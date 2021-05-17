Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC Buys Lyft Inc, Match Group Inc, Ambarella Inc, Sells iShares Silver Trust, AT&T Inc, iShares MSCI Thailand ETF

New York, NY, based Investment company Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Lyft Inc, Match Group Inc, Ambarella Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp, sells iShares Silver Trust, AT&T Inc, iShares MSCI Thailand ETF, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc, Webster Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q1, Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC owns 172 stocks with a total value of $576 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/graticule+asia+macro+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Lyft Inc (LYFT) - 673,430 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. New Position Match Group Inc (MTCH) - 158,850 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. New Position Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 158,357 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 172.65% Ambarella Inc (AMBA) - 206,131 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. New Position PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 62,645 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. New Position

Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC initiated holding in Lyft Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.62 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $55.85. The stock is now traded at around $49.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.39%. The holding were 673,430 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.48 and $172.13, with an estimated average price of $150.62. The stock is now traded at around $139.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.79%. The holding were 158,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC initiated holding in Ambarella Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.34 and $128.12, with an estimated average price of $109.11. The stock is now traded at around $88.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 206,131 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $322.868200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.47%. The holding were 62,645 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC initiated holding in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $188.09, with an estimated average price of $155.67. The stock is now traded at around $172.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 113,535 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $220 and $281.36, with an estimated average price of $247.59. The stock is now traded at around $227.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 76,343 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 172.65%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $121.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 158,357 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 52.71%. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $187.338300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 32,069 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC added to a holding in Celanese Corp by 390.20%. The purchase prices were between $119.37 and $152.69, with an estimated average price of $137.29. The stock is now traded at around $168.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 44.81%. The purchase prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94. The stock is now traded at around $72.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 56,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC added to a holding in General Electric Co by 23.30%. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $13.182600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27.

Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF. The sale prices were between $76.94 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $80.52.

Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $42.51 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $55.79.

Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Webster Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $41.93 and $62.37, with an estimated average price of $53.19.

Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC sold out a holding in KLA Corp. The sale prices were between $260.33 and $337.18, with an estimated average price of $301.79.

Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Silk Road Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $46.31 and $62.7, with an estimated average price of $55.66.