Maplelane Capital, Llc Buys Applied Materials Inc, Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc, Sells Palantir Technologies Inc, Fiserv Inc, Alphabet Inc

New Purchases: AMAT, INTC, ARKK, NOW, BILL, PAGS, ADI, SE, USFD, VNET, BLMN, VIAC, TRIP, TEAM, DRI, KLAC, ON, CDNS, Z, JKS, IRBT, SKT, NKLA, OPEN, CPNG, NFLX, IWM, QQQ,

V, MA, MCHP, UBER, MRVL, TWTR, SNOW, TSM, WEN, NTES, ATVI, AMZN, WDC, Reduced Positions: GOOGL, FB, MSFT, PINS, NKE, INTU, AAP, JD, LVS, TMUS, MSGS, NUAN, AMBA, IAA, MU, COUP, LRCX, MCD, DISH, CPRT, PRMW, NVDA, BABA, YUM, QRVO, NOMD, SWKS, IIVI, CGNX,

New York, NY, based Investment company Maplelane Capital, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Applied Materials Inc, Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc, Microchip Technology Inc, Intel Corp, sells Palantir Technologies Inc, Fiserv Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Maplelane Capital, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Maplelane Capital, Llc owns 120 stocks with a total value of $4.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 200,000 shares, 8.71% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 1,222,000 shares, 8.24% of the total portfolio. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 1,300,000 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Facebook Inc (FB) - 782,500 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 1,685,000 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio.

Maplelane Capital, Llc initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $124.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 676,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Maplelane Capital, Llc initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 526,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Maplelane Capital, Llc initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $104.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 254,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Maplelane Capital, Llc initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89. The stock is now traded at around $460.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 52,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Maplelane Capital, Llc initiated holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.49 and $192, with an estimated average price of $150.44. The stock is now traded at around $140.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 180,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Maplelane Capital, Llc initiated holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The purchase prices were between $44.3 and $61.92, with an estimated average price of $53.73. The stock is now traded at around $40.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 430,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Maplelane Capital, Llc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 207.05%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $226.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 479,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Maplelane Capital, Llc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 150.43%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $363.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 288,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Maplelane Capital, Llc added to a holding in Microchip Technology Inc by 224.41%. The purchase prices were between $133.04 and $163.05, with an estimated average price of $149.33. The stock is now traded at around $145.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 316,301 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Maplelane Capital, Llc added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 2966.47%. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $47.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 460,001 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Maplelane Capital, Llc added to a holding in Marvell Technology Inc by 235.00%. The purchase prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08. The stock is now traded at around $43.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 402,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Maplelane Capital, Llc added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 20899900.00%. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29. The stock is now traded at around $51.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 209,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Maplelane Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5.

Maplelane Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68.

Maplelane Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11.

Maplelane Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.

Maplelane Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $220 and $281.36, with an estimated average price of $247.59.

Maplelane Capital, Llc sold out a holding in AutoZone Inc. The sale prices were between $1118.37 and $1432.28, with an estimated average price of $1236.54.