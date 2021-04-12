CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sells PACCAR Inc, Qualcomm Inc, NVIDIA Corp

Investment company CHICAGO TRUST Co NA (Current Portfolio) buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Netflix Inc, Illinois Tool Works Inc, sells PACCAR Inc, Qualcomm Inc, NVIDIA Corp, United Parcel Service Inc, Emerson Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA. As of 2021Q1, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA owns 194 stocks with a total value of $275 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IFF, XLE, AEP, VLKAF, MS, MYGN, COP, OZK, QNST, KAR, VSAT, SBUX, PB, FLS, ENB, VIAC, VTRS, OKE, LMNX, IP, GIS, EXC, IYZ, NOV,

IFF, XLE, AEP, VLKAF, MS, MYGN, COP, OZK, QNST, KAR, VSAT, SBUX, PB, FLS, ENB, VIAC, VTRS, OKE, LMNX, IP, GIS, EXC, IYZ, NOV, Added Positions: WBA, NFLX, JNJ, BAC, ITW, DIS, INTC, TGT, PG, XOM, LOW, WEC, NSC, RTX, ZTS, SYY, PM, PFE, RDS.A, JPM, SJM, COST, UNP, CSX, NKE, SSNC, PEG, SYK, BSX, BWA, AXS, RNR, SO, AYI, BR, PNW, BERY, GD, FISV, DUK, XLF, ED, BA, BK, BP, ADP, PLD, DOW, XLI, WAB, OXY, NEU, SPGI, KMB, DHR, AEE,

WBA, NFLX, JNJ, BAC, ITW, DIS, INTC, TGT, PG, XOM, LOW, WEC, NSC, RTX, ZTS, SYY, PM, PFE, RDS.A, JPM, SJM, COST, UNP, CSX, NKE, SSNC, PEG, SYK, BSX, BWA, AXS, RNR, SO, AYI, BR, PNW, BERY, GD, FISV, DUK, XLF, ED, BA, BK, BP, ADP, PLD, DOW, XLI, WAB, OXY, NEU, SPGI, KMB, DHR, AEE, Reduced Positions: AAPL, QCOM, UPS, EMR, MSFT, HON, PNC, FB, NWL, ABBV, MRK, AMZN, KO, DD, D, BLK, WTFC, MMM, UNH, PYPL, BABA, CSCO, GOOGL, MU, BMY, ORCL, IBM, PEP, TMO, PH, GOOG, BIIB, XLK, MCD, LMT, TSLA, V, STZ, DFS, T, CAT, AMGN, GE, NEE, EXPE, AVY, APD, LLY, CVS, MA, ISBC, ADI, BAX, AMP, WFC, SFIX, ENS, WM, MDT, ACN, SLB, XLP, BKNG, LIN, GIL, NOC, JCI, XLY, WMT, ALL, AMT, TXN, ROK, MDLZ,

AAPL, QCOM, UPS, EMR, MSFT, HON, PNC, FB, NWL, ABBV, MRK, AMZN, KO, DD, D, BLK, WTFC, MMM, UNH, PYPL, BABA, CSCO, GOOGL, MU, BMY, ORCL, IBM, PEP, TMO, PH, GOOG, BIIB, XLK, MCD, LMT, TSLA, V, STZ, DFS, T, CAT, AMGN, GE, NEE, EXPE, AVY, APD, LLY, CVS, MA, ISBC, ADI, BAX, AMP, WFC, SFIX, ENS, WM, MDT, ACN, SLB, XLP, BKNG, LIN, GIL, NOC, JCI, XLY, WMT, ALL, AMT, TXN, ROK, MDLZ, Sold Out: PCAR, NVDA, PENN, AMD, BIDU, ABB, MET, PSTG, SFTBY, TWTR, KSU, PFG, FSLR, TROW, CRM, WU, SNY, FTNT, ISRG, ILMN, ATVI, TRIP, PRLB, VEEV, LEN, XRAY, ADBE, SPB, LULU, VIA, VFC, QDEL, AMRC, NTRS, MAT,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 188,456 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.07% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 46,839 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.71% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 59,631 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.06% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 129,916 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.45% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 33,853 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.06%

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $140.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 8,347 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $48.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,170 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $80.58. The stock is now traded at around $86.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,448 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $80.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,586 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA initiated holding in Volkswagen AG. The purchase prices were between $201.07 and $421.2, with an estimated average price of $252.32. The stock is now traded at around $353.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 720 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA initiated holding in Myriad Genetics Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.92 and $31.6, with an estimated average price of $28.41. The stock is now traded at around $27.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 146.19%. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 27,871 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 49.43%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $552.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA added to a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc by 21.70%. The purchase prices were between $194.21 and $227.61, with an estimated average price of $207.54. The stock is now traded at around $222.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,723 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA added to a holding in Target Corp by 37.63%. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $203.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,334 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 24.56%. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $198.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,691 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA added to a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc by 24.33%. The purchase prices were between $80.64 and $94.79, with an estimated average price of $87.11. The stock is now traded at around $93.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,488 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA sold out a holding in PACCAR Inc. The sale prices were between $84.72 and $99.6, with an estimated average price of $93.81.

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61.

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $80.89 and $136.47, with an estimated average price of $110.89.

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9.

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA sold out a holding in MetLife Inc. The sale prices were between $46.08 and $61.76, with an estimated average price of $55.19.

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 77.39%. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $138.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA still held 1,605 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 78.79%. The sale prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78. The stock is now traded at around $178.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA still held 1,252 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 27.83%. The sale prices were between $78.01 and $92.2, with an estimated average price of $86.02. The stock is now traded at around $91.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA still held 24,711 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced to a holding in Facebook Inc by 64.96%. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $309.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA still held 1,047 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced to a holding in Newell Brands Inc by 61.33%. The sale prices were between $21.71 and $26.78, with an estimated average price of $24.8. The stock is now traded at around $27.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA still held 14,503 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 30.55%. The sale prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $53.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA still held 17,755 shares as of 2021-03-31.