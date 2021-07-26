XR Securities LLC Buys Alphabet Inc, Tesla Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Shopify Inc

- New Purchases: TSLA, NFLX, TLT, MA, IVV, TSM, CRWD, RDWR, AVGO, UNP, SEDG, ERII, UAL, SBUX, TQQQ, MCHP, AA, CF, MGM, LHCG, BP, VMW, PANW, VEEV, FUBO, CRSP, KO, FSLY, AMGN, WDAY, ATVI, CVX, ENB, GLW, CSCO, XLE, STLD, MARA, C, FVRR, PLUG, PGR, PBR, SQQQ, SAN, CVM, 6CL0,
- Added Positions: GOOGL, BABA, JPM, FB, MELI, INTU, DOCU, SPOT, ABBV, W, RH, AMAT, EL, RGR, SHW, STT, FCEL, STM, NTNX, LRCX, JETS,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, AMZN, DIA, CRM, FCX, QQQ, AAPL, PFE, GOOG, BIDU, DKNG, MRNA, AZN, XBI, WORK, SQ, TGT, WMT, EXPE, LOW, ORCL, TDOC, AMD, AXP, SMH, CCL, PLTR, CHWY, NVDA, SAVE, ASML, TTWO, NEM, PYPL, SPLK, ENPH, JNJ, GTE, TEVA, SAM, NAK, SIVB,
- Sold Out: SHOP, MTN, T, UNH, GLD, NOW, XLY, LMT, APO, WFC, ALXN, BRK.B, EEM, MS, MAR, AZO, COST, MMM, WB, AEM, QRVO, RIOT, VXX, VZ, CVS, JNPR, GDX, PG, PAAS, XOM, NVAX, MET, MRK, GILD, KR, RBAC, UVXY, IYR, NKLA, RIO, M44, ROM, NCLH, MPC, V, LULU, ANTM, TMO, SONY, QCOM, ON, NOK, IBM, CNX, BIIB, PLD, BNGO,
For the details of XR Securities LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/xr+securities+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of XR Securities LLC
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 69,200 shares, 8.93% of the total portfolio.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,565,100 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,293 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.59%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 30,116 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 82.22%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 25,413 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.90%
XR Securities LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $643.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 5,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
XR Securities LLC initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $515.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 4,716 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
XR Securities LLC initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.7 and $145.54, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $148.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 11,799 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)
XR Securities LLC initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $393.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 4,486 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
XR Securities LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $441.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 3,157 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
XR Securities LLC initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $116.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 11,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
XR Securities LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 405.81%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2660.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 2,089 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
XR Securities LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 78.52%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $206.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 27,229 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
XR Securities LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 216.97%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $150.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 8,723 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
XR Securities LLC added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 199.57%. The purchase prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15. The stock is now traded at around $1613.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 701 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Intuit Inc (INTU)
XR Securities LLC added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 144.57%. The purchase prices were between $383.06 and $491.4, with an estimated average price of $432.34. The stock is now traded at around $528.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,328 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
XR Securities LLC added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 26.11%. The purchase prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68. The stock is now traded at around $308.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,138 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Vail Resorts Inc (MTN)
XR Securities LLC sold out a holding in Vail Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $291.66 and $334.27, with an estimated average price of $318.04.Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
XR Securities LLC sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
XR Securities LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.Sold Out: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
XR Securities LLC sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06.Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
XR Securities LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76.Sold Out: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
XR Securities LLC sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28.
Here is the complete portfolio of XR Securities LLC. Also check out:
1. XR Securities LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. XR Securities LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. XR Securities LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that XR Securities LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment