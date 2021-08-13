AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Buys Eli Lilly and Co, Morgan Stanley, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, AbbVie Inc, The Toronto-Dominion Bank

New Purchases: LLY, MS, TMO, JNJ, CCI, ADP, ILMN, DOV, ROP, CMI, FERG, IFF, NLY, LYB, TRI, CTLT, OKTA, WDAY, BURL, TDOC, DRI, NVCR, PODD, DISCA, YUMC, TYL, LW, LI, XPEV,

Stockholm, V7, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Eli Lilly and Co, Morgan Stanley, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Salesforce.com Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, AbbVie Inc, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Deere, The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB. As of 2021Q2, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owns 198 stocks with a total value of $14.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/amf+pensionsforsakring+ab/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 5,220,602 shares, 9.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.56% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 323,125 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.78% Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) - 2,000,000 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 2,827,531 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.91% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 148,422 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.92%

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $264.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 1,047,953 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $102.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 2,154,564 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $542.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 329,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $175.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 881,837 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $172.13 and $200.24, with an estimated average price of $186.84. The stock is now traded at around $194.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 231,545 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.81 and $200.06, with an estimated average price of $194.19. The stock is now traded at around $215.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 205,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 87.19%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $251.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 1,158,112 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 180.27%. The purchase prices were between $129.02 and $143.26, with an estimated average price of $138. The stock is now traded at around $150.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 975,090 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 39.04%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 3,825,669 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 81.26%. The purchase prices were between $88.69 and $99.18, with an estimated average price of $94.75. The stock is now traded at around $84.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,236,497 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB added to a holding in Bank of Nova Scotia by 112.79%. The purchase prices were between $60.81 and $68, with an estimated average price of $64.65. The stock is now traded at around $64.741000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,387,369 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 66.62%. The purchase prices were between $138.28 and $148.51, with an estimated average price of $143.98. The stock is now traded at around $167.658900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 662,321 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5.

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB sold out a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The sale prices were between $64.96 and $73.33, with an estimated average price of $69.85.

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55.

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB sold out a holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The sale prices were between $164.3 and $193.76, with an estimated average price of $178.6.

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB sold out a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The sale prices were between $71.72 and $79.85, with an estimated average price of $76.7.

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB sold out a holding in Ross Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $115.26 and $132.96, with an estimated average price of $124.66.

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 79.66%. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $187.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.75%. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB still held 262,547 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB reduced to a holding in Deere & Co by 49.73%. The sale prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21. The stock is now traded at around $385.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.8%. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB still held 288,768 shares as of 2021-06-30.