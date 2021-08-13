Wunderlich Securities, Inc. Buys WisdomTree BofA Merrill Lynch High Yield Bond Zero, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund, Sells First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, Vanguard Growth ETF, First Trust Chi

New Purchases: HYZD, DBC, PTBD, JMBS, VCR, BSTZ, VIS, VAW, PAVE, LDSF, RPV, NUSC, FAAR, FPXI, SOFI, SOFI, IFV, FTHY, PDP, DEED, FPEI, USHY, PGHY, FMAY, PAPR, MBSD, PFFA, FCX, PSL, RAVI, VTWG, AZO, EPRF, MET, BIL, VTWV, FTLS, QED, AIO, SPLG, FNOV, GDX, POCT, XLU, DNOV, DPZ, OGN, BLDE, RIV, PLL, EMCB, XHS, NVR, VOD, TFI, HCA, RNG, PKW, MOAT, KNG, CALF, IUS, KBNT, ARKF, CURI, CURI, WISH, RFMZ, FTSL, EMD, PFN, SPVU, NCV, USMV, ARKQ, POOL, VTWO, FINX, BSJN, XLB, RZV, BRMK, NFJ, RC, NOVN, MMLG, YETI, JHAA, SLVO, CTXR, WTI, SELF, EXTN, NG, SACH,

ONEQ, SPY, VIAC, RSP, GOOGL, BOND, ABBV, CSQ, ARKK, HYS, KOMP, QQQ, WM, ABNB, FPE, HYLS, TGT, MNA, CVS, GS, BHK, AWH, ORCL, FB, GOOG, FSLY, CSM, IEMG, MDY, QCLN, BAC, BRK.B, HQH, JPM, FDN, RDVY, SJNK, NLY, TMO, BX, AWK, ETSY, SNAP, ROKU, ARKW, DGRO, FV, IYG, LIT, QYLD, VONG, VPU, XLF, XLI, ARCC, CMCSA, COP, TXN, RTX, WPC, MQY, NZF, BFK, BLE, VUZI, HYI, MPLX, Z, TWLO, OPP, SE, CHWY, CARR, ARKG, MCHI, VGSH, VYM, CB, ACN, APD, AB, AMRN, APH, AMAT, AHT, BCE, BDX, BLDR, CSX, ASXC, EOG, ETN, ISRG, IRM, ITI, MDT, NSC, OKE, SAVA, VKI, PAI, IIM, EVV, NRO, CGO, EXG, QQQX, IVR, TSLA, GM, ENPH, DOC, W, SEDG, TDAC, MRNA, PINS, TRIT, ANGL, DLN, FALN, IJR, ISTB, PFF, SHM, VHT, XLP, Reduced Positions: FVD, FNI, VUG, GLD, CWB, VCSH, LMBS, ZM, AMZN, PYPL, CSCO, D, MMM, MSFT, NEE, LLY, TWTR, FIV, AMGN, WMT, MRK, VZ, DIS, COST, HD, PG, SHOP, VCIT, DHR, FDX, MCD, NVDA, AMT, PFE, SIVB, ET, KO, ENB, TRP, KMI, TDOC, UBER, NET, PLTR, FIXD, T, MO, AXP, BA, BMY, CCI, EPD, WELL, KMB, MMP, ORLY, CRM, AXON, V, ZTS, DKNG, DIA, IWO, BLK, STZ, USAU, DUK, GSK, PEAK, NFLX, PEP, SBAC, SRE, JPS, MA, MAIN, MGNI, TTD, FVRR, LMND, CIBR, DWM, GSY, IEFA, MINT, SLQD, SLV, SMH, VNLA, XLK, ABT, CTO, DCP, HR, LH, LMT, NOC, PAA, SYY, VTR, VMO, MELI, AGNC, PSX, NOW, PCI, BABA, VRAY, COUP, JCO, XFLT, MDB, ZS, BYND, CRWD, FSR, PSFE, BAR, EWX, PHO, SDY, SRVR, VGT, VMBS, XLE, XLV,

