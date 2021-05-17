Maplelane Capital, Llc Buys Applied Materials Inc, Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc, Sells Palantir Technologies Inc, Fiserv Inc, Alphabet Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Maplelane Capital, Llc Buys Applied Materials Inc, Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc, Sells Palantir Technologies Inc, Fiserv Inc, Alphabet Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Maplelane Capital, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Applied Materials Inc, Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc, Microchip Technology Inc, Intel Corp, sells Palantir Technologies Inc, Fiserv Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Maplelane Capital, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Maplelane Capital, Llc owns 120 stocks with a total value of $4.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MAPLELANE CAPITAL, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/maplelane+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MAPLELANE CAPITAL, LLC
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 200,000 shares, 8.71% of the total portfolio.
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 1,222,000 shares, 8.24% of the total portfolio.
  3. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 1,300,000 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio.
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 782,500 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio.
  5. ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 1,685,000 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Maplelane Capital, Llc initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $124.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 676,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)

Maplelane Capital, Llc initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 526,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Maplelane Capital, Llc initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $104.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 254,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Maplelane Capital, Llc initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89. The stock is now traded at around $460.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 52,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)

Maplelane Capital, Llc initiated holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.49 and $192, with an estimated average price of $150.44. The stock is now traded at around $140.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 180,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)

Maplelane Capital, Llc initiated holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The purchase prices were between $44.3 and $61.92, with an estimated average price of $53.73. The stock is now traded at around $40.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 430,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Maplelane Capital, Llc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 207.05%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $226.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 479,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Maplelane Capital, Llc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 150.43%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $363.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 288,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)

Maplelane Capital, Llc added to a holding in Microchip Technology Inc by 224.41%. The purchase prices were between $133.04 and $163.05, with an estimated average price of $149.33. The stock is now traded at around $145.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 316,301 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Maplelane Capital, Llc added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 2966.47%. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $47.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 460,001 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

Maplelane Capital, Llc added to a holding in Marvell Technology Inc by 235.00%. The purchase prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08. The stock is now traded at around $43.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 402,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Maplelane Capital, Llc added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 20899900.00%. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29. The stock is now traded at around $51.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 209,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Maplelane Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5.

Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Maplelane Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Maplelane Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11.

Sold Out: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Maplelane Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.

Sold Out: Workday Inc (WDAY)

Maplelane Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $220 and $281.36, with an estimated average price of $247.59.

Sold Out: AutoZone Inc (AZO)

Maplelane Capital, Llc sold out a holding in AutoZone Inc. The sale prices were between $1118.37 and $1432.28, with an estimated average price of $1236.54.



Here is the complete portfolio of MAPLELANE CAPITAL, LLC. Also check out:

1. MAPLELANE CAPITAL, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MAPLELANE CAPITAL, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MAPLELANE CAPITAL, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MAPLELANE CAPITAL, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider