Unigestion Holding SA Buys Microsoft Corp, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Facebook Inc, Sells Gilead Sciences Inc, Walmart Inc, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Unigestion Holding SA Buys Microsoft Corp, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Facebook Inc, Sells Gilead Sciences Inc, Walmart Inc, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Unigestion Holding SA (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Facebook Inc, Comcast Corp, Royal Bank of Canada, sells Gilead Sciences Inc, Walmart Inc, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Target Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Unigestion Holding SA. As of 2021Q2, Unigestion Holding SA owns 230 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Unigestion Holding SA's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/unigestion+holding+sa/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Unigestion Holding SA
  1. Target Corp (TGT) - 411,788 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.81%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 338,859 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 981.44%
  3. Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 1,612,017 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11%
  4. Clorox Co (CLX) - 477,208 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14%
  5. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 289,756 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.41%
New Purchase: The Kroger Co (KR)

Unigestion Holding SA initiated holding in The Kroger Co. The purchase prices were between $35.89 and $39.83, with an estimated average price of $37.58. The stock is now traded at around $40.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 587,553 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)

Unigestion Holding SA initiated holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.66 and $47.78, with an estimated average price of $45.3. The stock is now traded at around $44.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 152,581 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL)

Unigestion Holding SA initiated holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The purchase prices were between $33.8 and $44.06, with an estimated average price of $39.98. The stock is now traded at around $39.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 106,735 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Magna International Inc (MGA)

Unigestion Holding SA initiated holding in Magna International Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.04 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $95.2. The stock is now traded at around $81.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 33,118 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Unigestion Holding SA initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $172.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 18,582 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Public Storage (PSA)

Unigestion Holding SA initiated holding in Public Storage. The purchase prices were between $246.76 and $304.75, with an estimated average price of $279.57. The stock is now traded at around $313.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,192 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Unigestion Holding SA added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 981.44%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $286.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 338,859 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

Unigestion Holding SA added to a holding in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 714.59%. The purchase prices were between $97.87 and $120.4, with an estimated average price of $109.38. The stock is now traded at around $115.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 290,541 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Unigestion Holding SA added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 2493.10%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $373.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 82,253 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Unigestion Holding SA added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 48.81%. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $57.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 1,331,202 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Unigestion Holding SA added to a holding in Royal Bank of Canada by 175.46%. The purchase prices were between $92.21 and $104.67, with an estimated average price of $98.99. The stock is now traded at around $101.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 368,316 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Unigestion Holding SA added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 5023.89%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $243.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 85,774 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Unigestion Holding SA sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.

Sold Out: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Unigestion Holding SA sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $302.26 and $351.85, with an estimated average price of $327.7.

Sold Out: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Unigestion Holding SA sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57.

Sold Out: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Unigestion Holding SA sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33.

Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)

Unigestion Holding SA sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03.

Sold Out: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Unigestion Holding SA sold out a holding in Williams Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $23.24 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $25.56.



Here is the complete portfolio of Unigestion Holding SA. Also check out:

1. Unigestion Holding SA's Undervalued Stocks
2. Unigestion Holding SA's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Unigestion Holding SA's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Unigestion Holding SA keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider