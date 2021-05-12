Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. Buys MP Materials Corp, Corbion NV, Northrop Grumman Corp, Sells Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc, Corning Natural Gas Holding Corp, Albemarle Corp

New Purchases: MP, CSNVY, NOC, SVAC, RGCO, RIDE, DM, INCY, FE, HII, COFPH.PFD, VDE, VAW, PSLV, QRTEA, MWA, MCEM, NOBL, BATRK, TSM, URI, MNST, LMT, USB, IYC, SSB, LUV, CBRE, SGDM, TRTN, BNGO, RNWK, NOK, BSXGF,

BIOGY, LHX, IFF, VRTX, AMRN, SWX, BJ, VGT, GMAB, VOO, BCPC, BOIVF, REGN, MARK, CVX, TDS, KO, T, HCMLF, THS, CHYHY, VZ, SWKS, ABBV, NFG, MMM, FIW, CIBR, ARKK, AMT, MO, SO, SQ, LIN, KRYAF, ATVI, AMZN, CVS, WELL, WM, VHC, VOOG, VIG, UNP, ARCC, SR, COST, CROX, FDX, IEMG, PG, QQQ, PYPL, OTIS, LDOS, INGR, QCOM, GM, IYW, AXDX, ADBE, ALL, MMP, VLO, NVDA, OBSV, CVM, PAGP, PVCT, GE, Reduced Positions: SXT, ALB, KSU, WKHS, MNR, FMC, HDELY, BG, RDS.A, AAPL, SAGE, WBA, FTSM, CCGGY, SANW, AVGO, HWKN, HRTX, MA, SLV, JNJ, DIS, ZBRA, BMY, ODP, UNM, CAT, CMI, JPM, MSFT, BA, HD, NXPI, CAH, OPI, GD, QRVO, F, CE, PFE, DELL, FFXDF, PGX, JOE, V, MCD, MRK, MU, SPGI, TX, NEE, ROKU, NTR, KHC, FB, GPN, CTRE, ET, ENBL, CCI, HBAN, INTC, IBM, CHGCY, GOOGL, RDSMY, TMHC, AGNC, TGT, TGTX, CMGHF, UBER, USCR, VOOV, VET, BAC, NLY, WMT, UTF, SPY, CMCSA, FSCR, GNSS, QCCO, PLTR, DIV, HXL, HOLX, ABT, MET, IQV, IVW, MNTX,

Ballwin, MO, based Investment company Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys MP Materials Corp, Corbion NV, Northrop Grumman Corp, Starboard Value Acquisition Corp, BioGaia AB, sells Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc, Corning Natural Gas Holding Corp, Albemarle Corp, Ventas Inc, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. owns 294 stocks with a total value of $404 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 143,848 shares, 9.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,704 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11% Symrise AG (SYIEF) - 75,093 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11% Sensient Technologies Corp (SXT) - 115,831 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.13% Givaudan SA (GVDNY) - 115,125 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. initiated holding in MP Materials Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.14 and $49.44, with an estimated average price of $36.78. The stock is now traded at around $26.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 110,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. initiated holding in Corbion NV. The purchase prices were between $55.93 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $56.61. The stock is now traded at around $59.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 57,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.47. The stock is now traded at around $368.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 9,142 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. initiated holding in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $11.15, with an estimated average price of $10.5. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 218,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. initiated holding in RGC Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.1 and $25.28, with an estimated average price of $23.41. The stock is now traded at around $21.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 45,135 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. initiated holding in Lordstown Motors Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.34 and $30.75, with an estimated average price of $21.1. The stock is now traded at around $7.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 79,630 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. added to a holding in BioGaia AB by 143.47%. The purchase prices were between $23.98 and $32.33, with an estimated average price of $28.44. The stock is now traded at around $25.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 123,865 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. added to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 203.91%. The purchase prices were between $171.51 and $203.08, with an estimated average price of $187.63. The stock is now traded at around $213.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 11,594 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 23.11%. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $128.91. The stock is now traded at around $138.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 59,039 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 156.38%. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.91. The stock is now traded at around $213.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 10,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. added to a holding in Amarin Corp PLC by 38.77%. The purchase prices were between $4.89 and $8.8, with an estimated average price of $6.7. The stock is now traded at around $4.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 607,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. added to a holding in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc by 67.37%. The purchase prices were between $57.55 and $71.08, with an estimated average price of $63.25. The stock is now traded at around $70.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 33,838 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. sold out a holding in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $17.01 and $20.96, with an estimated average price of $18.73.

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. sold out a holding in Corning Natural Gas Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $15.44 and $23.92, with an estimated average price of $22.71.

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. sold out a holding in Ventas Inc. The sale prices were between $46.07 and $57.17, with an estimated average price of $51.23.

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.73.

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.24.

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. sold out a holding in PacWest Bancorp. The sale prices were between $25.4 and $41.25, with an estimated average price of $34.87.