Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Buys Outset Medical Inc, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells Autodesk Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Walmart Inc

Investment company Columbia Trust Co 01012016 (Current Portfolio) buys Outset Medical Inc, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, PPG Industries Inc, sells Autodesk Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Walmart Inc, The Hershey Co, Honeywell International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Columbia Trust Co 01012016. As of 2021Q1, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 owns 133 stocks with a total value of $161 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: OM, ZION, TFC, KMX, IBM,

OM, ZION, TFC, KMX, IBM, Added Positions: GOVT, TIP, EMB, PPG, NEAR, MS, NUE, BA, PNC, C, AMZN, JPM, COP, HD, CVX, ALL, FDX, AAPL, BKNG, PSX, QCOM, NEE, NSC, GOOGL, MA, BLK, SYK, UNH, NKE, BAC, MCD, DOW, EW, APD, CAT, AMD, VEEV, SPLK, HCA, PH, CRM, CMI, DE, CMG, MUB, FB, CMF, PANW, LEN, PYPL, NFLX, CCI, TMO, NOW, PLD, BAX, LULU, SBUX, OGS, BDX,

GOVT, TIP, EMB, PPG, NEAR, MS, NUE, BA, PNC, C, AMZN, JPM, COP, HD, CVX, ALL, FDX, AAPL, BKNG, PSX, QCOM, NEE, NSC, GOOGL, MA, BLK, SYK, UNH, NKE, BAC, MCD, DOW, EW, APD, CAT, AMD, VEEV, SPLK, HCA, PH, CRM, CMI, DE, CMG, MUB, FB, CMF, PANW, LEN, PYPL, NFLX, CCI, TMO, NOW, PLD, BAX, LULU, SBUX, OGS, BDX, Reduced Positions: ADSK, IVV, CHTR, LRCX, AMT, TGT, EL, PG, CME, GIS, MDT, ADBE, VNQ, AGG, INTC, PFE, IJH, MRK, IEFA, VB, EEM, ABT, IWF, DIS, URI, UNP, TD, MDLZ, IEMG, ISRG, COST, IWD, STZ, PSA, PEG, SPY, BRK.B, T,

ADSK, IVV, CHTR, LRCX, AMT, TGT, EL, PG, CME, GIS, MDT, ADBE, VNQ, AGG, INTC, PFE, IJH, MRK, IEFA, VB, EEM, ABT, IWF, DIS, URI, UNP, TD, MDLZ, IEMG, ISRG, COST, IWD, STZ, PSA, PEG, SPY, BRK.B, T, Sold Out: ATVI, WMT, HSY, HON, ECL,

For the details of Columbia Trust Co 01012016's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/columbia+trust+co+01012016/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) - 263,965 shares, 8.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.00% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 29,902 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 57,192 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.97% BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 233,782 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.26% iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 40,315 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.57%

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 initiated holding in Outset Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.94 and $58.66, with an estimated average price of $51.55. The stock is now traded at around $52.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 76,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 initiated holding in Zions Bancorp NA. The purchase prices were between $42.93 and $59.06, with an estimated average price of $51.46. The stock is now traded at around $55.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 11,344 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $57.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,914 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 initiated holding in CarMax Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.3 and $135.83, with an estimated average price of $121.78. The stock is now traded at around $129.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,745 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $133.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,541 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 39.26%. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 233,782 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 37.31%. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $126.458900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 28,105 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 23.57%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08. The stock is now traded at around $111.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 40,315 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 added to a holding in PPG Industries Inc by 126.91%. The purchase prices were between $134.45 and $155.52, with an estimated average price of $143.2. The stock is now traded at around $169.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 7,765 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 107.33%. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $78.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 8,797 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 added to a holding in Nucor Corp by 75.29%. The purchase prices were between $48.73 and $80.39, with an estimated average price of $60.54. The stock is now traded at around $78.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,214 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $88 and $103.81, with an estimated average price of $94.17.

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05.

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 sold out a holding in The Hershey Co. The sale prices were between $144.37 and $161.13, with an estimated average price of $150.61.

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11.

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 sold out a holding in Ecolab Inc. The sale prices were between $204.51 and $225.74, with an estimated average price of $212.88.