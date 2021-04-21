Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc Buys Facebook Inc, Cedar Fair LP, AMMO Inc, Sells VF Corp, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, iShares National Muni Bond ETF

Berwyn, PA, based Investment company Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Facebook Inc, Cedar Fair LP, AMMO Inc, Royal Caribbean Group, Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp, sells VF Corp, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, VICI Properties Inc, BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc owns 276 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: POWW, RCL, SEAH, ALEX, URGN, GSBD, SVAC, MTACU, DVN, TECL, PFE, NVDA, LYFT, JBLU, EXPE, CE, ARMK, SWX, PK, RVLV, OSH, TSE, KOP, BLMN, SIX, KSS, AFG, BKH, BC, EXP, GEF, HXL, KMT, NICE, NUAN, PRPH, SIMO, ABT, DEI, ATKR, 8BTA, PAYA, GSAT, NAKD,

Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR) - 6,404,219 shares, 15.40% of the total portfolio. Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) - 1,610,566 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 28,404 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. The Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) - 615,954 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 352,001 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.25%

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in AMMO Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.44 and $9.61, with an estimated average price of $6.48. The stock is now traded at around $6.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 3,330,396 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The purchase prices were between $65 and $96.66, with an estimated average price of $79.11. The stock is now traded at around $84.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 207,922 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $10.69, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $9.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 1,750,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Alexander & Baldwin Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.12 and $19.17, with an estimated average price of $17.13. The stock is now traded at around $17.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 609,170 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in UroGen Pharma Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.99 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $21.32. The stock is now traded at around $19.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 517,106 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.54 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $18.71. The stock is now traded at around $19.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 239,871 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 7055.91%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $301.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 130,667 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Cedar Fair LP by 4044.33%. The purchase prices were between $38.52 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $45.51. The stock is now traded at around $49.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 667,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 31.71%. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $55.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 677,067 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 32.78%. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $108.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 178,402 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Montrose Environmental Group Inc by 42.23%. The purchase prices were between $33.51 and $50.19, with an estimated average price of $42.21. The stock is now traded at around $54.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 314,227 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in F5 Networks Inc by 307.52%. The purchase prices were between $175.85 and $210.62, with an estimated average price of $197.19. The stock is now traded at around $209.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $75.92 and $88.28, with an estimated average price of $81.14.

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The sale prices were between $425.47 and $509.13, with an estimated average price of $464.17.

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Lemonade Inc. The sale prices were between $83.61 and $183.26, with an estimated average price of $129.72.

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.32 and $9.43, with an estimated average price of $9.03.

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The sale prices were between $116.64 and $192.08, with an estimated average price of $147.49.

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18.