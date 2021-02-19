>
OZ Management LP Buys Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Workday Inc, Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Nike Inc, CSX Corp

February 19, 2021 | About: GOOGL -0.81% MSFT -1.16% FB -2.91% MA -1.56% AMZN -2.35% BKNG +1.47% AAPL +0.12% WDAY +1.3% WMT +0.49% MAR +3.26% LVS +3.33% W +7.66%

New York, NY, based Investment company OZ Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Workday Inc, Walmart Inc, Microsoft Corp, sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Nike Inc, CSX Corp, Danaher Corp, Charter Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, OZ Management LP. As of 2020Q4, OZ Management LP owns 377 stocks with a total value of $19.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of OZ Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oz+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of OZ Management LP
  1. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 15,174,000 shares, 46.25% of the total portfolio.
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 227,017 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 178.64%
  3. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,688,887 shares, 1.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,283,759 shares, 1.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.71%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 98,876 shares, 1.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.43%
New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)

OZ Management LP initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $129.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 2,275,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Workday Inc (WDAY)

OZ Management LP initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.48 and $257.71, with an estimated average price of $224.75. The stock is now traded at around $276.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 880,016 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)

OZ Management LP initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $138.75 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $145.73. The stock is now traded at around $138.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 1,400,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

OZ Management LP initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.97 and $135.61, with an estimated average price of $114.55. The stock is now traded at around $136.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 933,756 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

OZ Management LP initiated holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.81 and $60.11, with an estimated average price of $53.43. The stock is now traded at around $60.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 1,842,731 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)

OZ Management LP initiated holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.1 and $43.84, with an estimated average price of $33.88. The stock is now traded at around $43.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 2,374,675 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

OZ Management LP added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 178.64%. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1685.58. The stock is now traded at around $2088.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 227,017 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

OZ Management LP added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 109.58%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07. The stock is now traded at around $240.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 1,335,349 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

OZ Management LP added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 58.71%. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.26. The stock is now traded at around $261.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,283,759 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

OZ Management LP added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 49.51%. The purchase prices were between $288.64 and $356.94, with an estimated average price of $332.5. The stock is now traded at around $333.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 642,826 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

OZ Management LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 28.43%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3249.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 98,876 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

OZ Management LP added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 38.38%. The purchase prices were between $1604.13 and $2227.27, with an estimated average price of $1932.82. The stock is now traded at around $2293.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 109,111 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

OZ Management LP sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $65.86.

Sold Out: Nike Inc (NKE)

OZ Management LP sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $120.08 and $144.02, with an estimated average price of $132.58.

Sold Out: CSX Corp (CSX)

OZ Management LP sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $75.93 and $93, with an estimated average price of $86.33.

Sold Out: Danaher Corp (DHRPA.PFD)

OZ Management LP sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $1465.03 and $1676.83, with an estimated average price of $1551.75.

Sold Out: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

OZ Management LP sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $572.58 and $680.76, with an estimated average price of $636.57.

Sold Out: Vistra Corp (VST)

OZ Management LP sold out a holding in Vistra Corp. The sale prices were between $17.34 and $20.18, with an estimated average price of $18.63.



