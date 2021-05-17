Logo
Sandler Oneill Asset Management Llc Buys M&T Bank Corp, Nicolet Bankshares Inc, Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc, Sells Morgan Stanley, Ameris Bancorp, Associated Banc-Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Sandler Oneill Asset Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys M&T Bank Corp, Nicolet Bankshares Inc, Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc, South State Corp, Umpqua Holdings Corp, sells Morgan Stanley, Ameris Bancorp, Associated Banc-Corp, Investors Bancorp Inc, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sandler Oneill Asset Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Sandler Oneill Asset Management Llc owns 157 stocks with a total value of $755 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SANDLER ONEILL ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sandler+oneill+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SANDLER ONEILL ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Lennar Corp (LEN.B) - 340,058 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42%
  2. QCR Holdings Inc (QCRH) - 400,070 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.33%
  3. Citigroup Inc (C) - 245,040 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.34%
  4. Lakeland Bancorp Inc (LBAI) - 1,010,136 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75%
  5. Zions Bancorp NA (ZION) - 315,055 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.27%
New Purchase: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)

Sandler Oneill Asset Management Llc initiated holding in M&T Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $126.82 and $162.13, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $166.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 55,004 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc (BRBS)

Sandler Oneill Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.75 and $14.87, with an estimated average price of $13.37. The stock is now traded at around $16.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 675,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: South State Corp (SSB)

Sandler Oneill Asset Management Llc initiated holding in South State Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.74 and $91.7, with an estimated average price of $80.36. The stock is now traded at around $90.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Sandler Oneill Asset Management Llc initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $386.16 and $551.63, with an estimated average price of $492.02. The stock is now traded at around $578.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 11,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Regions Financial Corp (RF)

Sandler Oneill Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Regions Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.95 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $19.55. The stock is now traded at around $23.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 225,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CVB Financial Corp (CVBF)

Sandler Oneill Asset Management Llc initiated holding in CVB Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.43 and $24.89, with an estimated average price of $21.73. The stock is now traded at around $22.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 210,025 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NCBS)

Sandler Oneill Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Nicolet Bankshares Inc by 14605.88%. The purchase prices were between $67.47 and $85.99, with an estimated average price of $76.09. The stock is now traded at around $79.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 82,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ)

Sandler Oneill Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Umpqua Holdings Corp by 152.59%. The purchase prices were between $14.51 and $18.7, with an estimated average price of $16.9. The stock is now traded at around $19.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 581,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

Sandler Oneill Asset Management Llc added to a holding in PacWest Bancorp by 136.53%. The purchase prices were between $25.65 and $41.25, with an estimated average price of $35.09. The stock is now traded at around $45.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 272,010 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Sandler Oneill Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 65.19%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $46.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 380,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Sandler Oneill Asset Management Llc added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 38.19%. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $61.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 276,495 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: FinTech Acquisition Corp IV (FTIV)

Sandler Oneill Asset Management Llc added to a holding in FinTech Acquisition Corp IV by 116.36%. The purchase prices were between $10.12 and $12.5, with an estimated average price of $11.23. The stock is now traded at around $11.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 595,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Associated Banc-Corp (ASB)

Sandler Oneill Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Associated Banc-Corp. The sale prices were between $17.2 and $23.14, with an estimated average price of $20.23.

Sold Out: Bay Banks of Virginia Inc (BAYK)

Sandler Oneill Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Bay Banks of Virginia Inc. The sale prices were between $8.89 and $9.72, with an estimated average price of $9.34.

Sold Out: Lazard Ltd (LAZ)

Sandler Oneill Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Lazard Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.69 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $42.52.

Sold Out: Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH)

Sandler Oneill Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Hilltop Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $27.17 and $39.37, with an estimated average price of $32.82.

Sold Out: BOK Financial Corp (BOKF)

Sandler Oneill Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in BOK Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $69.41 and $97.79, with an estimated average price of $84.75.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (BHLB)

Sandler Oneill Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $16.58 and $24.38, with an estimated average price of $20.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of SANDLER ONEILL ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. SANDLER ONEILL ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SANDLER ONEILL ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SANDLER ONEILL ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SANDLER ONEILL ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
