Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC Buys Lyft Inc, Match Group Inc, Ambarella Inc, Sells iShares Silver Trust, AT&T Inc, iShares MSCI Thailand ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC Buys Lyft Inc, Match Group Inc, Ambarella Inc, Sells iShares Silver Trust, AT&T Inc, iShares MSCI Thailand ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Lyft Inc, Match Group Inc, Ambarella Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp, sells iShares Silver Trust, AT&T Inc, iShares MSCI Thailand ETF, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc, Webster Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q1, Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC owns 172 stocks with a total value of $576 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/graticule+asia+macro+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC
  1. Lyft Inc (LYFT) - 673,430 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Match Group Inc (MTCH) - 158,850 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 158,357 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 172.65%
  4. Ambarella Inc (AMBA) - 206,131 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 62,645 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Lyft Inc (LYFT)

Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC initiated holding in Lyft Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.62 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $55.85. The stock is now traded at around $49.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.39%. The holding were 673,430 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.48 and $172.13, with an estimated average price of $150.62. The stock is now traded at around $139.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.79%. The holding were 158,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ambarella Inc (AMBA)

Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC initiated holding in Ambarella Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.34 and $128.12, with an estimated average price of $109.11. The stock is now traded at around $88.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 206,131 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $322.868200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.47%. The holding were 62,645 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC)

Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC initiated holding in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $188.09, with an estimated average price of $155.67. The stock is now traded at around $172.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 113,535 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Workday Inc (WDAY)

Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $220 and $281.36, with an estimated average price of $247.59. The stock is now traded at around $227.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 76,343 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 172.65%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $121.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 158,357 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 52.71%. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $187.338300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 32,069 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Celanese Corp (CE)

Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC added to a holding in Celanese Corp by 390.20%. The purchase prices were between $119.37 and $152.69, with an estimated average price of $137.29. The stock is now traded at around $168.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 44.81%. The purchase prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94. The stock is now traded at around $72.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 56,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: General Electric Co (GE)

Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC added to a holding in General Electric Co by 23.30%. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $13.182600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (THD)

Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF. The sale prices were between $76.94 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $80.52.

Sold Out: Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS)

Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $42.51 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $55.79.

Sold Out: Webster Financial Corp (WBS)

Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Webster Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $41.93 and $62.37, with an estimated average price of $53.19.

Sold Out: KLA Corp (KLAC)

Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC sold out a holding in KLA Corp. The sale prices were between $260.33 and $337.18, with an estimated average price of $301.79.

Sold Out: Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK)

Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Silk Road Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $46.31 and $62.7, with an estimated average price of $55.66.



Here is the complete portfolio of Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC. Also check out:

1. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider