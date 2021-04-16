Penbrook Management LLC Buys Cerence Inc, Scorpio Tankers Inc, CryoPort Inc, Sells Apple Inc, 3D Systems Corp, Brooks Automation Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Penbrook Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Cerence Inc, Scorpio Tankers Inc, CryoPort Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, CyberOptics Corp, sells Apple Inc, 3D Systems Corp, Brooks Automation Inc, Photronics Inc, Vicor Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Penbrook Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Penbrook Management LLC owns 100 stocks with a total value of $86 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Penbrook Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/penbrook+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) - 191,850 shares, 13.45% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 43,896 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.97% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,650 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 13,500 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.9% Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) - 30,784 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.31%

Penbrook Management LLC initiated holding in Cerence Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $133.43, with an estimated average price of $110.43. The stock is now traded at around $99.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 93,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Penbrook Management LLC initiated holding in Scorpio Tankers Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.28 and $19.86, with an estimated average price of $15.48. The stock is now traded at around $18.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Penbrook Management LLC initiated holding in RTW Retailwinds Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.01 and $0.01, with an estimated average price of $0.01. The stock is now traded at around $0.014200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 340,720 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Penbrook Management LLC initiated holding in Baytex Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $0.57 and $1.19, with an estimated average price of $0.87. The stock is now traded at around $1.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 51,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Penbrook Management LLC added to a holding in CryoPort Inc by 136.16%. The purchase prices were between $47.05 and $82.11, with an estimated average price of $61.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 85,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Penbrook Management LLC added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 189.52%. The purchase prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02. The stock is now traded at around $116.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 24,855 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Penbrook Management LLC added to a holding in CyberOptics Corp by 42.62%. The purchase prices were between $22.42 and $29.69, with an estimated average price of $26.01. The stock is now traded at around $28.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 78,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Penbrook Management LLC added to a holding in Designer Brands Inc by 158.04%. The purchase prices were between $7.19 and $17.4, with an estimated average price of $12.55. The stock is now traded at around $17.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 56,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Penbrook Management LLC added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 30.53%. The purchase prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55. The stock is now traded at around $152.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,924 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Penbrook Management LLC added to a holding in A H Belo Corp by 51.11%. The purchase prices were between $1.57 and $2.69, with an estimated average price of $2.18. The stock is now traded at around $2.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 23,875 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Penbrook Management LLC sold out a holding in 3D Systems Corp. The sale prices were between $10.47 and $55.35, with an estimated average price of $33.29.

Penbrook Management LLC sold out a holding in Vicor Corp. The sale prices were between $82.53 and $102.96, with an estimated average price of $94.29.

Penbrook Management LLC sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47.

Penbrook Management LLC sold out a holding in Aflac Inc. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $47.96.

Penbrook Management LLC sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59.

Penbrook Management LLC sold out a holding in Ares Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $16.51 and $19.23, with an estimated average price of $17.98.