FVD, FNI, VUG, GLD, CWB, VCSH, LMBS, ZM, AMZN, PYPL, CSCO, D, MMM, MSFT, NEE, LLY, TWTR, FIV, AMGN, WMT, MRK, VZ, DIS, COST, HD, PG, SHOP, VCIT, DHR, FDX, MCD, NVDA, AMT, PFE, SIVB, ET, KO, ENB, TRP, KMI, TDOC, UBER, NET, PLTR, FIXD, T, MO, AXP, BA, BMY, CCI, EPD, WELL, KMB, MMP, ORLY, CRM, AXON, V, ZTS, DKNG, DIA, IWO, BLK, STZ, USAU, DUK, GSK, PEAK, NFLX, PEP, SBAC, SRE, JPS, MA, MAIN, MGNI, TTD, FVRR, LMND, CIBR, DWM, GSY, IEFA, MINT, SLQD, SLV, SMH, VNLA, XLK, ABT, CTO, DCP, HR, LH, LMT, NOC, PAA, SYY, VTR, VMO, MELI, AGNC, PSX, NOW, PCI, BABA, VRAY, COUP, JCO, XFLT, MDB, ZS, BYND, CRWD, FSR, PSFE, BAR, EWX, PHO, SDY, SRVR, VGT, VMBS, XLE, XLV, Sold Out: TLT, VSAT, VOO, AAXJ, SHY, JNK, CAT, NMM, DMTK, TRGP, LYFT, LOW, QCOM, PEY, JD, ADM, BLOK, TIP, AAL, OSG, LITE, VGIT, GH, CVET, NCNO, ASO, PBW, IEF, FTCS, PAGP, BAX, NS, ALL, SBNY, LOGI, GLNG, IPHI, BG, APO, BIDU, EPAM, AZN, AZPN, GMRE, CURI, CURI, VTRS, AINV, EURN, SVM, KRP, DSSI, GOGL, JEMD, BSGM, TMQ, 1HB, ASM, HNRG, TBLT, PSTV, WISA,

Memphis, TN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys WisdomTree BofA Merrill Lynch High Yield Bond Zero, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund, Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF, Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, sells First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, Vanguard Growth ETF, First Trust Chindia ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wunderlich Securities, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Wunderlich Securities, Inc. owns 415 stocks with a total value of $899 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 349,920 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,954 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.21% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 73,723 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.30% PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 168,282 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.74% WisdomTree BofA Merrill Lynch High Yield Bond Zero (HYZD) - 779,073 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. New Position

Wunderlich Securities, Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree BofA Merrill Lynch High Yield Bond Zero. The purchase prices were between $21.78 and $22.19, with an estimated average price of $21.94. The stock is now traded at around $22.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 779,073 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wunderlich Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund. The purchase prices were between $16.61 and $19.3, with an estimated average price of $18.24. The stock is now traded at around $19.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 351,252 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wunderlich Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.15 and $27.71, with an estimated average price of $27.4. The stock is now traded at around $27.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 153,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wunderlich Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.79 and $53.18, with an estimated average price of $53.02. The stock is now traded at around $53.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 62,076 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wunderlich Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF. The purchase prices were between $292.14 and $314.48, with an estimated average price of $306.09. The stock is now traded at around $318.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 6,849 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wunderlich Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF. The purchase prices were between $188.78 and $201.46, with an estimated average price of $196.01. The stock is now traded at around $199.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 10,614 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wunderlich Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock by 905.09%. The purchase prices were between $50.53 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $57.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 135,496 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wunderlich Securities, Inc. added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 850.85%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 74,870 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wunderlich Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 66.31%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $155.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 48,597 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wunderlich Securities, Inc. added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 24.52%. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $116.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 102,794 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wunderlich Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 124.09%. The purchase prices were between $16.55 and $18.36, with an estimated average price of $17.8. The stock is now traded at around $18.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 171,356 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wunderlich Securities, Inc. added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 67.66%. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $120.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 27,816 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wunderlich Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9.

Wunderlich Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Viasat Inc. The sale prices were between $46.6 and $54.76, with an estimated average price of $49.72.

Wunderlich Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3.

Wunderlich Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The sale prices were between $89.03 and $95.78, with an estimated average price of $93.3.

Wunderlich Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.09 and $86.29, with an estimated average price of $86.21.

Wunderlich Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.91 and $109.22, with an estimated average price of $107.89.