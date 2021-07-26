XR Securities LLC Buys Alphabet Inc, Tesla Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Shopify Inc

New Purchases: TSLA, NFLX, TLT, MA, IVV, TSM, CRWD, RDWR, AVGO, UNP, SEDG, ERII, UAL, SBUX, TQQQ, MCHP, AA, CF, MGM, LHCG, BP, VMW, PANW, VEEV, FUBO, CRSP, KO, FSLY, AMGN, WDAY, ATVI, CVX, ENB, GLW, CSCO, XLE, STLD, MARA, C, FVRR, PLUG, PGR, PBR, SQQQ, SAN, CVM, 6CL0,

TSLA, NFLX, TLT, MA, IVV, TSM, CRWD, RDWR, AVGO, UNP, SEDG, ERII, UAL, SBUX, TQQQ, MCHP, AA, CF, MGM, LHCG, BP, VMW, PANW, VEEV, FUBO, CRSP, KO, FSLY, AMGN, WDAY, ATVI, CVX, ENB, GLW, CSCO, XLE, STLD, MARA, C, FVRR, PLUG, PGR, PBR, SQQQ, SAN, CVM, 6CL0, Added Positions: GOOGL, BABA, JPM, FB, MELI, INTU, DOCU, SPOT, ABBV, W, RH, AMAT, EL, RGR, SHW, STT, FCEL, STM, NTNX, LRCX, JETS,

GOOGL, BABA, JPM, FB, MELI, INTU, DOCU, SPOT, ABBV, W, RH, AMAT, EL, RGR, SHW, STT, FCEL, STM, NTNX, LRCX, JETS, Reduced Positions: SPY, AMZN, DIA, CRM, FCX, QQQ, AAPL, PFE, GOOG, BIDU, DKNG, MRNA, AZN, XBI, WORK, SQ, TGT, WMT, EXPE, LOW, ORCL, TDOC, AMD, AXP, SMH, CCL, PLTR, CHWY, NVDA, SAVE, ASML, TTWO, NEM, PYPL, SPLK, ENPH, JNJ, GTE, TEVA, SAM, NAK, SIVB,

SPY, AMZN, DIA, CRM, FCX, QQQ, AAPL, PFE, GOOG, BIDU, DKNG, MRNA, AZN, XBI, WORK, SQ, TGT, WMT, EXPE, LOW, ORCL, TDOC, AMD, AXP, SMH, CCL, PLTR, CHWY, NVDA, SAVE, ASML, TTWO, NEM, PYPL, SPLK, ENPH, JNJ, GTE, TEVA, SAM, NAK, SIVB, Sold Out: SHOP, MTN, T, UNH, GLD, NOW, XLY, LMT, APO, WFC, ALXN, BRK.B, EEM, MS, MAR, AZO, COST, MMM, WB, AEM, QRVO, RIOT, VXX, VZ, CVS, JNPR, GDX, PG, PAAS, XOM, NVAX, MET, MRK, GILD, KR, RBAC, UVXY, IYR, NKLA, RIO, M44, ROM, NCLH, MPC, V, LULU, ANTM, TMO, SONY, QCOM, ON, NOK, IBM, CNX, BIIB, PLD, BNGO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alphabet Inc, Tesla Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Netflix Inc, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Shopify Inc, Vail Resorts Inc, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, XR Securities LLC. As of 2021Q2, XR Securities LLC owns 407 stocks with a total value of $229 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of XR Securities LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/xr+securities+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 69,200 shares, 8.93% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,565,100 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,293 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.59% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 30,116 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 82.22% Facebook Inc (FB) - 25,413 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.90%

XR Securities LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $643.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 5,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

XR Securities LLC initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $515.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 4,716 shares as of 2021-06-30.

XR Securities LLC initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.7 and $145.54, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $148.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 11,799 shares as of 2021-06-30.

XR Securities LLC initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $393.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 4,486 shares as of 2021-06-30.

XR Securities LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $441.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 3,157 shares as of 2021-06-30.

XR Securities LLC initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $116.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 11,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

XR Securities LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 405.81%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2660.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 2,089 shares as of 2021-06-30.

XR Securities LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 78.52%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $206.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 27,229 shares as of 2021-06-30.

XR Securities LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 216.97%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $150.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 8,723 shares as of 2021-06-30.

XR Securities LLC added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 199.57%. The purchase prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15. The stock is now traded at around $1613.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 701 shares as of 2021-06-30.

XR Securities LLC added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 144.57%. The purchase prices were between $383.06 and $491.4, with an estimated average price of $432.34. The stock is now traded at around $528.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,328 shares as of 2021-06-30.

XR Securities LLC added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 26.11%. The purchase prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68. The stock is now traded at around $308.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,138 shares as of 2021-06-30.

XR Securities LLC sold out a holding in Vail Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $291.66 and $334.27, with an estimated average price of $318.04.

XR Securities LLC sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27.

XR Securities LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.

XR Securities LLC sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06.

XR Securities LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76.

XR Securities LLC sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28.