Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC Buys Lyft Inc, Match Group Inc, Ambarella Inc, Sells iShares Silver Trust, AT&T Inc, iShares MSCI Thailand ETF

- New Purchases: LYFT, MTCH, AMBA, QQQ, VAC, WDAY, TWLO, VCYT, GH, GOOGL, PINS, MSFT, EWY, KMX, VZ, CRWD, BKNG, TSLA, TSCO, CCJ, SNOW, FIVN, URBN, NFLX, WDC, ECL, KLIC, AMLP, CVX, HES, RGEN, ELY, COP, GPS, LRCX, LLY, VNET, MT, RUN, PYPL, DKS, KLR, 0LS, CAT, DMTK, NOG, BYD, MITK, VMC, OMER, WYNN, TINV.U, MOGO, EXPE, INTC, MPW, FSLR, FVT.U, AAC.U, HERAU, KAHC.U, NVDA, FVIV.U, ZDGE, RBLX, THBR, ZNTL, BTNB, CDNA, STPC.U, TBA, ATER, PRPC.U, HHLA.U, DNN, GNOG, MAXN, CLOV, BCRX, CAN, CSTL, TBCPU, LGACU, THBRU, MIDD, FOLD, ITT, MTZ, RS, ASH, CSL, DCI, MGM, TRN, CFX, CC, WWD, X, ANF, AXL, FOSL, FCX, LYV, TSM, TGI, UAL, SPR, YELP, NCLH, SEAS, COTY, PLNT, SQ, AMD, COF, CMCSA, F, JNJ, MAT, OXY, PCG, UAA, DIS, SIX, DELL, UBER,
- Added Positions: AMAT, BIDU, CE, TJX, PRPB, MU, GE,
- Reduced Positions: SLV, AR, ON, AAL, DQ, PLUG, NEM, GDX, GOLD, EQT, ADAP, RCKT, AA, GDXJ, KSS, M, PLAY,
- Sold Out: T, THD, IONS, WBS, KLAC, SILK, JD, XLRN, ADPT, ACMR, FDX, 4LT1, FIVE, NXPI, XOP, XLE, TLS, SHAK, CAKE, QEP, BLI, NOVA, REPL, NARI, OVV, CPG, SWN, CNX, SCCO, DOW, VALE, LYB, RIO, COG, BHP, WLK, NUE, RRC, CRK, HAL,
- Lyft Inc (LYFT) - 673,430 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Match Group Inc (MTCH) - 158,850 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 158,357 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 172.65%
- Ambarella Inc (AMBA) - 206,131 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. New Position
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 62,645 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. New Position
Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC initiated holding in Lyft Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.62 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $55.85. The stock is now traded at around $49.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.39%. The holding were 673,430 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Match Group Inc (MTCH)
Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.48 and $172.13, with an estimated average price of $150.62. The stock is now traded at around $139.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.79%. The holding were 158,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ambarella Inc (AMBA)
Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC initiated holding in Ambarella Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.34 and $128.12, with an estimated average price of $109.11. The stock is now traded at around $88.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 206,131 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $322.868200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.47%. The holding were 62,645 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC)
Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC initiated holding in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $188.09, with an estimated average price of $155.67. The stock is now traded at around $172.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 113,535 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Workday Inc (WDAY)
Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $220 and $281.36, with an estimated average price of $247.59. The stock is now traded at around $227.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 76,343 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 172.65%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $121.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 158,357 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 52.71%. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $187.338300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 32,069 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Celanese Corp (CE)
Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC added to a holding in Celanese Corp by 390.20%. The purchase prices were between $119.37 and $152.69, with an estimated average price of $137.29. The stock is now traded at around $168.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 44.81%. The purchase prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94. The stock is now traded at around $72.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 56,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: General Electric Co (GE)
Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC added to a holding in General Electric Co by 23.30%. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $13.182600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (THD)
Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF. The sale prices were between $76.94 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $80.52.Sold Out: Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS)
Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $42.51 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $55.79.Sold Out: Webster Financial Corp (WBS)
Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Webster Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $41.93 and $62.37, with an estimated average price of $53.19.Sold Out: KLA Corp (KLAC)
Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC sold out a holding in KLA Corp. The sale prices were between $260.33 and $337.18, with an estimated average price of $301.79.Sold Out: Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK)
Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Silk Road Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $46.31 and $62.7, with an estimated average price of $55.66.
