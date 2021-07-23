Personal Wealth Partners Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Gold Trust, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

New Purchases: CRBN, SCHD, VNQ, HAL, KO, VCSH, VWO, GOOGL, BNDX, VIG, VXF, FIS, HD, IBM, INTC, MDT, MRK, PFE, PG, TRV, DIA, EEM, SUB, CMI, JNJ, IYF, PHO, PSCT, CVX, LLY, JPM, MCD, NOC, SAVA, SBUX, UNH, XEL, CVNA, PINS, ZM, BAB, BSCL, IYC, QCLN, TIP, VOO, VUG, EOG, NSC, SO, CSII, PNR, FSK, DOCU, PSFE, AMLP, BOTZ, DGRO, FDM, IBB, MJ, PFF, VO, XLC, XME, XMLV, CSCO, CAG, HOG, HE, IDXX, NFLX, ES, OSK, RYN, CRM, UL, VZ, WFC, WYNN, V, IGSB, EEMV, HYMB, IAT, IWO, IWR, IWV, IXJ, ALE, LNT, ALL, MO, ASB, BAC, BAX, SCHW, CI, C, CMCSA, VALE, CRK, ED, DTE, DD, XOM, F, GS, ISRG, SJM, MDU, MFC, MET, MSI, NTRS, OGE, OXY, ORCL, PENN, PEP, PIPR, PLUG, PII, QCOM, RIO, TGT, TTC, TTE, UPS, RTX, WY, WEC, ZBH, TY, NAD, BGR, DAL, CVI, TSLA, BCX, NRZ, CGC, NVT, NIO, WORK, CARR, DKNG, AOR, ARKK, BND, DES, DHS, FNDF, ICLN, IUSV, IYG, IYK, LQD, ROBO, SLV, XBI, XLE, XLI, XLV, CB, PLD, T, ACN, ADBE, AMD, AFL, A, AEE, AEP, AMT, ADI, AGEN, AON, WTRG, ADSK, ADP, BP, BMO, BDX, BCRX, BSX, CMS, CVS, CPB, CAH, CCL, CE, CME, CTXS, CTSH, STZ, CPRT, COST, LIVN, DHR, DE, DEO, D, DPZ, DCI, DUK, ETN, EA, EQIX, EXC, FDX, FISV, GE, GIS, GILD, GSK, LHX, HPQ, HUM, TT, IP, CSR, JCI, KLAC, K, KMB, KR, LRCX, LVS, LEN, LB, LMT, LOW, MGM, MMLP, MKC, MPW, MTD, VTRS, NVDA, NKE, NOK, NWN, NVS, IOSP, PGR, PSA, DGX, O, RMD, ROST, RCL, SRE, SSYS, SYK, SU, SNPS, SYY, TJX, TTWO, TDY, TER, TXN, TMO, TSCO, RIG, UNP, WAB, WBA, WM, WLL, WLTW, WEX, XRX, SQBG, DK, EMF, IQI, MYI, PPT, NVG, NEA, MA, PLM, WU, LDOS, CPLP, DFS, LULU, AWK, FTI, BUD, AVGO, VRSK, TRGP, NLSN, HCA, PSX, NCLH, ZTS, DOOO, ALLE, JD, KEYS, STOR, VSTO, CC, LITE, UA, CNDT, REZI, DSSI, DOW, CTVA, CRWD, AMCR, CHPT, CHPT, OTIS, SNOW, PSTH, QS, DASH, ABNB, GTX, OGN, AOA, AOM, CSA, DIM, EFG, HEFA, ICF, IGF, IWB, IYH, JETS, MBB, MUB, PDBC, SPSB, VEU, XLF, XLRE,

