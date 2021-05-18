CWA Asset Management Group, LLC Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF, First Trust Managed Municipal ETF, Sells Plains All American Pipeline LP, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, General Mills Inc

New Purchases: PLTR, ICL, BCH, RYN, RMD, J, CAH, SU, FOCS, CFG, ENPH, AR, SCHZ, FPE, IWD, IVOL, MU, IWR, LOW, TTD, XLV, IVW, IWM, IJR, MDY, VYM, MPC, EEM, AMT, WW, LSI, SPGI, BP, AMAT, SFL, MUFG, SAN, ITUB,

Investment company CWA Asset Management Group, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF, First Trust Managed Municipal ETF, Palantir Technologies Inc, LGI Homes Inc, sells Plains All American Pipeline LP, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, General Mills Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, Merck Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CWA Asset Management Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, CWA Asset Management Group, LLC owns 269 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 465,970 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.68% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 167,143 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.66% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,626 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.98% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 361,648 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 179.14% First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) - 583,924 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 81.16%

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $21.341600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 405,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC initiated holding in ICL Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $5 and $6.1, with an estimated average price of $5.68. The stock is now traded at around $6.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 1,024,632 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Banco De Chile. The purchase prices were between $20.12 and $24.98, with an estimated average price of $22.44. The stock is now traded at around $18.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 216,192 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Rayonier Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.1 and $35.34, with an estimated average price of $32.54. The stock is now traded at around $38.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 144,653 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC initiated holding in ResMed Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.46 and $222.28, with an estimated average price of $200.53. The stock is now traded at around $193.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 24,003 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.96 and $129.27, with an estimated average price of $115.39. The stock is now traded at around $137.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 35,474 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 179.14%. The purchase prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $93.800100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 361,648 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 425.56%. The purchase prices were between $51.26 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $51.9. The stock is now traded at around $51.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 390,109 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 81.16%. The purchase prices were between $55.89 and $57.08, with an estimated average price of $56.44. The stock is now traded at around $57.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 583,924 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC added to a holding in LGI Homes Inc by 193.43%. The purchase prices were between $97.33 and $151.7, with an estimated average price of $120.12. The stock is now traded at around $169.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 75,437 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Lindsay Corp by 133.02%. The purchase prices were between $127.47 and $170.98, with an estimated average price of $155.22. The stock is now traded at around $164.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 58,240 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Rio Tinto PLC by 683.99%. The purchase prices were between $74.3 and $91.71, with an estimated average price of $82.04. The stock is now traded at around $89.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 72,213 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Plains All American Pipeline LP. The sale prices were between $8.18 and $10.52, with an estimated average price of $9.13.

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Donegal Group Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $15.49, with an estimated average price of $14.31.

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Plains GP Holdings LP. The sale prices were between $8.27 and $10.83, with an estimated average price of $9.32.

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $29.79, with an estimated average price of $23.54.

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $104.39.

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08.