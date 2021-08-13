AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Buys Eli Lilly and Co, Morgan Stanley, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, AbbVie Inc, The Toronto-Dominion Bank

- New Purchases: LLY, MS, TMO, JNJ, CCI, ADP, ILMN, DOV, ROP, CMI, FERG, IFF, NLY, LYB, TRI, CTLT, OKTA, WDAY, BURL, TDOC, DRI, NVCR, PODD, DISCA, YUMC, TYL, LW, LI, XPEV,
- Added Positions: CRM, WM, MRK, GOOG, ATVI, BNS, ETN, NTR, PEP, NEE, TXN, GNRC, SIVB, CFG, BWA, TT, HLT, CB, LIN, KEY, NEM, APTV, NIO, WPM, UPS, FTS, AEM, FNV, MA, INTC, ITW, IDXX, CI, SHW, AIG, BLL, CM, EBAY, ALGN, VFC, CNI, KMX, TGT, SRE, BMO, RCI, PBA, ENB, FAST, ABC, ES, MTD, BBY, VIPS, VOYA, FIVN, TME, TRV, RF, PRU, PGR, BKNG, MBT, MGA, JCI, WELL, DXCM, COP,
- Reduced Positions: BABA, DE, MSFT, DIS, PG, AMAT, TFC, PH, LRCX, PNC, URI, SBAC, VZ, DAL, BMY, SLB, ZTS, HD, ACN, NKE, AMGN, TSLA, MCD, OKE, ADBE, WMB, KO, GILD, EA, IBM, TJX, TSM, GOOGL, NVDA, CL, BIIB, NSC, SBUX, EL, VLO, CME, VRTX, CSX, PSX, A, SHOP, MPC, INTU, LOW, PLD, ALL, SCHW, ECL, MMC, LH, KSU, ICE, CAT, AXP, AMT, ADSK, HCA, BK, DFS, BLK, CERN, MMM, EQIX, HPQ, HUM, TROW, TCOM, MELI, SLF, INFY,
- Sold Out: ABBV, TD, BDX, ARE, ED, ROST, EXPD, ALC, K, AWK, STT, MTB, EIX, CAH, BKR, GIB, OTEX, FISV, PDD,
These are the top 5 holdings of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 5,220,602 shares, 9.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.56%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 323,125 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.78%
- Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) - 2,000,000 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio.
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 2,827,531 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.91%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 148,422 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.92%
AMF Pensionsforsakring AB initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $264.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 1,047,953 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)
AMF Pensionsforsakring AB initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $102.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 2,154,564 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
AMF Pensionsforsakring AB initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $542.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 329,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
AMF Pensionsforsakring AB initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $175.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 881,837 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)
AMF Pensionsforsakring AB initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $172.13 and $200.24, with an estimated average price of $186.84. The stock is now traded at around $194.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 231,545 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)
AMF Pensionsforsakring AB initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.81 and $200.06, with an estimated average price of $194.19. The stock is now traded at around $215.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 205,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
AMF Pensionsforsakring AB added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 87.19%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $251.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 1,158,112 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Waste Management Inc (WM)
AMF Pensionsforsakring AB added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 180.27%. The purchase prices were between $129.02 and $143.26, with an estimated average price of $138. The stock is now traded at around $150.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 975,090 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
AMF Pensionsforsakring AB added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 39.04%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 3,825,669 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
AMF Pensionsforsakring AB added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 81.26%. The purchase prices were between $88.69 and $99.18, with an estimated average price of $94.75. The stock is now traded at around $84.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,236,497 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)
AMF Pensionsforsakring AB added to a holding in Bank of Nova Scotia by 112.79%. The purchase prices were between $60.81 and $68, with an estimated average price of $64.65. The stock is now traded at around $64.741000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,387,369 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)
AMF Pensionsforsakring AB added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 66.62%. The purchase prices were between $138.28 and $148.51, with an estimated average price of $143.98. The stock is now traded at around $167.658900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 662,321 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
AMF Pensionsforsakring AB sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5.Sold Out: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)
AMF Pensionsforsakring AB sold out a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The sale prices were between $64.96 and $73.33, with an estimated average price of $69.85.Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
AMF Pensionsforsakring AB sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55.Sold Out: Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)
AMF Pensionsforsakring AB sold out a holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The sale prices were between $164.3 and $193.76, with an estimated average price of $178.6.Sold Out: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)
AMF Pensionsforsakring AB sold out a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The sale prices were between $71.72 and $79.85, with an estimated average price of $76.7.Sold Out: Ross Stores Inc (ROST)
AMF Pensionsforsakring AB sold out a holding in Ross Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $115.26 and $132.96, with an estimated average price of $124.66.Reduced: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
AMF Pensionsforsakring AB reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 79.66%. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $187.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.75%. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB still held 262,547 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Deere & Co (DE)
AMF Pensionsforsakring AB reduced to a holding in Deere & Co by 49.73%. The sale prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21. The stock is now traded at around $385.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.8%. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB still held 288,768 shares as of 2021-06-30.
