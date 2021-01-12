City Holding Co Buys BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Mastercard Inc, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Sells International Business Machines Corp, AT&T Inc, Emerson Electric Co

Charleston, WV, based Investment company City Holding Co (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Mastercard Inc, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells International Business Machines Corp, AT&T Inc, Emerson Electric Co, Wells Fargo, Bank of New York Mellon Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, City Holding Co. As of 2020Q4, City Holding Co owns 505 stocks with a total value of $477 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: QCLN, BND, VBK, VOT, FSLR, CSIQ, ACWX, VIA, XLV, ALB, VBR, ORLY, ARKK, SPYV, SPYG, EXAS, MS, UAL, GBDC, 50AA, IBUY, ARI, ARCC, BHF, HYEM, UNIT, SHYG, TSLX, KMX, GDDY, HTGC, PFLT, PCY, FSKR, MAIN,

EEM, CHCO, MA, IWF, VO, GOOGL, PYPL, VZ, XLY, TAN, CMI, MDT, IJR, LQD, ITA, PFF, ACN, IJT, TXN, IJK, MSFT, LLY, QQQ, AGG, BRK.B, CARR, QCOM, IJS, IJH, ABBV, NEE, VOE, DG, VTI, JPM, ABT, TT, TGT, EMB, IVW, BABA, MO, IWM, BDX, SCHW, IWP, TWTR, UL, VIG, WM, GLD, NVDA, CINF, DTE, JD, ET, EFA, SDY, SBUX, TMUS, PFG, TSLA, MRNA, CSX, SLV, Reduced Positions: IBM, T, EMR, WFC, BK, ORCL, INTC, GIS, GPC, GSK, COP, DUK, USB, BMY, KO, IWS, AAPL, CPB, GILD, PSX, CVX, D, MCD, OTIS, XLK, BRK.A, CME, MPC, VRSK, YUM, BP, XOM, ITW, DVY, MRK, XLU, VNQ, BAC, STZ, DOW, HD, HON, RDS.B, UPS, WBA, XYL, BAX, CVS, ED, DE, DD, PEP, RSG, RWR, TJX, VOD, WMT, AMGN, CDW, CSCO, FISV, INTU, K, LOW, MDU, PNW, V, AFL, CAT, CLX, CTVA, MCHP, NSC, TFC, ADM, EXC, IWV, MET, RTX, KRE, MMM, GRMN, GOOG, ANTM, ADP, BDJ, BA, CNI, CL, FDX, FE, GD, HBAN, EPP, IWN, IJJ, LB, LHX, LDOS, MCK, PNC, PFE, SHW, SO, TCP, TD, UNP, WSBC, NBR, ALC, NLY, ASH, BLL, BLW, CI, LUMN, C, CMCSA, CAG, ETY, EIX, EVRG, F, GM, IR, IXP, IWD, IEFA, AMJ, KMI, KTB, KR, LEG, NIO, NUE, NS, OXY, OMC, PM, PRU, RF, RY, SPYD, XLP, XLE, XLI, TMO, TOT, UBSI, VVV, VHT, VOX, WRK,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 166,681 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27% City Holding Co (CHCO) - 310,623 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.30% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 64,862 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.16% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,114 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.65% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,380 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.33%

City Holding Co initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The purchase prices were between $45.2 and $70.85, with an estimated average price of $57.45. The stock is now traded at around $85.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 13,375 shares as of 2020-12-31.

City Holding Co initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $87 and $88.19, with an estimated average price of $87.58. The stock is now traded at around $87.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,408 shares as of 2020-12-31.

City Holding Co initiated holding in First Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.24 and $105.16, with an estimated average price of $87.32. The stock is now traded at around $104.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,318 shares as of 2020-12-31.

City Holding Co initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $178.76 and $215.29, with an estimated average price of $197.47. The stock is now traded at around $218.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,047 shares as of 2020-12-31.

City Holding Co initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $216.78 and $272.28, with an estimated average price of $242.72. The stock is now traded at around $282.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,582 shares as of 2020-12-31.

City Holding Co initiated holding in Canadian Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.7 and $53.16, with an estimated average price of $41.28. The stock is now traded at around $55.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,451 shares as of 2020-12-31.

City Holding Co added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.27%. The purchase prices were between $43.54 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 113,508 shares as of 2020-12-31.

City Holding Co added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 20.63%. The purchase prices were between $288.64 and $356.94, with an estimated average price of $332.69. The stock is now traded at around $342.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 19,472 shares as of 2020-12-31.

City Holding Co added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.63%. The purchase prices were between $209.24 and $241.25, with an estimated average price of $227.51. The stock is now traded at around $240.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 27,204 shares as of 2020-12-31.

City Holding Co added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 301.91%. The purchase prices were between $176.14 and $208.21, with an estimated average price of $194.21. The stock is now traded at around $214.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 7,375 shares as of 2020-12-31.

City Holding Co added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 27.22%. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.95. The stock is now traded at around $237.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 22,244 shares as of 2020-12-31.

City Holding Co added to a holding in SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 92.62%. The purchase prices were between $142.97 and $160.78, with an estimated average price of $154.38. The stock is now traded at around $168.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 13,393 shares as of 2020-12-31.

City Holding Co sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $38.09 and $47.61, with an estimated average price of $43.67.

City Holding Co sold out a holding in MVB Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $15.95 and $22.68, with an estimated average price of $19.07.

City Holding Co sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $119.12 and $121.46, with an estimated average price of $120.15.

City Holding Co sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.

City Holding Co sold out a holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The sale prices were between $101.75 and $119.15, with an estimated average price of $112.7.

City Holding Co sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF. The sale prices were between $21.31 and $24.81, with an estimated average price of $23.17.