CRBN, SCHD, VNQ, HAL, KO, VCSH, VWO, GOOGL, BNDX, VIG, VXF, FIS, HD, IBM, INTC, MDT, MRK, PFE, PG, TRV, DIA, EEM, SUB, CMI, JNJ, IYF, PHO, PSCT, CVX, LLY, JPM, MCD, NOC, SAVA, SBUX, UNH, XEL, CVNA, PINS, ZM, BAB, BSCL, IYC, QCLN, TIP, VOO, VUG, EOG, NSC, SO, CSII, PNR, FSK, DOCU, PSFE, AMLP, BOTZ, DGRO, FDM, IBB, MJ, PFF, VO, XLC, XME, XMLV, CSCO, CAG, HOG, HE, IDXX, NFLX, ES, OSK, RYN, CRM, UL, VZ, WFC, WYNN, V, IGSB, EEMV, HYMB, IAT, IWO, IWR, IWV, IXJ, ALE, LNT, ALL, MO, ASB, BAC, BAX, SCHW, CI, C, CMCSA, VALE, CRK, ED, DTE, DD, XOM, F, GS, ISRG, SJM, MDU, MFC, MET, MSI, NTRS, OGE, OXY, ORCL, PENN, PEP, PIPR, PLUG, PII, QCOM, RIO, TGT, TTC, TTE, UPS, RTX, WY, WEC, ZBH, TY, NAD, BGR, DAL, CVI, TSLA, BCX, NRZ, CGC, NVT, NIO, WORK, CARR, DKNG, AOR, ARKK, BND, DES, DHS, FNDF, ICLN, IUSV, IYG, IYK, LQD, ROBO, SLV, XBI, XLE, XLI, XLV, CB, PLD, T, ACN, ADBE, AMD, AFL, A, AEE, AEP, AMT, ADI, AGEN, AON, WTRG, ADSK, ADP, BP, BMO, BDX, BCRX, BSX, CMS, CVS, CPB, CAH, CCL, CE, CME, CTXS, CTSH, STZ, CPRT, COST, LIVN, DHR, DE, DEO, D, DPZ, DCI, DUK, ETN, EA, EQIX, EXC, FDX, FISV, GE, GIS, GILD, GSK, LHX, HPQ, HUM, TT, IP, CSR, JCI, KLAC, K, KMB, KR, LRCX, LVS, LEN, LB, LMT, LOW, MGM, MMLP, MKC, MPW, MTD, VTRS, NVDA, NKE, NOK, NWN, NVS, IOSP, PGR, PSA, DGX, O, RMD, ROST, RCL, SRE, SSYS, SYK, SU, SNPS, SYY, TJX, TTWO, TDY, TER, TXN, TMO, TSCO, RIG, UNP, WAB, WBA, WM, WLL, WLTW, WEX, XRX, SQBG, DK, EMF, IQI, MYI, PPT, NVG, NEA, MA, PLM, WU, LDOS, CPLP, DFS, LULU, AWK, FTI, BUD, AVGO, VRSK, TRGP, NLSN, HCA, PSX, NCLH, ZTS, DOOO, ALLE, JD, KEYS, STOR, VSTO, CC, LITE, UA, CNDT, REZI, DSSI, DOW, CTVA, CRWD, AMCR, CHPT, CHPT, OTIS, SNOW, PSTH, QS, DASH, ABNB, GTX, OGN, AOA, AOM, CSA, DIM, EFG, HEFA, ICF, IGF, IWB, IYH, JETS, MBB, MUB, PDBC, SPSB, VEU, XLF, XLRE, Added Positions: SPSM, SPLG, SPDW, SPAB, SPEM, SPYV, MMM, SPYG, VYM, HYG, ABT, CAT, ABBV, TFI,

SPSM, SPLG, SPDW, SPAB, SPEM, SPYV, MMM, SPYG, VYM, HYG, ABT, CAT, ABBV, TFI, Reduced Positions: IJR, USMV, AGG, IEMG, EFAV, IVV, ITOT, IJH, IVE, IVW, BRK.B, NEAR, SPY, MDY, BSCM, AAPL, IJT, IJS, MSFT, QQQ,

IJR, USMV, AGG, IEMG, EFAV, IVV, ITOT, IJH, IVE, IVW, BRK.B, NEAR, SPY, MDY, BSCM, AAPL, IJT, IJS, MSFT, QQQ, Sold Out: IAU,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Gold Trust, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Personal Wealth Partners. As of 2021Q2, Personal Wealth Partners owns 420 stocks with a total value of $242 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 664,024 shares, 20.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.79% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 245,418 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.63% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 125,874 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.81% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 280,271 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.00% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 320,913 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.61%

Personal Wealth Partners initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF. The purchase prices were between $155.05 and $166.8, with an estimated average price of $162.53. The stock is now traded at around $168.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,677 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Personal Wealth Partners initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $75.727000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,323 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Personal Wealth Partners initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $105.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,305 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Personal Wealth Partners initiated holding in Halliburton Co. The purchase prices were between $19.06 and $24.72, with an estimated average price of $22.2. The stock is now traded at around $19.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,052 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Personal Wealth Partners initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37. The stock is now traded at around $57.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,756 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Personal Wealth Partners initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $51.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,527 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Personal Wealth Partners added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 114.82%. The purchase prices were between $41.31 and $45.17, with an estimated average price of $43.31. The stock is now traded at around $42.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 275,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Personal Wealth Partners added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 63.00%. The purchase prices were between $46.45 and $50.33, with an estimated average price of $48.89. The stock is now traded at around $51.668400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 280,271 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Personal Wealth Partners added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 58.78%. The purchase prices were between $34.87 and $37.81, with an estimated average price of $36.62. The stock is now traded at around $36.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 164,078 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Personal Wealth Partners added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 76.38%. The purchase prices were between $29.44 and $29.96, with an estimated average price of $29.72. The stock is now traded at around $30.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 157,235 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Personal Wealth Partners added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 68.09%. The purchase prices were between $42.53 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.44. The stock is now traded at around $43.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 95,213 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Personal Wealth Partners added to a holding in 3M Co by 319.83%. The purchase prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43. The stock is now traded at around $199.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 4,362 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Personal Wealth Partners sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.