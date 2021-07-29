Unigestion Holding SA Buys Microsoft Corp, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Facebook Inc, Sells Gilead Sciences Inc, Walmart Inc, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc

New Purchases: KR, FNF, KL, MGA, JNJ, PSA, QCOM, LNG, AJG, WY, IPG, HUM, HCA, CTSH, BBY, AIZ, ADM, AWK, ALL, EQR, ED, AVY, POOL, SLM, FDS, GLW, NUAN, FCN,

KR, FNF, KL, MGA, JNJ, PSA, QCOM, LNG, AJG, WY, IPG, HUM, HCA, CTSH, BBY, AIZ, ADM, AWK, ALL, EQR, ED, AVY, POOL, SLM, FDS, GLW, NUAN, FCN, Added Positions: MSFT, CM, FB, CMCSA, RY, CRM, BNS, AXP, AAPL, DHR, ADBE, UPS, ORCL, LEA, DIS, TD, SYF, CBRE, RHI, ABBV, PGR, TSCO, OMC, KEYS, MKTX, JD, AVGO, BTG, AMAT, T, BMO, XOM, BXP, NTAP, CPB, SCHW, SNA, A, DE, TER, UTHR, VIPS, WHR, SWKS, RNR, AVB, QRVO, MU, CGNX, EL, ELS, SQ, CERN, ARW, KMB, FNV,

MSFT, CM, FB, CMCSA, RY, CRM, BNS, AXP, AAPL, DHR, ADBE, UPS, ORCL, LEA, DIS, TD, SYF, CBRE, RHI, ABBV, PGR, TSCO, OMC, KEYS, MKTX, JD, AVGO, BTG, AMAT, T, BMO, XOM, BXP, NTAP, CPB, SCHW, SNA, A, DE, TER, UTHR, VIPS, WHR, SWKS, RNR, AVB, QRVO, MU, CGNX, EL, ELS, SQ, CERN, ARW, KMB, FNV, Reduced Positions: GILD, WMT, CHRW, BMY, TGT, MOS, DPZ, NLOK, AZO, CTXS, COST, MRK, GIS, WAT, BRK.B, BKNG, CBOE, EXPD, ROST, EBAY, MMC, GM, HRL, JKHY, DG, CHD, DRI, GOOGL, SJM, ATVI, BWA, NEM, AOS, AMZN, BCE, HSIC, NTES, TTWO, PFE, K, AMGN, GOLD, CVX, EA, O, TYL, IBM, NKE, WBA, CL, PYPL, CLX, KMI, MASI, ROK, VZ, ABT, FCX, MA, NFLX, PG, RJF, AKAM, CDK, CSCO, FLT, IDXX, INCY, LEN, LLY, PINC, QLYS, TMO, V, WSO, ATR, ATO, TECH, BRO, RE, EXR, GWW, HLT, HD, ICE, JPM, KNX, LSTR, LSI, LOW, MSM, MUSA, NVDA, ODFL, TXN, UNH, YUM, ZTO, ABMD, ADSK, ADP, CDNS, CNI, CG, DLB, ILMN, INTC, INTU, MS, MSI, NBIX, NYT, PEP, SEIC, SBUX, SNPS, TU, VEEV, WST, WPC, YUMC,

GILD, WMT, CHRW, BMY, TGT, MOS, DPZ, NLOK, AZO, CTXS, COST, MRK, GIS, WAT, BRK.B, BKNG, CBOE, EXPD, ROST, EBAY, MMC, GM, HRL, JKHY, DG, CHD, DRI, GOOGL, SJM, ATVI, BWA, NEM, AOS, AMZN, BCE, HSIC, NTES, TTWO, PFE, K, AMGN, GOLD, CVX, EA, O, TYL, IBM, NKE, WBA, CL, PYPL, CLX, KMI, MASI, ROK, VZ, ABT, FCX, MA, NFLX, PG, RJF, AKAM, CDK, CSCO, FLT, IDXX, INCY, LEN, LLY, PINC, QLYS, TMO, V, WSO, ATR, ATO, TECH, BRO, RE, EXR, GWW, HLT, HD, ICE, JPM, KNX, LSTR, LSI, LOW, MSM, MUSA, NVDA, ODFL, TXN, UNH, YUM, ZTO, ABMD, ADSK, ADP, CDNS, CNI, CG, DLB, ILMN, INTC, INTU, MS, MSI, NBIX, NYT, PEP, SEIC, SBUX, SNPS, TU, VEEV, WST, WPC, YUMC, Sold Out: BABA, ULTA, REGN, WMB, C, SHW, NEE, CVS, TAL, SJR, ES, EQIX, AMD, DLR, EIX, ENB, KGC, CCI, WDC, BAH, ESS, OHI, MCK, SYY, LUMN, CAH, CIXX, COG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Microsoft Corp, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Facebook Inc, Comcast Corp, Royal Bank of Canada, sells Gilead Sciences Inc, Walmart Inc, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Target Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Unigestion Holding SA. As of 2021Q2, Unigestion Holding SA owns 230 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Unigestion Holding SA's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/unigestion+holding+sa/current-portfolio/portfolio

Target Corp (TGT) - 411,788 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.81% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 338,859 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 981.44% Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 1,612,017 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11% Clorox Co (CLX) - 477,208 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 289,756 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.41%

Unigestion Holding SA initiated holding in The Kroger Co. The purchase prices were between $35.89 and $39.83, with an estimated average price of $37.58. The stock is now traded at around $40.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 587,553 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Unigestion Holding SA initiated holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.66 and $47.78, with an estimated average price of $45.3. The stock is now traded at around $44.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 152,581 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Unigestion Holding SA initiated holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The purchase prices were between $33.8 and $44.06, with an estimated average price of $39.98. The stock is now traded at around $39.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 106,735 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Unigestion Holding SA initiated holding in Magna International Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.04 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $95.2. The stock is now traded at around $81.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 33,118 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Unigestion Holding SA initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $172.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 18,582 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Unigestion Holding SA initiated holding in Public Storage. The purchase prices were between $246.76 and $304.75, with an estimated average price of $279.57. The stock is now traded at around $313.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,192 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Unigestion Holding SA added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 981.44%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $286.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 338,859 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Unigestion Holding SA added to a holding in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 714.59%. The purchase prices were between $97.87 and $120.4, with an estimated average price of $109.38. The stock is now traded at around $115.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 290,541 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Unigestion Holding SA added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 2493.10%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $373.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 82,253 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Unigestion Holding SA added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 48.81%. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $57.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 1,331,202 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Unigestion Holding SA added to a holding in Royal Bank of Canada by 175.46%. The purchase prices were between $92.21 and $104.67, with an estimated average price of $98.99. The stock is now traded at around $101.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 368,316 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Unigestion Holding SA added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 5023.89%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $243.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 85,774 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Unigestion Holding SA sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.

Unigestion Holding SA sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $302.26 and $351.85, with an estimated average price of $327.7.

Unigestion Holding SA sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57.

Unigestion Holding SA sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33.

Unigestion Holding SA sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03.

Unigestion Holding SA sold out a holding in Williams Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $23.24 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $25.56.