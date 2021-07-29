Unigestion Holding SA Buys Microsoft Corp, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Facebook Inc, Sells Gilead Sciences Inc, Walmart Inc, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc

- New Purchases: KR, FNF, KL, MGA, JNJ, PSA, QCOM, LNG, AJG, WY, IPG, HUM, HCA, CTSH, BBY, AIZ, ADM, AWK, ALL, EQR, ED, AVY, POOL, SLM, FDS, GLW, NUAN, FCN,
- Added Positions: MSFT, CM, FB, CMCSA, RY, CRM, BNS, AXP, AAPL, DHR, ADBE, UPS, ORCL, LEA, DIS, TD, SYF, CBRE, RHI, ABBV, PGR, TSCO, OMC, KEYS, MKTX, JD, AVGO, BTG, AMAT, T, BMO, XOM, BXP, NTAP, CPB, SCHW, SNA, A, DE, TER, UTHR, VIPS, WHR, SWKS, RNR, AVB, QRVO, MU, CGNX, EL, ELS, SQ, CERN, ARW, KMB, FNV,
- Reduced Positions: GILD, WMT, CHRW, BMY, TGT, MOS, DPZ, NLOK, AZO, CTXS, COST, MRK, GIS, WAT, BRK.B, BKNG, CBOE, EXPD, ROST, EBAY, MMC, GM, HRL, JKHY, DG, CHD, DRI, GOOGL, SJM, ATVI, BWA, NEM, AOS, AMZN, BCE, HSIC, NTES, TTWO, PFE, K, AMGN, GOLD, CVX, EA, O, TYL, IBM, NKE, WBA, CL, PYPL, CLX, KMI, MASI, ROK, VZ, ABT, FCX, MA, NFLX, PG, RJF, AKAM, CDK, CSCO, FLT, IDXX, INCY, LEN, LLY, PINC, QLYS, TMO, V, WSO, ATR, ATO, TECH, BRO, RE, EXR, GWW, HLT, HD, ICE, JPM, KNX, LSTR, LSI, LOW, MSM, MUSA, NVDA, ODFL, TXN, UNH, YUM, ZTO, ABMD, ADSK, ADP, CDNS, CNI, CG, DLB, ILMN, INTC, INTU, MS, MSI, NBIX, NYT, PEP, SEIC, SBUX, SNPS, TU, VEEV, WST, WPC, YUMC,
- Sold Out: BABA, ULTA, REGN, WMB, C, SHW, NEE, CVS, TAL, SJR, ES, EQIX, AMD, DLR, EIX, ENB, KGC, CCI, WDC, BAH, ESS, OHI, MCK, SYY, LUMN, CAH, CIXX, COG,
These are the top 5 holdings of Unigestion Holding SA
- Target Corp (TGT) - 411,788 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.81%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 338,859 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 981.44%
- Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 1,612,017 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11%
- Clorox Co (CLX) - 477,208 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 289,756 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.41%
Unigestion Holding SA initiated holding in The Kroger Co. The purchase prices were between $35.89 and $39.83, with an estimated average price of $37.58. The stock is now traded at around $40.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 587,553 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)
Unigestion Holding SA initiated holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.66 and $47.78, with an estimated average price of $45.3. The stock is now traded at around $44.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 152,581 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL)
Unigestion Holding SA initiated holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The purchase prices were between $33.8 and $44.06, with an estimated average price of $39.98. The stock is now traded at around $39.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 106,735 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Magna International Inc (MGA)
Unigestion Holding SA initiated holding in Magna International Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.04 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $95.2. The stock is now traded at around $81.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 33,118 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Unigestion Holding SA initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $172.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 18,582 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Public Storage (PSA)
Unigestion Holding SA initiated holding in Public Storage. The purchase prices were between $246.76 and $304.75, with an estimated average price of $279.57. The stock is now traded at around $313.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,192 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Unigestion Holding SA added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 981.44%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $286.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 338,859 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)
Unigestion Holding SA added to a holding in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 714.59%. The purchase prices were between $97.87 and $120.4, with an estimated average price of $109.38. The stock is now traded at around $115.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 290,541 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Unigestion Holding SA added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 2493.10%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $373.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 82,253 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Unigestion Holding SA added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 48.81%. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $57.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 1,331,202 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Royal Bank of Canada (RY)
Unigestion Holding SA added to a holding in Royal Bank of Canada by 175.46%. The purchase prices were between $92.21 and $104.67, with an estimated average price of $98.99. The stock is now traded at around $101.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 368,316 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Unigestion Holding SA added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 5023.89%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $243.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 85,774 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Unigestion Holding SA sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.Sold Out: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)
Unigestion Holding SA sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $302.26 and $351.85, with an estimated average price of $327.7.Sold Out: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Unigestion Holding SA sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57.Sold Out: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
Unigestion Holding SA sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33.Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)
Unigestion Holding SA sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03.Sold Out: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)
Unigestion Holding SA sold out a holding in Williams Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $23.24 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $25.56.
Here is the complete portfolio of Unigestion Holding SA.
1. Unigestion Holding SA's Undervalued Stocks
2. Unigestion Holding SA's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Unigestion Holding SA's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Unigestion Holding SA keeps buying
