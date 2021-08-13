AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Buys Eli Lilly and Co, Morgan Stanley, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, AbbVie Inc, The Toronto-Dominion Bank

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Buys Eli Lilly and Co, Morgan Stanley, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, AbbVie Inc, The Toronto-Dominion Bank

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Stockholm, V7, based Investment company AMF Pensionsforsakring AB (Current Portfolio) buys Eli Lilly and Co, Morgan Stanley, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Salesforce.com Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, AbbVie Inc, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Deere, The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB. As of 2021Q2, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owns 198 stocks with a total value of $14.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/amf+pensionsforsakring+ab/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 5,220,602 shares, 9.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.56%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 323,125 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.78%
  3. Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) - 2,000,000 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio.
  4. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 2,827,531 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.91%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 148,422 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.92%
New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $264.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 1,047,953 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $102.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 2,154,564 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $542.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 329,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $175.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 881,837 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $172.13 and $200.24, with an estimated average price of $186.84. The stock is now traded at around $194.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 231,545 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.81 and $200.06, with an estimated average price of $194.19. The stock is now traded at around $215.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 205,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 87.19%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $251.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 1,158,112 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Waste Management Inc (WM)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 180.27%. The purchase prices were between $129.02 and $143.26, with an estimated average price of $138. The stock is now traded at around $150.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 975,090 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 39.04%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 3,825,669 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 81.26%. The purchase prices were between $88.69 and $99.18, with an estimated average price of $94.75. The stock is now traded at around $84.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,236,497 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB added to a holding in Bank of Nova Scotia by 112.79%. The purchase prices were between $60.81 and $68, with an estimated average price of $64.65. The stock is now traded at around $64.741000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,387,369 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 66.62%. The purchase prices were between $138.28 and $148.51, with an estimated average price of $143.98. The stock is now traded at around $167.658900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 662,321 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5.

Sold Out: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB sold out a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The sale prices were between $64.96 and $73.33, with an estimated average price of $69.85.

Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55.

Sold Out: Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB sold out a holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The sale prices were between $164.3 and $193.76, with an estimated average price of $178.6.

Sold Out: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB sold out a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The sale prices were between $71.72 and $79.85, with an estimated average price of $76.7.

Sold Out: Ross Stores Inc (ROST)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB sold out a holding in Ross Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $115.26 and $132.96, with an estimated average price of $124.66.

Reduced: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 79.66%. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $187.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.75%. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB still held 262,547 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Deere & Co (DE)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB reduced to a holding in Deere & Co by 49.73%. The sale prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21. The stock is now traded at around $385.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.8%. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB still held 288,768 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB. Also check out:

1. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB's Undervalued Stocks
2. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AMF Pensionsforsakring AB keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider