Archer Investment Corp Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Sells Medtronic PLC, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, Guardant Health Inc

INTC, PGR, STX, CRSP, LESL, HSY, VLO, SHW, O, PHM, OMC, OGE, BKR, IPG, LYB, FNF, DHI, CMI, AFL, CBRE, BBY, BIDU, ATO, AMAT, APD, QRVO, PSTG, VSTO, XPH, LMND, ABNB, DSI, RPV, SCZ, SKYY, XBI, MP, VIAC, XLB, FTRCQ, UFO, SQQQ, EXAS, AJRD, MGM, MJ, MKC, BLV, BLOK, CLOV, MU, DASH, FUBO, WM, RKT, MWA, ZM, LYFT, YNGFF, ALEAF, GRWG, COCP, TTD, LAC, ZG, XYL, WPG, NRZ, Added Positions: JPST, FTCS, RSP, QQQ, IWM, LQD, VIG, MBB, XOM, FPE, NOBL, JNJ, HON, LMT, CRM, EFA, PWR, UNP, NKE, VTI, IWF, WMT, TSCO, BATRK, BND, C, HD, TGT, BSV, VXUS, VTRS, ARKK, IWD, BRK.B, COST, UNH, V, KMI, HII, ITOT, MMM, AMD, AMGN, BLK, DRE, KMB, PSA, FB, TLRY, TLRY, BNDX, IHI, VEA, VOE, BAC, EXPO, GOOGL, PPG, TRP, DIS, WFC, SHOP, CRWD, ICVT, IJT, IWO, IXN, PKW, VOO, VYM, XLE, BCPC, BA, CRL, CLF, CGNX, CMCSA, GLW, ERIC, EXR, GS, GGG, HRB, ITRI, LEN, LPSN, MCK, MOH, NDSN, PENN, SAIA, XPO, TECH, TTC, ENSG, IRDM, JBT, TSLA, PRLB, TRUP, CZR, ALRM, NIO, PLTR, DVY, GLD, HDV, IVE, IWN, IYF, IYG, IYH, PGX, SOXX, TDTT, VB, VGT, VO, VOT, VWO, XLV, EGHT, BYD, CCL, CLX, FICO, FAST, K, MRO, MPWR, NTDOY, OXY, OMCL, POWI, NEO, HTGC, ENPH, TWTR, GOOG, CGC, SEDG, BW, ROKU, DOCU, UBER, PTON, DKNG, BIV, DIA, IJR, TAN, USHY, VCIT, VMBS, VXF, XLI,

STZ, AAPL, ABT, ACN, CSCO, MCD, FLOT, VZ, MGK, PFE, PYPL, PAAS, IRM, MRNA, AJG, TDOC, SLV, TMO, VTIP, FDX, AVGO, SO, NSRGY, NVDA, MA, LOW, CNC, KR, VIOG, GILD, MINT, BMY, QCOM, SWKS, DFS, OEF, VUG, ITA, ICLN, D, ADBE, MRK, DUK, BIIB, KO, JPM, CVX, MMP, LH, CAT, AGG, EXI, SBUX, COF, BAX, GOLD, VGIT, DDD, NEM, RUN, IIM, ADX, ZBH, EBAY, VTV, SU, VLUE, MO, NFLX, VBR, TRMB, SJNK, WPC, SPCE, IEI, FTEC, DNOW, DD, NKLA, OTIS, CARR, SQ, Sold Out: MDT, IBB, GH, INTU, GSK, ORLY, REVG, KL, FNV, DOW, IDU, TCP, SSRM, AMWL, NCNO, SPXU, PSXP, JRI, BX, UTG, HUM, VALE, CCJ, CACI, MYOV, SGEN, ARKG, VOXX,

Investment company Archer Investment Corp Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Intel Corp, iShares MBS ETF, sells Medtronic PLC, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, Guardant Health Inc, Intuit Inc, Constellation Brands Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Archer Investment Corp. As of 2021Q1, Archer Investment Corp owns 680 stocks with a total value of $222 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Archer Investment Corp's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/archer+investment+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS) - 248,907 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.45% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 265,723 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 256.65% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 42,074 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.66% First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) - 405,905 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.27% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 43,602 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.26%

Archer Investment Corp initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 10,236 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Archer Investment Corp initiated holding in Progressive Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79. The stock is now traded at around $107.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Archer Investment Corp initiated holding in Seagate Technology PLC. The purchase prices were between $58.72 and $77.98, with an estimated average price of $69.63. The stock is now traded at around $97.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Archer Investment Corp initiated holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The purchase prices were between $110.72 and $210.04, with an estimated average price of $151.16. The stock is now traded at around $106.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Archer Investment Corp initiated holding in Leslies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $31.34, with an estimated average price of $25.55. The stock is now traded at around $27.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Archer Investment Corp initiated holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.14 and $29.93, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $32.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Archer Investment Corp added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 256.65%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.37%. The holding were 265,723 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Archer Investment Corp added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.30%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $150.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 18,066 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Archer Investment Corp added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 33.85%. The purchase prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $131.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 22,229 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Archer Investment Corp added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 54.40%. The purchase prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 14,747 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Archer Investment Corp added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 73.65%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 23,024 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Archer Investment Corp added to a holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 98.44%. The purchase prices were between $77.89 and $86.95, with an estimated average price of $81.91. The stock is now traded at around $92.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 11,922 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Archer Investment Corp sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24.

Archer Investment Corp sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $146.68 and $172.45, with an estimated average price of $158.7.

Archer Investment Corp sold out a holding in Guardant Health Inc. The sale prices were between $127.04 and $179.1, with an estimated average price of $151.58.

Archer Investment Corp sold out a holding in Intuit Inc. The sale prices were between $361 and $422.26, with an estimated average price of $385.52.

Archer Investment Corp sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $33.61 and $39.24, with an estimated average price of $36.3.

Archer Investment Corp sold out a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The sale prices were between $425.47 and $509.13, with an estimated average price of $464.17.