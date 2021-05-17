Sandler Oneill Asset Management Llc Buys M&T Bank Corp, Nicolet Bankshares Inc, Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc, Sells Morgan Stanley, Ameris Bancorp, Associated Banc-Corp

New Purchases: MTB, BRBS, SSB, SIVB, RF, CVBF, ONB, NBHC, SQ, PPBI, PJT, CCNE, DCOM, AMP, CFG, JPM, EBTC, HTBK, SRCE, PRI, AFRM, IVZ, ALTA, FUSE, CCB, SNV, TOWN, HBMD, TFC, BY, SMBC, CAC, MOFG, SHBI, FFIC, WBS, BK, FVCB, PCB,

New York, NY, based Investment company Sandler Oneill Asset Management Llc Current Portfolio ) buys M&T Bank Corp, Nicolet Bankshares Inc, Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc, South State Corp, Umpqua Holdings Corp, sells Morgan Stanley, Ameris Bancorp, Associated Banc-Corp, Investors Bancorp Inc, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sandler Oneill Asset Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Sandler Oneill Asset Management Llc owns 157 stocks with a total value of $755 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Lennar Corp (LEN.B) - 340,058 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42% QCR Holdings Inc (QCRH) - 400,070 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.33% Citigroup Inc (C) - 245,040 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.34% Lakeland Bancorp Inc (LBAI) - 1,010,136 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75% Zions Bancorp NA (ZION) - 315,055 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.27%

Sandler Oneill Asset Management Llc initiated holding in M&T Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $126.82 and $162.13, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $166.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 55,004 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sandler Oneill Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.75 and $14.87, with an estimated average price of $13.37. The stock is now traded at around $16.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 675,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sandler Oneill Asset Management Llc initiated holding in South State Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.74 and $91.7, with an estimated average price of $80.36. The stock is now traded at around $90.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sandler Oneill Asset Management Llc initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $386.16 and $551.63, with an estimated average price of $492.02. The stock is now traded at around $578.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 11,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sandler Oneill Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Regions Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.95 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $19.55. The stock is now traded at around $23.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 225,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sandler Oneill Asset Management Llc initiated holding in CVB Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.43 and $24.89, with an estimated average price of $21.73. The stock is now traded at around $22.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 210,025 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sandler Oneill Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Nicolet Bankshares Inc by 14605.88%. The purchase prices were between $67.47 and $85.99, with an estimated average price of $76.09. The stock is now traded at around $79.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 82,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sandler Oneill Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Umpqua Holdings Corp by 152.59%. The purchase prices were between $14.51 and $18.7, with an estimated average price of $16.9. The stock is now traded at around $19.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 581,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sandler Oneill Asset Management Llc added to a holding in PacWest Bancorp by 136.53%. The purchase prices were between $25.65 and $41.25, with an estimated average price of $35.09. The stock is now traded at around $45.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 272,010 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sandler Oneill Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 65.19%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $46.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 380,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sandler Oneill Asset Management Llc added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 38.19%. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $61.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 276,495 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sandler Oneill Asset Management Llc added to a holding in FinTech Acquisition Corp IV by 116.36%. The purchase prices were between $10.12 and $12.5, with an estimated average price of $11.23. The stock is now traded at around $11.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 595,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sandler Oneill Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Associated Banc-Corp. The sale prices were between $17.2 and $23.14, with an estimated average price of $20.23.

Sandler Oneill Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Bay Banks of Virginia Inc. The sale prices were between $8.89 and $9.72, with an estimated average price of $9.34.

Sandler Oneill Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Lazard Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.69 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $42.52.

Sandler Oneill Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Hilltop Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $27.17 and $39.37, with an estimated average price of $32.82.

Sandler Oneill Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in BOK Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $69.41 and $97.79, with an estimated average price of $84.75.

Sandler Oneill Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $16.58 and $24.38, with an estimated average price of $20.4.