Personal Wealth Partners Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Gold Trust, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Personal Wealth Partners (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Gold Trust, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Personal Wealth Partners. As of 2021Q2, Personal Wealth Partners owns 420 stocks with a total value of $242 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Personal Wealth Partners's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/personal+wealth+partners/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Personal Wealth Partners
  1. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 664,024 shares, 20.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.79%
  2. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 245,418 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.63%
  3. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 125,874 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.81%
  4. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 280,271 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.00%
  5. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 320,913 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.61%
New Purchase: iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN)

Personal Wealth Partners initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF. The purchase prices were between $155.05 and $166.8, with an estimated average price of $162.53. The stock is now traded at around $168.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,677 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Personal Wealth Partners initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $75.727000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,323 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Personal Wealth Partners initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $105.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,305 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Halliburton Co (HAL)

Personal Wealth Partners initiated holding in Halliburton Co. The purchase prices were between $19.06 and $24.72, with an estimated average price of $22.2. The stock is now traded at around $19.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,052 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Personal Wealth Partners initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37. The stock is now traded at around $57.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,756 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Personal Wealth Partners initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $51.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,527 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM)

Personal Wealth Partners added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 114.82%. The purchase prices were between $41.31 and $45.17, with an estimated average price of $43.31. The stock is now traded at around $42.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 275,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)

Personal Wealth Partners added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 63.00%. The purchase prices were between $46.45 and $50.33, with an estimated average price of $48.89. The stock is now traded at around $51.668400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 280,271 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)

Personal Wealth Partners added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 58.78%. The purchase prices were between $34.87 and $37.81, with an estimated average price of $36.62. The stock is now traded at around $36.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 164,078 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)

Personal Wealth Partners added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 76.38%. The purchase prices were between $29.44 and $29.96, with an estimated average price of $29.72. The stock is now traded at around $30.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 157,235 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)

Personal Wealth Partners added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 68.09%. The purchase prices were between $42.53 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.44. The stock is now traded at around $43.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 95,213 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: 3M Co (MMM)

Personal Wealth Partners added to a holding in 3M Co by 319.83%. The purchase prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43. The stock is now traded at around $199.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 4,362 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Personal Wealth Partners sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.



Here is the complete portfolio of Personal Wealth Partners. Also check out:

1. Personal Wealth Partners's Undervalued Stocks
2. Personal Wealth Partners's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Personal Wealth Partners's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Personal Wealth Partners keeps buying
