Maplelane Capital, Llc Buys Applied Materials Inc, Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc, Sells Palantir Technologies Inc, Fiserv Inc, Alphabet Inc

- New Purchases: AMAT, INTC, ARKK, NOW, BILL, PAGS, ADI, SE, USFD, VNET, BLMN, VIAC, TRIP, TEAM, DRI, KLAC, ON, CDNS, Z, JKS, IRBT, SKT, NKLA, OPEN, CPNG, NFLX, IWM, QQQ,
- Added Positions: V, MA, MCHP, UBER, MRVL, TWTR, SNOW, TSM, WEN, NTES, ATVI, AMZN, WDC,
- Reduced Positions: GOOGL, FB, MSFT, PINS, NKE, INTU, AAP, JD, LVS, TMUS, MSGS, NUAN, AMBA, IAA, MU, COUP, LRCX, MCD, DISH, CPRT, PRMW, NVDA, BABA, YUM, QRVO, NOMD, SWKS, IIVI, CGNX,
- Sold Out: PLTR, FISV, GOOG, AMD, WDAY, AZO, FUBO, DT, CLVT, PLAN, EXPE, TXRH, LOGI, FIS, ORLY, ESTC, BILI, ZEN, YQ, EGHT, ALGM, ZNGA, BPY, TTWO, EA, FOUR, ANET, SFIX, SCPL, MLCO, ROOT, BYND, TME, NTAP, LB, RPRX, SPWR, OUT, QS, DIS,
For the details of MAPLELANE CAPITAL, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/maplelane+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of MAPLELANE CAPITAL, LLC
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 200,000 shares, 8.71% of the total portfolio.
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 1,222,000 shares, 8.24% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 1,300,000 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio.
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 782,500 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio.
- ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 1,685,000 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio.
Maplelane Capital, Llc initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $124.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 676,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)
Maplelane Capital, Llc initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 526,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Maplelane Capital, Llc initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $104.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 254,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
Maplelane Capital, Llc initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89. The stock is now traded at around $460.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 52,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)
Maplelane Capital, Llc initiated holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.49 and $192, with an estimated average price of $150.44. The stock is now traded at around $140.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 180,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)
Maplelane Capital, Llc initiated holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The purchase prices were between $44.3 and $61.92, with an estimated average price of $53.73. The stock is now traded at around $40.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 430,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Maplelane Capital, Llc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 207.05%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $226.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 479,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Maplelane Capital, Llc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 150.43%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $363.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 288,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)
Maplelane Capital, Llc added to a holding in Microchip Technology Inc by 224.41%. The purchase prices were between $133.04 and $163.05, with an estimated average price of $149.33. The stock is now traded at around $145.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 316,301 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Maplelane Capital, Llc added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 2966.47%. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $47.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 460,001 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
Maplelane Capital, Llc added to a holding in Marvell Technology Inc by 235.00%. The purchase prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08. The stock is now traded at around $43.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 402,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Maplelane Capital, Llc added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 20899900.00%. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29. The stock is now traded at around $51.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 209,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Maplelane Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5.Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Maplelane Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Maplelane Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11.Sold Out: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Maplelane Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.Sold Out: Workday Inc (WDAY)
Maplelane Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $220 and $281.36, with an estimated average price of $247.59.Sold Out: AutoZone Inc (AZO)
Maplelane Capital, Llc sold out a holding in AutoZone Inc. The sale prices were between $1118.37 and $1432.28, with an estimated average price of $1236.54.
Here is the complete portfolio of MAPLELANE CAPITAL, LLC. Also check out:
1. MAPLELANE CAPITAL, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MAPLELANE CAPITAL, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MAPLELANE CAPITAL, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MAPLELANE CAPITAL, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment