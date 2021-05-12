Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. Buys MP Materials Corp, Corbion NV, Northrop Grumman Corp, Sells Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc, Corning Natural Gas Holding Corp, Albemarle Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. Buys MP Materials Corp, Corbion NV, Northrop Grumman Corp, Sells Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc, Corning Natural Gas Holding Corp, Albemarle Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Ballwin, MO, based Investment company Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys MP Materials Corp, Corbion NV, Northrop Grumman Corp, Starboard Value Acquisition Corp, BioGaia AB, sells Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc, Corning Natural Gas Holding Corp, Albemarle Corp, Ventas Inc, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. owns 294 stocks with a total value of $404 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cutter+%26+co+brokerage%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc.
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 143,848 shares, 9.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,704 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
  3. Symrise AG (SYIEF) - 75,093 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
  4. Sensient Technologies Corp (SXT) - 115,831 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.13%
  5. Givaudan SA (GVDNY) - 115,125 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
New Purchase: MP Materials Corp (MP)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. initiated holding in MP Materials Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.14 and $49.44, with an estimated average price of $36.78. The stock is now traded at around $26.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 110,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Corbion NV (CSNVY)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. initiated holding in Corbion NV. The purchase prices were between $55.93 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $56.61. The stock is now traded at around $59.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 57,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.47. The stock is now traded at around $368.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 9,142 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Starboard Value Acquisition Corp (SVAC)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. initiated holding in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $11.15, with an estimated average price of $10.5. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 218,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: RGC Resources Inc (RGCO)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. initiated holding in RGC Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.1 and $25.28, with an estimated average price of $23.41. The stock is now traded at around $21.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 45,135 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lordstown Motors Corp (RIDE)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. initiated holding in Lordstown Motors Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.34 and $30.75, with an estimated average price of $21.1. The stock is now traded at around $7.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 79,630 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BioGaia AB (BIOGY)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. added to a holding in BioGaia AB by 143.47%. The purchase prices were between $23.98 and $32.33, with an estimated average price of $28.44. The stock is now traded at around $25.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 123,865 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. added to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 203.91%. The purchase prices were between $171.51 and $203.08, with an estimated average price of $187.63. The stock is now traded at around $213.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 11,594 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 23.11%. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $128.91. The stock is now traded at around $138.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 59,039 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 156.38%. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.91. The stock is now traded at around $213.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 10,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amarin Corp PLC (AMRN)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. added to a holding in Amarin Corp PLC by 38.77%. The purchase prices were between $4.89 and $8.8, with an estimated average price of $6.7. The stock is now traded at around $4.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 607,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. added to a holding in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc by 67.37%. The purchase prices were between $57.55 and $71.08, with an estimated average price of $63.25. The stock is now traded at around $70.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 33,838 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. sold out a holding in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $17.01 and $20.96, with an estimated average price of $18.73.

Sold Out: Corning Natural Gas Holding Corp (CNIG)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. sold out a holding in Corning Natural Gas Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $15.44 and $23.92, with an estimated average price of $22.71.

Sold Out: Ventas Inc (VTR)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. sold out a holding in Ventas Inc. The sale prices were between $46.07 and $57.17, with an estimated average price of $51.23.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.73.

Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.24.

Sold Out: PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. sold out a holding in PacWest Bancorp. The sale prices were between $25.4 and $41.25, with an estimated average price of $34.87.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider