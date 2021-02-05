Malaga Cove Capital, LLC Buys Palo Alto Networks Inc, DraftKings Inc, D.R. Horton Inc, Sells Slack Technologies Inc, Roku Inc, Western Digital Corp

Pv Estates, CA, based Investment company Malaga Cove Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Palo Alto Networks Inc, DraftKings Inc, D.R. Horton Inc, Jamf Holding, Jamf Holding, sells Slack Technologies Inc, Roku Inc, Western Digital Corp, Progressive Corp, NXP Semiconductors NV during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Malaga Cove Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Malaga Cove Capital, LLC owns 147 stocks with a total value of $212 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) - 360,752 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.35% FedEx Corp (FDX) - 30,589 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.86% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 8,087 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.14% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,799 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.98% Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 22,919 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.19 and $372.06, with an estimated average price of $280.79. The stock is now traded at around $381.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,938 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC initiated holding in Jamf Holding Corp.. The purchase prices were between $29.46 and $36.75, with an estimated average price of $32.92. The stock is now traded at around $34.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 21,060 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.4 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $47.39. The stock is now traded at around $63.877000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 13,750 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.95 and $78.82, with an estimated average price of $72.85. The stock is now traded at around $80.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 9,567 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $355.01 and $391.77, with an estimated average price of $373.87. The stock is now traded at around $355.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,596 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC added to a holding in SAP SE by 96.28%. The purchase prices were between $105.83 and $158.77, with an estimated average price of $128.63. The stock is now traded at around $130.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 9,223 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 88.74%. The purchase prices were between $172.44 and $231.8, with an estimated average price of $203.06. The stock is now traded at around $287.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 6,032 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC added to a holding in Yext Inc by 93.74%. The purchase prices were between $14.97 and $19.32, with an estimated average price of $17.13. The stock is now traded at around $18.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 69,645 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 57.89%. The purchase prices were between $272.8 and $333.15, with an estimated average price of $307.47. The stock is now traded at around $289.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,484 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 81.00%. The purchase prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.55. The stock is now traded at around $28.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 39,027 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC added to a holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc by 45.51%. The purchase prices were between $132.71 and $174.12, with an estimated average price of $159.06. The stock is now traded at around $172.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 9,762 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $24.1 and $43.84, with an estimated average price of $33.88.

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $200 and $360.56, with an estimated average price of $263.31.

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Western Digital Corp. The sale prices were between $35.96 and $55.39, with an estimated average price of $44.04.

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $87.11 and $101.38, with an estimated average price of $94.62.

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC sold out a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The sale prices were between $127.39 and $166.37, with an estimated average price of $147.64.

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Gentex Corp. The sale prices were between $26.01 and $34.06, with an estimated average price of $30.91.