Horan Capital Advisors, LLC. Buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares Gold Trust, Unilever PLC, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Moment

Cincinnati, OH, based Investment company Horan Capital Advisors, LLC. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares Gold Trust, Unilever PLC, Coca-Cola Co, CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Moment, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Allegheny Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Horan Capital Advisors, LLC.. As of 2020Q4, Horan Capital Advisors, LLC. owns 84 stocks with a total value of $193 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 63,855 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.33% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 92,214 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.48% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 231,140 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.35% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,406 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.47% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,519 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.33%

Horan Capital Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in BTC iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $18.61, with an estimated average price of $17.89. The stock is now traded at around $17.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 30,170 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Horan Capital Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $58.693100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,050 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Horan Capital Advisors, LLC. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2360.63%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $53.795900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 15,748 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Horan Capital Advisors, LLC. added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 119.48%. The purchase prices were between $47.96 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $51.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,135 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Horan Capital Advisors, LLC. added to a holding in CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF by 21.81%. The purchase prices were between $30.32 and $36.26, with an estimated average price of $33.81. The stock is now traded at around $36.569000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 16,430 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Horan Capital Advisors, LLC. added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 54.75%. The purchase prices were between $89.04 and $97.31, with an estimated average price of $92.55. The stock is now traded at around $94.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,852 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Horan Capital Advisors, LLC. added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 29.62%. The purchase prices were between $33.42 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $36.69. The stock is now traded at around $34.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,231 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Horan Capital Advisors, LLC. added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 25.06%. The purchase prices were between $70.29 and $77.75, with an estimated average price of $74.89. The stock is now traded at around $84.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,037 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Horan Capital Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $61.66 and $67.88, with an estimated average price of $65.89.

Horan Capital Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $30.52 and $30.88, with an estimated average price of $30.71.

Horan Capital Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Moment. The sale prices were between $49 and $60.29, with an estimated average price of $54.93.

Horan Capital Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $141.23 and $162.85, with an estimated average price of $153.43.

Horan Capital Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $100.86 and $116.21, with an estimated average price of $110.3.

Horan Capital Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in Allegheny Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $8.27 and $17.32, with an estimated average price of $12.84.