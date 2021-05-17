Archer Investment Corp Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Sells Medtronic PLC, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, Guardant Health Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Archer Investment Corp Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Sells Medtronic PLC, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, Guardant Health Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Archer Investment Corp (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Intel Corp, iShares MBS ETF, sells Medtronic PLC, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, Guardant Health Inc, Intuit Inc, Constellation Brands Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Archer Investment Corp. As of 2021Q1, Archer Investment Corp owns 680 stocks with a total value of $222 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Archer Investment Corp's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/archer+investment+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Archer Investment Corp
  1. First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS) - 248,907 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.45%
  2. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 265,723 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 256.65%
  3. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 42,074 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.66%
  4. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) - 405,905 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.27%
  5. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 43,602 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.26%
New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)

Archer Investment Corp initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 10,236 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Progressive Corp (PGR)

Archer Investment Corp initiated holding in Progressive Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79. The stock is now traded at around $107.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Seagate Technology PLC (STX)

Archer Investment Corp initiated holding in Seagate Technology PLC. The purchase prices were between $58.72 and $77.98, with an estimated average price of $69.63. The stock is now traded at around $97.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

Archer Investment Corp initiated holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The purchase prices were between $110.72 and $210.04, with an estimated average price of $151.16. The stock is now traded at around $106.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Leslies Inc (LESL)

Archer Investment Corp initiated holding in Leslies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $31.34, with an estimated average price of $25.55. The stock is now traded at around $27.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)

Archer Investment Corp initiated holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.14 and $29.93, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $32.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Archer Investment Corp added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 256.65%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.37%. The holding were 265,723 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Archer Investment Corp added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.30%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $150.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 18,066 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Archer Investment Corp added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 33.85%. The purchase prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $131.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 22,229 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Archer Investment Corp added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 54.40%. The purchase prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 14,747 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Archer Investment Corp added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 73.65%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 23,024 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)

Archer Investment Corp added to a holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 98.44%. The purchase prices were between $77.89 and $86.95, with an estimated average price of $81.91. The stock is now traded at around $92.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 11,922 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Archer Investment Corp sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24.

Sold Out: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)

Archer Investment Corp sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $146.68 and $172.45, with an estimated average price of $158.7.

Sold Out: Guardant Health Inc (GH)

Archer Investment Corp sold out a holding in Guardant Health Inc. The sale prices were between $127.04 and $179.1, with an estimated average price of $151.58.

Sold Out: Intuit Inc (INTU)

Archer Investment Corp sold out a holding in Intuit Inc. The sale prices were between $361 and $422.26, with an estimated average price of $385.52.

Sold Out: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

Archer Investment Corp sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $33.61 and $39.24, with an estimated average price of $36.3.

Sold Out: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

Archer Investment Corp sold out a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The sale prices were between $425.47 and $509.13, with an estimated average price of $464.17.



Here is the complete portfolio of Archer Investment Corp. Also check out:

1. Archer Investment Corp's Undervalued Stocks
2. Archer Investment Corp's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Archer Investment Corp's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Archer Investment Corp keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider