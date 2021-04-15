Burt Wealth Advisors Buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, Danaher Corp, Equifax Inc

Rockville, MD, based Investment company Burt Wealth Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, Danaher Corp, Equifax Inc, McDonald's Corp, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Burt Wealth Advisors. As of 2021Q1, Burt Wealth Advisors owns 87 stocks with a total value of $258 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 488,964 shares, 13.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.32% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 382,675 shares, 13.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.94% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 170,301 shares, 10.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 60,799 shares, 9.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3% SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) - 1,163,846 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58%

Burt Wealth Advisors added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 147.89%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $117.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 18,411 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Burt Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37.

Burt Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $68.26 and $76.79, with an estimated average price of $73.78.

Burt Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Equifax Inc. The sale prices were between $161.88 and $189.88, with an estimated average price of $176.65.

Burt Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87.

Burt Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $35.74 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $37.29.

Burt Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund. The sale prices were between $54.65 and $56.18, with an estimated average price of $55.41.