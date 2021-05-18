CWA Asset Management Group, LLC Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF, First Trust Managed Municipal ETF, Sells Plains All American Pipeline LP, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, General Mills Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF, First Trust Managed Municipal ETF, Sells Plains All American Pipeline LP, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, General Mills Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company CWA Asset Management Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF, First Trust Managed Municipal ETF, Palantir Technologies Inc, LGI Homes Inc, sells Plains All American Pipeline LP, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, General Mills Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, Merck Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CWA Asset Management Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, CWA Asset Management Group, LLC owns 269 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CWA Asset Management Group, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cwa+asset+management+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CWA Asset Management Group, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 465,970 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.68%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 167,143 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.66%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,626 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.98%
  4. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 361,648 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 179.14%
  5. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) - 583,924 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 81.16%
New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $21.341600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 405,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ICL Group Ltd (ICL)

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC initiated holding in ICL Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $5 and $6.1, with an estimated average price of $5.68. The stock is now traded at around $6.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 1,024,632 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Banco De Chile (BCH)

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Banco De Chile. The purchase prices were between $20.12 and $24.98, with an estimated average price of $22.44. The stock is now traded at around $18.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 216,192 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Rayonier Inc (RYN)

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Rayonier Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.1 and $35.34, with an estimated average price of $32.54. The stock is now traded at around $38.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 144,653 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ResMed Inc (RMD)

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC initiated holding in ResMed Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.46 and $222.28, with an estimated average price of $200.53. The stock is now traded at around $193.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 24,003 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (J)

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.96 and $129.27, with an estimated average price of $115.39. The stock is now traded at around $137.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 35,474 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 179.14%. The purchase prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $93.800100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 361,648 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (TFI)

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 425.56%. The purchase prices were between $51.26 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $51.9. The stock is now traded at around $51.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 390,109 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB)

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 81.16%. The purchase prices were between $55.89 and $57.08, with an estimated average price of $56.44. The stock is now traded at around $57.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 583,924 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: LGI Homes Inc (LGIH)

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC added to a holding in LGI Homes Inc by 193.43%. The purchase prices were between $97.33 and $151.7, with an estimated average price of $120.12. The stock is now traded at around $169.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 75,437 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lindsay Corp (LNN)

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Lindsay Corp by 133.02%. The purchase prices were between $127.47 and $170.98, with an estimated average price of $155.22. The stock is now traded at around $164.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 58,240 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Rio Tinto PLC by 683.99%. The purchase prices were between $74.3 and $91.71, with an estimated average price of $82.04. The stock is now traded at around $89.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 72,213 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA)

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Plains All American Pipeline LP. The sale prices were between $8.18 and $10.52, with an estimated average price of $9.13.

Sold Out: Donegal Group Inc (DGICA)

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Donegal Group Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $15.49, with an estimated average price of $14.31.

Sold Out: Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP)

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Plains GP Holdings LP. The sale prices were between $8.27 and $10.83, with an estimated average price of $9.32.

Sold Out: Carnival Corp (CCL)

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $29.79, with an estimated average price of $23.54.

Sold Out: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $104.39.

Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08.



Here is the complete portfolio of CWA Asset Management Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. CWA Asset Management Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CWA Asset Management Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CWA Asset Management Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CWA Asset Management Group, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider