Cullen Capital Management, LLC Buys JPMorgan Chase, BCE Inc, Novartis AG, Sells General Mills Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Zijin Mining Group Co

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Cullen Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Chase, BCE Inc, Novartis AG, Siemens AG, Johnson Controls International PLC, sells General Mills Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Zijin Mining Group Co, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Singapore Telecommunications during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cullen Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Cullen Capital Management, LLC owns 268 stocks with a total value of $9.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cullen Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cullen+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cullen Capital Management, LLC
  1. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 1,760,745 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 268.89%
  2. Morgan Stanley (MS) - 2,965,112 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 265.43%
  3. BCE Inc (BCE) - 5,037,705 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 373.54%
  4. Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) - 3,784,239 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 283.71%
  5. Novartis AG (NVS) - 2,592,668 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 393.82%
New Purchase: Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA (CODYY)

Cullen Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA. The purchase prices were between $9.42 and $12.05, with an estimated average price of $10.74. The stock is now traded at around $13.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 4,867,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BNP Paribas (BNPQY)

Cullen Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in BNP Paribas. The purchase prices were between $24.16 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $28.58. The stock is now traded at around $33.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 1,748,741 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Zurich Insurance Group AG (ZURVY)

Cullen Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Zurich Insurance Group AG. The purchase prices were between $39.83 and $43.81, with an estimated average price of $42.24. The stock is now traded at around $41.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,234,834 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: United Overseas Bank Ltd (UOVEY)

Cullen Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in United Overseas Bank Ltd. The purchase prices were between $34.15 and $38.76, with an estimated average price of $36.67. The stock is now traded at around $38.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 1,266,649 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SA (MGDDY)

Cullen Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Cie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SA. The purchase prices were between $25.37 and $30.43, with an estimated average price of $28.34. The stock is now traded at around $29.599900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 1,660,724 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Enel SpA (ENLAY)

Cullen Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Enel SpA. The purchase prices were between $9.09 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $10.02. The stock is now traded at around $9.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 5,006,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Cullen Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 268.89%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $158.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 1,760,745 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BCE Inc (BCE)

Cullen Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in BCE Inc by 373.54%. The purchase prices were between $42.38 and $46.11, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $48.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 5,037,705 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Novartis AG (NVS)

Cullen Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Novartis AG by 393.82%. The purchase prices were between $83.5 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $89.78. The stock is now traded at around $87.607600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 2,592,668 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Siemens AG (SIEGY)

Cullen Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Siemens AG by 401.18%. The purchase prices were between $71.82 and $83.55, with an estimated average price of $78.95. The stock is now traded at around $83.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 2,657,840 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

Cullen Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC by 283.71%. The purchase prices were between $46.18 and $62.29, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $63.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 3,784,239 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Cullen Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 265.43%. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $84.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 2,965,112 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: BGSF Inc (BGSF)

Cullen Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in BGSF Inc. The sale prices were between $12.62 and $16.53, with an estimated average price of $14.01.

Sold Out: Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (SNGNF)

Cullen Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. The sale prices were between $1.65 and $1.91, with an estimated average price of $1.79.

Sold Out: QIWI PLC (QIWI)

Cullen Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in QIWI PLC. The sale prices were between $9.69 and $11.88, with an estimated average price of $10.73.

Sold Out: Telefonica Brasil SA (TSPA)

Cullen Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Telefonica Brasil SA. The sale prices were between $6.2 and $7.5, with an estimated average price of $6.88.



