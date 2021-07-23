Personal Wealth Partners Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Gold Trust, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

- New Purchases: CRBN, SCHD, VNQ, HAL, KO, VCSH, VWO, GOOGL, BNDX, VIG, VXF, FIS, HD, IBM, INTC, MDT, MRK, PFE, PG, TRV, DIA, EEM, SUB, CMI, JNJ, IYF, PHO, PSCT, CVX, LLY, JPM, MCD, NOC, SAVA, SBUX, UNH, XEL, CVNA, PINS, ZM, BAB, BSCL, IYC, QCLN, TIP, VOO, VUG, EOG, NSC, SO, CSII, PNR, FSK, DOCU, PSFE, AMLP, BOTZ, DGRO, FDM, IBB, MJ, PFF, VO, XLC, XME, XMLV, CSCO, CAG, HOG, HE, IDXX, NFLX, ES, OSK, RYN, CRM, UL, VZ, WFC, WYNN, V, IGSB, EEMV, HYMB, IAT, IWO, IWR, IWV, IXJ, ALE, LNT, ALL, MO, ASB, BAC, BAX, SCHW, CI, C, CMCSA, VALE, CRK, ED, DTE, DD, XOM, F, GS, ISRG, SJM, MDU, MFC, MET, MSI, NTRS, OGE, OXY, ORCL, PENN, PEP, PIPR, PLUG, PII, QCOM, RIO, TGT, TTC, TTE, UPS, RTX, WY, WEC, ZBH, TY, NAD, BGR, DAL, CVI, TSLA, BCX, NRZ, CGC, NVT, NIO, WORK, CARR, DKNG, AOR, ARKK, BND, DES, DHS, FNDF, ICLN, IUSV, IYG, IYK, LQD, ROBO, SLV, XBI, XLE, XLI, XLV, CB, PLD, T, ACN, ADBE, AMD, AFL, A, AEE, AEP, AMT, ADI, AGEN, AON, WTRG, ADSK, ADP, BP, BMO, BDX, BCRX, BSX, CMS, CVS, CPB, CAH, CCL, CE, CME, CTXS, CTSH, STZ, CPRT, COST, LIVN, DHR, DE, DEO, D, DPZ, DCI, DUK, ETN, EA, EQIX, EXC, FDX, FISV, GE, GIS, GILD, GSK, LHX, HPQ, HUM, TT, IP, CSR, JCI, KLAC, K, KMB, KR, LRCX, LVS, LEN, LB, LMT, LOW, MGM, MMLP, MKC, MPW, MTD, VTRS, NVDA, NKE, NOK, NWN, NVS, IOSP, PGR, PSA, DGX, O, RMD, ROST, RCL, SRE, SSYS, SYK, SU, SNPS, SYY, TJX, TTWO, TDY, TER, TXN, TMO, TSCO, RIG, UNP, WAB, WBA, WM, WLL, WLTW, WEX, XRX, SQBG, DK, EMF, IQI, MYI, PPT, NVG, NEA, MA, PLM, WU, LDOS, CPLP, DFS, LULU, AWK, FTI, BUD, AVGO, VRSK, TRGP, NLSN, HCA, PSX, NCLH, ZTS, DOOO, ALLE, JD, KEYS, STOR, VSTO, CC, LITE, UA, CNDT, REZI, DSSI, DOW, CTVA, CRWD, AMCR, CHPT, CHPT, OTIS, SNOW, PSTH, QS, DASH, ABNB, GTX, OGN, AOA, AOM, CSA, DIM, EFG, HEFA, ICF, IGF, IWB, IYH, JETS, MBB, MUB, PDBC, SPSB, VEU, XLF, XLRE,
- Added Positions: SPSM, SPLG, SPDW, SPAB, SPEM, SPYV, MMM, SPYG, VYM, HYG, ABT, CAT, ABBV, TFI,
- Reduced Positions: IJR, USMV, AGG, IEMG, EFAV, IVV, ITOT, IJH, IVE, IVW, BRK.B, NEAR, SPY, MDY, BSCM, AAPL, IJT, IJS, MSFT, QQQ,
- Sold Out: IAU,
For the details of Personal Wealth Partners's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/personal+wealth+partners/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Personal Wealth Partners
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 664,024 shares, 20.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.79%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 245,418 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.63%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 125,874 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.81%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 280,271 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.00%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 320,913 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.61%
Personal Wealth Partners initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF. The purchase prices were between $155.05 and $166.8, with an estimated average price of $162.53. The stock is now traded at around $168.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,677 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Personal Wealth Partners initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $75.727000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,323 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Personal Wealth Partners initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $105.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,305 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Halliburton Co (HAL)
Personal Wealth Partners initiated holding in Halliburton Co. The purchase prices were between $19.06 and $24.72, with an estimated average price of $22.2. The stock is now traded at around $19.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,052 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Personal Wealth Partners initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37. The stock is now traded at around $57.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,756 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Personal Wealth Partners initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $51.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,527 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM)
Personal Wealth Partners added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 114.82%. The purchase prices were between $41.31 and $45.17, with an estimated average price of $43.31. The stock is now traded at around $42.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 275,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)
Personal Wealth Partners added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 63.00%. The purchase prices were between $46.45 and $50.33, with an estimated average price of $48.89. The stock is now traded at around $51.668400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 280,271 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)
Personal Wealth Partners added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 58.78%. The purchase prices were between $34.87 and $37.81, with an estimated average price of $36.62. The stock is now traded at around $36.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 164,078 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)
Personal Wealth Partners added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 76.38%. The purchase prices were between $29.44 and $29.96, with an estimated average price of $29.72. The stock is now traded at around $30.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 157,235 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)
Personal Wealth Partners added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 68.09%. The purchase prices were between $42.53 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.44. The stock is now traded at around $43.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 95,213 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: 3M Co (MMM)
Personal Wealth Partners added to a holding in 3M Co by 319.83%. The purchase prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43. The stock is now traded at around $199.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 4,362 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Personal Wealth Partners sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.
Here is the complete portfolio of Personal Wealth Partners. Also check out:
1. Personal Wealth Partners's Undervalued Stocks
2. Personal Wealth Partners's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Personal Wealth Partners's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Personal Wealth Partners keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment