Roundview Capital LLC Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, Sells iShares Gold Trust, General Electric Co, Appian Corp

New Purchases: LBRDA, VTWV, CRCT, PSTH, KMX, MTCH, TNDM, GMED, BUD, ISTB, TSM, QRTEA, VTEB, IJR, MS,

LBRDA, VTWV, CRCT, PSTH, KMX, MTCH, TNDM, GMED, BUD, ISTB, TSM, QRTEA, VTEB, IJR, MS, Added Positions: AMZN, VCIT, VCSH, AAPL, VTIP, BSV, FLOT, BABA, RSP, SRLN, FB, IGIB, AGG, BND, FSLY, MOAT, MSFT, NFLX, SCHO, SCHP, SPOT, UNP, VOO, GOOG, CPRT, QQQ, FWONA, NVDA, PYPL, TMO, VGSH, ABBV, MO, BRK.B, BKLN, NKE, HYS, UNH, VTI, ATVI, CVS, DIS, IEFA, MU, V, ADBE, BR, CMCSA, FDX, GS, HD, CRM, VEA, WMT, A, AXON, COST, DHR, DG, IVV, JPM, LMT, MDT, MCO, PEP, PGR, SCHB, SPAB, SPTM, SPMD, VNQ, VO, VDE, ACN, UHAL, AMGN, ADP, BAC, BKNG, CHD, CI, CSCO, CLX, CSX, F, HON, INTC, TIP, LQD, LH, BATRA, LOW, MKL, ORCL, PG, DGX, ROP, ROST, SCHM, XLB, XLU, SHW, GLD, SDY, SSNC, SBUX, SYK, SYY, TT, TRU, BIV, VEU, AME, CNNE, DEO, DPZ, HLT, MMP, MNST, NEE, NVO, PSX, SCHH, TXN, VUG, VB, WAB, ZBH,

AMZN, VCIT, VCSH, AAPL, VTIP, BSV, FLOT, BABA, RSP, SRLN, FB, IGIB, AGG, BND, FSLY, MOAT, MSFT, NFLX, SCHO, SCHP, SPOT, UNP, VOO, GOOG, CPRT, QQQ, FWONA, NVDA, PYPL, TMO, VGSH, ABBV, MO, BRK.B, BKLN, NKE, HYS, UNH, VTI, ATVI, CVS, DIS, IEFA, MU, V, ADBE, BR, CMCSA, FDX, GS, HD, CRM, VEA, WMT, A, AXON, COST, DHR, DG, IVV, JPM, LMT, MDT, MCO, PEP, PGR, SCHB, SPAB, SPTM, SPMD, VNQ, VO, VDE, ACN, UHAL, AMGN, ADP, BAC, BKNG, CHD, CI, CSCO, CLX, CSX, F, HON, INTC, TIP, LQD, LH, BATRA, LOW, MKL, ORCL, PG, DGX, ROP, ROST, SCHM, XLB, XLU, SHW, GLD, SDY, SSNC, SBUX, SYK, SYY, TT, TRU, BIV, VEU, AME, CNNE, DEO, DPZ, HLT, MMP, MNST, NEE, NVO, PSX, SCHH, TXN, VUG, VB, WAB, ZBH, Reduced Positions: IAU, BIL, PFE, HHC, AYX, UTHR, T, VZ, FISV, EDIV, SHOP, HYG, SUB, RTX, MRK, RDS.A, BPRN, VLO, BA, XOM, CASI, TRV, WTM, UL, VIG, VBR, ABT, VNO, TJX, DIA, LYB, HEZU, EFA, EEM, EWY, DOW, KO, BP,

IAU, BIL, PFE, HHC, AYX, UTHR, T, VZ, FISV, EDIV, SHOP, HYG, SUB, RTX, MRK, RDS.A, BPRN, VLO, BA, XOM, CASI, TRV, WTM, UL, VIG, VBR, ABT, VNO, TJX, DIA, LYB, HEZU, EFA, EEM, EWY, DOW, KO, BP, Sold Out: GE, APPN, MANU, WRE, AMD, CTVA, AR, GNW, VEON,

Princeton, NJ, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, Liberty Broadband Corp, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, General Electric Co, Appian Corp, Manchester United PLC, Washington REIT during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Roundview Capital LLC. As of 2021Q2, Roundview Capital LLC owns 273 stocks with a total value of $894 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Roundview Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/roundview+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 158,330 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 294,495 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.42% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 119,719 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.11% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 391,300 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.86% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 11,282 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.03%

Roundview Capital LLC initiated holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The purchase prices were between $143.1 and $168.17, with an estimated average price of $156.07. The stock is now traded at around $183.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 9,301 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Roundview Capital LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $152.1, with an estimated average price of $144.23. The stock is now traded at around $139.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 10,182 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Roundview Capital LLC initiated holding in Cricut Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.48 and $42.6, with an estimated average price of $27.92. The stock is now traded at around $26.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 30,469 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Roundview Capital LLC initiated holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.06 and $25.62, with an estimated average price of $24.03. The stock is now traded at around $19.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 51,884 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Roundview Capital LLC initiated holding in CarMax Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.16 and $137.9, with an estimated average price of $123.63. The stock is now traded at around $124.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,358 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Roundview Capital LLC initiated holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. The purchase prices were between $77 and $100.19, with an estimated average price of $89.08. The stock is now traded at around $112.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,862 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Roundview Capital LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 41.06%. The purchase prices were between $92.16 and $94.72, with an estimated average price of $93.55. The stock is now traded at around $95.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 67,798 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Roundview Capital LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 73.31%. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 77,036 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Roundview Capital LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 39.98%. The purchase prices were between $50.67 and $50.79, with an estimated average price of $50.73. The stock is now traded at around $50.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 103,695 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Roundview Capital LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 66.96%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $157.958400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 15,335 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Roundview Capital LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.50%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $154.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 39,686 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Roundview Capital LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 105.91%. The purchase prices were between $44.9 and $45.95, with an estimated average price of $45.47. The stock is now traded at around $45.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 50,008 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Roundview Capital LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Roundview Capital LLC sold out a holding in Appian Corp. The sale prices were between $77.49 and $149.22, with an estimated average price of $113.9.

Roundview Capital LLC sold out a holding in Manchester United PLC. The sale prices were between $15.19 and $17.74, with an estimated average price of $16.04.

Roundview Capital LLC sold out a holding in Washington REIT. The sale prices were between $22.1 and $26.95, with an estimated average price of $23.5.

Roundview Capital LLC sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78.

Roundview Capital LLC sold out a holding in Corteva Inc. The sale prices were between $42.71 and $49.79, with an estimated average price of $46.2.