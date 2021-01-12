  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
City Holding Co Buys BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Mastercard Inc, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Sells International Business Machines Corp, AT&T Inc, Emerson Electric Co

January 12, 2021 | About: EEM +0.98% MA -1.52% IWF -0.21% VO +0.89% PYPL +0.06% XLY +1.53% QCLN +3.39% BND -0.02% FSLR +0.54% VOT +0.72% VBK +1.18% CSIQ -0.39%

Charleston, WV, based Investment company City Holding Co (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Mastercard Inc, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells International Business Machines Corp, AT&T Inc, Emerson Electric Co, Wells Fargo, Bank of New York Mellon Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, City Holding Co. As of 2020Q4, City Holding Co owns 505 stocks with a total value of $477 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of CITY HOLDING CO
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 166,681 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27%
  2. City Holding Co (CHCO) - 310,623 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.30%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 64,862 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.16%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,114 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.65%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,380 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.33%
New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd (QCLN)

City Holding Co initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The purchase prices were between $45.2 and $70.85, with an estimated average price of $57.45. The stock is now traded at around $85.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 13,375 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

City Holding Co initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $87 and $88.19, with an estimated average price of $87.58. The stock is now traded at around $87.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,408 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: First Solar Inc (FSLR)

City Holding Co initiated holding in First Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.24 and $105.16, with an estimated average price of $87.32. The stock is now traded at around $104.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,318 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)

City Holding Co initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $178.76 and $215.29, with an estimated average price of $197.47. The stock is now traded at around $218.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,047 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

City Holding Co initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $216.78 and $272.28, with an estimated average price of $242.72. The stock is now traded at around $282.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,582 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ)

City Holding Co initiated holding in Canadian Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.7 and $53.16, with an estimated average price of $41.28. The stock is now traded at around $55.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,451 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

City Holding Co added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.27%. The purchase prices were between $43.54 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 113,508 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

City Holding Co added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 20.63%. The purchase prices were between $288.64 and $356.94, with an estimated average price of $332.69. The stock is now traded at around $342.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 19,472 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

City Holding Co added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.63%. The purchase prices were between $209.24 and $241.25, with an estimated average price of $227.51. The stock is now traded at around $240.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 27,204 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

City Holding Co added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 301.91%. The purchase prices were between $176.14 and $208.21, with an estimated average price of $194.21. The stock is now traded at around $214.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 7,375 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

City Holding Co added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 27.22%. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.95. The stock is now traded at around $237.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 22,244 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)

City Holding Co added to a holding in SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 92.62%. The purchase prices were between $142.97 and $160.78, with an estimated average price of $154.38. The stock is now traded at around $168.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 13,393 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (EFV)

City Holding Co sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $38.09 and $47.61, with an estimated average price of $43.67.

Sold Out: MVB Financial Corp (MVBF)

City Holding Co sold out a holding in MVB Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $15.95 and $22.68, with an estimated average price of $19.07.

Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

City Holding Co sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $119.12 and $121.46, with an estimated average price of $120.15.

Sold Out: Unilever NV (UN)

City Holding Co sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.

Sold Out: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

City Holding Co sold out a holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The sale prices were between $101.75 and $119.15, with an estimated average price of $112.7.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (EWH)

City Holding Co sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF. The sale prices were between $21.31 and $24.81, with an estimated average price of $23.17.



