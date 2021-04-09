Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Pfizer Inc, Premier Inc, Strategic Education Inc, Sells Brinker International Inc, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc, NIC Inc

Investment company Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Pfizer Inc, Premier Inc, Strategic Education Inc, Merck Inc, BHP Group, sells Brinker International Inc, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc, NIC Inc, Signet Jewelers, CMS Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 296 stocks with a total value of $133 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PINC, STRA, BHP, SLM, AA, X, NUE, HAFC, SCHN, STLD, GT, LPX, CUBI, ANF, AR, JW.A, KLIC, IVZ, WSBC, ZION, BHF, TBK, CFG, IIIN, CBT, COF, HWC, CYH, CNX, DHI, VTI, PACW, FULT, KEY, SATS, RIG, BANC, PCH, LBTYA, TDS, HOLX, GHC, VIRT, SWBI, SC, BCC, RLGY, LUMN, VEON, ENVA, AGNC, THC, MDP, VEA, FHLC, VWO, VGK, VUG, VB, HYG, FUTY, BKLN, FLJP, XLI, CMCSA, EBAY, GD, NAK, ADI, BK, ENB, VOT, XOM, MCK, SLV, SCHH, VTRS, NIQ, OMC, RTX, EWC, EMB, WPP, SNDL, WD5A, MHLD, KRA, NCLH,

For the details of Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/carolina+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 199,928 shares, 9.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.43% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 14,198 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.59% Infosys Ltd (INFY) - 313,348 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.72% Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 29,447 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.28% iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 91,474 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.93%

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Premier Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.72 and $37.42, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $33.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 104,664 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Strategic Education Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $96.22, with an estimated average price of $89.78. The stock is now traded at around $91.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 38,241 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BHP Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.78 and $81, with an estimated average price of $72.13. The stock is now traded at around $70.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 44,964 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SLM Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.09 and $18.11, with an estimated average price of $15.16. The stock is now traded at around $19.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,299 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in United States Steel Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.26 and $26.17, with an estimated average price of $19.7. The stock is now traded at around $22.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,614 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Alcoa Corp. The purchase prices were between $18 and $32.97, with an estimated average price of $25.24. The stock is now traded at around $30.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 37236.52%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $36.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 105,289 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 335.57%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $75.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 53,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in First American Financial Corp by 46.99%. The purchase prices were between $50.94 and $58.37, with an estimated average price of $54.62. The stock is now traded at around $59.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 65,927 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co by 13515.00%. The purchase prices were between $31.19 and $36.15, with an estimated average price of $34.06. The stock is now traded at around $37.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,723 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd by 13261.70%. The purchase prices were between $10.34 and $12.81, with an estimated average price of $11.46. The stock is now traded at around $11.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Rent-A-Center Inc by 7586.67%. The purchase prices were between $38.14 and $64.25, with an estimated average price of $52.33. The stock is now traded at around $57.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,153 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Avis Budget Group Inc. The sale prices were between $35.44 and $75, with an estimated average price of $51.56.

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Dana Inc. The sale prices were between $19.08 and $26.86, with an estimated average price of $22.91.

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in International Game Technology PLC. The sale prices were between $15.39 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $17.6.

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in O-I Glass Inc. The sale prices were between $11.48 and $14.85, with an estimated average price of $12.89.

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Spirit Airlines Inc. The sale prices were between $23.06 and $39.74, with an estimated average price of $32.06.

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Brinker International Inc by 97.42%. The sale prices were between $53.58 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $66.84. The stock is now traded at around $68.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.82%. Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC still held 1,598 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc by 98.45%. The sale prices were between $126.53 and $173.54, with an estimated average price of $152.22. The stock is now traded at around $174.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.63%. Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC still held 379 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in NIC Inc by 98.58%. The sale prices were between $25.94 and $35.14, with an estimated average price of $31.62. The stock is now traded at around $33.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.15%. Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC still held 1,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Signet Jewelers Ltd by 95.96%. The sale prices were between $27.65 and $61.35, with an estimated average price of $46.91. The stock is now traded at around $57.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.08%. Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC still held 3,899 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in CMS Energy Corp by 98.56%. The sale prices were between $53.88 and $61.92, with an estimated average price of $57.45. The stock is now traded at around $60.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.58%. Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC still held 459 shares as of 2021-03-31.