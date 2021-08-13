Logo
Wunderlich Securities, Inc. Buys WisdomTree BofA Merrill Lynch High Yield Bond Zero, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund, Sells First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, Vanguard Growth ETF, First Trust Chi

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Memphis, TN, based Investment company Wunderlich Securities, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys WisdomTree BofA Merrill Lynch High Yield Bond Zero, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund, Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF, Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, sells First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, Vanguard Growth ETF, First Trust Chindia ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wunderlich Securities, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Wunderlich Securities, Inc. owns 415 stocks with a total value of $899 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wunderlich Securities, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wunderlich+securities%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Wunderlich Securities, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 349,920 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,954 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.21%
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 73,723 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.30%
  4. PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 168,282 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.74%
  5. WisdomTree BofA Merrill Lynch High Yield Bond Zero (HYZD) - 779,073 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: WisdomTree BofA Merrill Lynch High Yield Bond Zero (HYZD)

Wunderlich Securities, Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree BofA Merrill Lynch High Yield Bond Zero. The purchase prices were between $21.78 and $22.19, with an estimated average price of $21.94. The stock is now traded at around $22.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 779,073 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (DBC)

Wunderlich Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund. The purchase prices were between $16.61 and $19.3, with an estimated average price of $18.24. The stock is now traded at around $19.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 351,252 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD)

Wunderlich Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.15 and $27.71, with an estimated average price of $27.4. The stock is now traded at around $27.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 153,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS)

Wunderlich Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.79 and $53.18, with an estimated average price of $53.02. The stock is now traded at around $53.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 62,076 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR)

Wunderlich Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF. The purchase prices were between $292.14 and $314.48, with an estimated average price of $306.09. The stock is now traded at around $318.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 6,849 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS)

Wunderlich Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF. The purchase prices were between $188.78 and $201.46, with an estimated average price of $196.01. The stock is now traded at around $199.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 10,614 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ)

Wunderlich Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock by 905.09%. The purchase prices were between $50.53 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $57.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 135,496 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Wunderlich Securities, Inc. added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 850.85%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 74,870 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Wunderlich Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 66.31%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $155.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 48,597 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Wunderlich Securities, Inc. added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 24.52%. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $116.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 102,794 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ)

Wunderlich Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 124.09%. The purchase prices were between $16.55 and $18.36, with an estimated average price of $17.8. The stock is now traded at around $18.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 171,356 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Wunderlich Securities, Inc. added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 67.66%. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $120.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 27,816 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Wunderlich Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9.

Sold Out: Viasat Inc (VSAT)

Wunderlich Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Viasat Inc. The sale prices were between $46.6 and $54.76, with an estimated average price of $49.72.

Sold Out: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Wunderlich Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund (AAXJ)

Wunderlich Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The sale prices were between $89.03 and $95.78, with an estimated average price of $93.3.

Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Wunderlich Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.09 and $86.29, with an estimated average price of $86.21.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

Wunderlich Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.91 and $109.22, with an estimated average price of $107.89.



Here is the complete portfolio of Wunderlich Securities, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Wunderlich Securities, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Wunderlich Securities, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Wunderlich Securities, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Wunderlich Securities, Inc. keeps buying

