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND) - 168,698 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.22% Alarm.com Holdings Inc (ALRM) - 220,124 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.46%

Centaurus Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Waste Connections Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.75 and $105, with an estimated average price of $99.86. The stock is now traded at around $108.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 53,943 shares as of .

Centaurus Financial, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.41 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $75.29. The stock is now traded at around $80.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 51,536 shares as of .

Centaurus Financial, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $27.77 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $27.96. The stock is now traded at around $27.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 110,832 shares as of .

Centaurus Financial, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.31 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 41,420 shares as of .

Centaurus Financial, Inc. initiated holding in ADVISORSHARES TRUS. The purchase prices were between $4.26 and $5, with an estimated average price of $4.54. The stock is now traded at around $3.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 445,430 shares as of .

Centaurus Financial, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.54 and $37.05, with an estimated average price of $36.81. The stock is now traded at around $36.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 54,288 shares as of .

Centaurus Financial, Inc. added to a holding in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 202.21%. The purchase prices were between $3.73 and $3.92, with an estimated average price of $3.83. The stock is now traded at around $3.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 2,868,926 shares as of .

Centaurus Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 37.12%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $119.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 215,571 shares as of .

Centaurus Financial, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 224.26%. The purchase prices were between $161.12 and $171.57, with an estimated average price of $165.77. The stock is now traded at around $158.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 35,302 shares as of .

Centaurus Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 62.69%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $215.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 46,715 shares as of .

Centaurus Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Tyler Technologies Inc by 152.71%. The purchase prices were between $325.33 and $370.4, with an estimated average price of $345.7. The stock is now traded at around $414.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 12,974 shares as of .

Centaurus Financial, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 78.53%. The purchase prices were between $30.77 and $31.23, with an estimated average price of $30.95. The stock is now traded at around $30.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 192,581 shares as of .

Centaurus Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD. The sale prices were between $110.45 and $116.68, with an estimated average price of $113.06.

Centaurus Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in PowerShares NASDAQ Internet Portfolio. The sale prices were between $181.77 and $222.35, with an estimated average price of $197.33.

Centaurus Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $108.01 and $131.36, with an estimated average price of $117.57.

Centaurus Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST. The sale prices were between $168.57 and $184.99, with an estimated average price of $175.76.

Centaurus Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF. The sale prices were between $98.15 and $116.38, with an estimated average price of $104.28.

Centaurus Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The sale prices were between $24.01 and $28.13, with an estimated average price of $26.33.