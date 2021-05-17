Archer Investment Corp Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Sells Medtronic PLC, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, Guardant Health Inc

- New Purchases: INTC, PGR, STX, CRSP, LESL, HSY, VLO, SHW, O, PHM, OMC, OGE, BKR, IPG, LYB, FNF, DHI, CMI, AFL, CBRE, BBY, BIDU, ATO, AMAT, APD, QRVO, PSTG, VSTO, XPH, LMND, ABNB, DSI, RPV, SCZ, SKYY, XBI, MP, VIAC, XLB, FTRCQ, UFO, SQQQ, EXAS, AJRD, MGM, MJ, MKC, BLV, BLOK, CLOV, MU, DASH, FUBO, WM, RKT, MWA, ZM, LYFT, YNGFF, ALEAF, GRWG, COCP, TTD, LAC, ZG, XYL, WPG, NRZ,
- Added Positions: JPST, FTCS, RSP, QQQ, IWM, LQD, VIG, MBB, XOM, FPE, NOBL, JNJ, HON, LMT, CRM, EFA, PWR, UNP, NKE, VTI, IWF, WMT, TSCO, BATRK, BND, C, HD, TGT, BSV, VXUS, VTRS, ARKK, IWD, BRK.B, COST, UNH, V, KMI, HII, ITOT, MMM, AMD, AMGN, BLK, DRE, KMB, PSA, FB, TLRY, TLRY, BNDX, IHI, VEA, VOE, BAC, EXPO, GOOGL, PPG, TRP, DIS, WFC, SHOP, CRWD, ICVT, IJT, IWO, IXN, PKW, VOO, VYM, XLE, BCPC, BA, CRL, CLF, CGNX, CMCSA, GLW, ERIC, EXR, GS, GGG, HRB, ITRI, LEN, LPSN, MCK, MOH, NDSN, PENN, SAIA, XPO, TECH, TTC, ENSG, IRDM, JBT, TSLA, PRLB, TRUP, CZR, ALRM, NIO, PLTR, DVY, GLD, HDV, IVE, IWN, IYF, IYG, IYH, PGX, SOXX, TDTT, VB, VGT, VO, VOT, VWO, XLV, EGHT, BYD, CCL, CLX, FICO, FAST, K, MRO, MPWR, NTDOY, OXY, OMCL, POWI, NEO, HTGC, ENPH, TWTR, GOOG, CGC, SEDG, BW, ROKU, DOCU, UBER, PTON, DKNG, BIV, DIA, IJR, TAN, USHY, VCIT, VMBS, VXF, XLI,
- Reduced Positions: STZ, AAPL, ABT, ACN, CSCO, MCD, FLOT, VZ, MGK, PFE, PYPL, PAAS, IRM, MRNA, AJG, TDOC, SLV, TMO, VTIP, FDX, AVGO, SO, NSRGY, NVDA, MA, LOW, CNC, KR, VIOG, GILD, MINT, BMY, QCOM, SWKS, DFS, OEF, VUG, ITA, ICLN, D, ADBE, MRK, DUK, BIIB, KO, JPM, CVX, MMP, LH, CAT, AGG, EXI, SBUX, COF, BAX, GOLD, VGIT, DDD, NEM, RUN, IIM, ADX, ZBH, EBAY, VTV, SU, VLUE, MO, NFLX, VBR, TRMB, SJNK, WPC, SPCE, IEI, FTEC, DNOW, DD, NKLA, OTIS, CARR, SQ,
- Sold Out: MDT, IBB, GH, INTU, GSK, ORLY, REVG, KL, FNV, DOW, IDU, TCP, SSRM, AMWL, NCNO, SPXU, PSXP, JRI, BX, UTG, HUM, VALE, CCJ, CACI, MYOV, SGEN, ARKG, VOXX,
For the details of Archer Investment Corp's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/archer+investment+corp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Archer Investment Corp
- First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS) - 248,907 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.45%
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 265,723 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 256.65%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 42,074 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.66%
- First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) - 405,905 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.27%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 43,602 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.26%
Archer Investment Corp initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 10,236 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Progressive Corp (PGR)
Archer Investment Corp initiated holding in Progressive Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79. The stock is now traded at around $107.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Seagate Technology PLC (STX)
Archer Investment Corp initiated holding in Seagate Technology PLC. The purchase prices were between $58.72 and $77.98, with an estimated average price of $69.63. The stock is now traded at around $97.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)
Archer Investment Corp initiated holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The purchase prices were between $110.72 and $210.04, with an estimated average price of $151.16. The stock is now traded at around $106.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Leslies Inc (LESL)
Archer Investment Corp initiated holding in Leslies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $31.34, with an estimated average price of $25.55. The stock is now traded at around $27.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)
Archer Investment Corp initiated holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.14 and $29.93, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $32.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Archer Investment Corp added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 256.65%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.37%. The holding were 265,723 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Archer Investment Corp added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.30%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $150.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 18,066 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Archer Investment Corp added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 33.85%. The purchase prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $131.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 22,229 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
Archer Investment Corp added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 54.40%. The purchase prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 14,747 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Archer Investment Corp added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 73.65%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 23,024 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)
Archer Investment Corp added to a holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 98.44%. The purchase prices were between $77.89 and $86.95, with an estimated average price of $81.91. The stock is now traded at around $92.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 11,922 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Archer Investment Corp sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24.Sold Out: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)
Archer Investment Corp sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $146.68 and $172.45, with an estimated average price of $158.7.Sold Out: Guardant Health Inc (GH)
Archer Investment Corp sold out a holding in Guardant Health Inc. The sale prices were between $127.04 and $179.1, with an estimated average price of $151.58.Sold Out: Intuit Inc (INTU)
Archer Investment Corp sold out a holding in Intuit Inc. The sale prices were between $361 and $422.26, with an estimated average price of $385.52.Sold Out: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)
Archer Investment Corp sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $33.61 and $39.24, with an estimated average price of $36.3.Sold Out: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)
Archer Investment Corp sold out a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The sale prices were between $425.47 and $509.13, with an estimated average price of $464.17.
Here is the complete portfolio of Archer Investment Corp. Also check out:
1. Archer Investment Corp's Undervalued Stocks
2. Archer Investment Corp's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Archer Investment Corp's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Archer Investment Corp keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment