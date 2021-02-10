Rikoon Group, LLC Buys Aon PLC, Booking Holdings Inc, Baidu Inc, Sells Apple Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Medtronic PLC

Santa Fe, NM, based Investment company Rikoon Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Aon PLC, Booking Holdings Inc, Baidu Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, sells Apple Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Medtronic PLC, Ecolab Inc, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rikoon Group, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Rikoon Group, LLC owns 200 stocks with a total value of $321 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AON, XLE, WFC, COP, BDN, MSI, LYB, AIG, WSO, MMP, CERN, BP, STZ, BEN, MPC, UTG, NSC, PGC, BOH, PPA, ORAN, NBEV,

AON, XLE, WFC, COP, BDN, MSI, LYB, AIG, WSO, MMP, CERN, BP, STZ, BEN, MPC, UTG, NSC, PGC, BOH, PPA, ORAN, NBEV, Added Positions: BKNG, BIDU, CTSH, BRK.A, T, KSU, EQNR, XOM, GOOG, FDX, SHW, FAST, JNJ, IBM, TOT, BAC, PG, SDY, PEP, PSX, VTI, AAP, CMI, LAMR, UNP, CMCSA, MCK, MSFT, RDS.A, VFH, ABT, BX, ITW, IWM, PM, XLF, WBA, AMZN, BCE, KO, GE, HD, SPLV, CRM, VGT, BME, CVX, CVS, DIS, LLY, UNH, USB, MMM, ABBV, BA, CSL, FB, GSK, JPM, MAIN, WMT, MO, AZN, BMY, CSCO, CRSP, DOW, DUK, DD, EMR, TDIV, GILD, INTC, HDV, IUSV, PHG, LBRDK, MRK, ROKU, XLK, UDR, WY, ACN, ADP, CAT, CGNX, GIS, IJJ, LEG, MCD, MDLZ, PYPL, QCOM, SAP, SYY, UPS, VB, VEU, VWO, AMAT, CSX, DG, IWN, IVW, IVE, PPG, RIO, XLV, TSM, VFC, VXF, VDC,

BKNG, BIDU, CTSH, BRK.A, T, KSU, EQNR, XOM, GOOG, FDX, SHW, FAST, JNJ, IBM, TOT, BAC, PG, SDY, PEP, PSX, VTI, AAP, CMI, LAMR, UNP, CMCSA, MCK, MSFT, RDS.A, VFH, ABT, BX, ITW, IWM, PM, XLF, WBA, AMZN, BCE, KO, GE, HD, SPLV, CRM, VGT, BME, CVX, CVS, DIS, LLY, UNH, USB, MMM, ABBV, BA, CSL, FB, GSK, JPM, MAIN, WMT, MO, AZN, BMY, CSCO, CRSP, DOW, DUK, DD, EMR, TDIV, GILD, INTC, HDV, IUSV, PHG, LBRDK, MRK, ROKU, XLK, UDR, WY, ACN, ADP, CAT, CGNX, GIS, IJJ, LEG, MCD, MDLZ, PYPL, QCOM, SAP, SYY, UPS, VB, VEU, VWO, AMAT, CSX, DG, IWN, IVW, IVE, PPG, RIO, XLV, TSM, VFC, VXF, VDC, Reduced Positions: AAPL, NEE, MDT, ECL, SYK, MA, VZ, QQQ, LMT, VIG, PFE, SSNC, GOOGL, XLP, VT, ARKK, NVS, SBUX, RTX, GPK, ADBE, DHR, TM, XLU, SNY, EFA, CAH, QCLN, ARKW, AVB, TGT, CHD,

AAPL, NEE, MDT, ECL, SYK, MA, VZ, QQQ, LMT, VIG, PFE, SSNC, GOOGL, XLP, VT, ARKK, NVS, SBUX, RTX, GPK, ADBE, DHR, TM, XLU, SNY, EFA, CAH, QCLN, ARKW, AVB, TGT, CHD, Sold Out: TSLA, UN, AVGO, NKE, RMD, PGR, OTIS, STNE, DGX, CTXS, LRCX, LOW, IT, CNC, CARR, ALXN, BABA, SHOP, VVV, SOXX, EXPD, CLX, CHGG, TMO, HBI, BRMK, HBNC, MDRX, WPX, N1K,

For the details of Rikoon Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rikoon+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 122,405 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.20% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 101,582 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.82% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 44,208 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 73.3% Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 27,359 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 99,823 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.27%

Rikoon Group, LLC initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $179.96 and $214.52, with an estimated average price of $204.13. The stock is now traded at around $228.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 5,488 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rikoon Group, LLC initiated holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $43.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 10,890 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rikoon Group, LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $25.93. The stock is now traded at around $33.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 11,537 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rikoon Group, LLC initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $28.62 and $44.41, with an estimated average price of $36.93. The stock is now traded at around $46.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,868 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rikoon Group, LLC initiated holding in Brandywine Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $8.61 and $12.27, with an estimated average price of $10.75. The stock is now traded at around $11.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 32,850 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rikoon Group, LLC initiated holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.91 and $174.78, with an estimated average price of $167.9. The stock is now traded at around $183.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,903 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rikoon Group, LLC added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 376.27%. The purchase prices were between $1604.13 and $2227.27, with an estimated average price of $1932.82. The stock is now traded at around $2085.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 562 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rikoon Group, LLC added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 267.86%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $219.63, with an estimated average price of $148.88. The stock is now traded at around $295.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 8,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rikoon Group, LLC added to a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 150.96%. The purchase prices were between $68.86 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $76.21. The stock is now traded at around $76.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 19,271 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rikoon Group, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $301740 and $351101, with an estimated average price of $330955. The stock is now traded at around $362199.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rikoon Group, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 32.03%. The purchase prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.55. The stock is now traded at around $28.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 66,150 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rikoon Group, LLC added to a holding in Kansas City Southern by 83.99%. The purchase prices were between $173.26 and $204.13, with an estimated average price of $187.92. The stock is now traded at around $202.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,802 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rikoon Group, LLC sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96.

Rikoon Group, LLC sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Rikoon Group, LLC sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $347.21 and $437.85, with an estimated average price of $390.18.

Rikoon Group, LLC sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $120.08 and $144.02, with an estimated average price of $132.58.

Rikoon Group, LLC sold out a holding in ResMed Inc. The sale prices were between $167.5 and $220.59, with an estimated average price of $199.86.

Rikoon Group, LLC sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $87.11 and $101.38, with an estimated average price of $94.62.