Donoghue Forlines LLC Buys iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, TrimTabs US Free Cash Flow Quality ETF, sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Donoghue Forlines LLC. As of 2021Q2, Donoghue Forlines LLC owns 196 stocks with a total value of $518 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 1,030,374 shares, 9.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.87% SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (PSK) - 598,545 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.63% iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 221,495 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.93% iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) - 460,683 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.57% Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) - 464,200 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.21%

Donoghue Forlines LLC initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.9 and $45.95, with an estimated average price of $45.47. The stock is now traded at around $45.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 172,173 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Donoghue Forlines LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The purchase prices were between $47.33 and $47.92, with an estimated average price of $47.63. The stock is now traded at around $47.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 165,149 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Donoghue Forlines LLC initiated holding in TrimTabs US Free Cash Flow Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.42 and $53.45, with an estimated average price of $51.86. The stock is now traded at around $55.901300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 134,145 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Donoghue Forlines LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $68.65 and $73.6, with an estimated average price of $71.67. The stock is now traded at around $73.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 74,916 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Donoghue Forlines LLC initiated holding in TrimTabs International Free Cash Flow Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.95 and $36.34, with an estimated average price of $35.11. The stock is now traded at around $36.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 133,832 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Donoghue Forlines LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $20.6 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $22.75. The stock is now traded at around $22.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 140,473 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Donoghue Forlines LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.87%. The purchase prices were between $44.89 and $45.73, with an estimated average price of $45.29. The stock is now traded at around $45.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 1,030,374 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Donoghue Forlines LLC added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 214.64%. The purchase prices were between $21.91 and $22.15, with an estimated average price of $22.04. The stock is now traded at around $22.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 720,434 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Donoghue Forlines LLC added to a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 57.57%. The purchase prices were between $40.32 and $41.38, with an estimated average price of $40.78. The stock is now traded at around $41.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 460,683 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Donoghue Forlines LLC added to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 52.21%. The purchase prices were between $39.22 and $40.02, with an estimated average price of $39.56. The stock is now traded at around $40.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 464,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Donoghue Forlines LLC added to a holding in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 24.63%. The purchase prices were between $42.34 and $43.86, with an estimated average price of $43.11. The stock is now traded at around $43.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 598,545 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Donoghue Forlines LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond by 37.52%. The purchase prices were between $26.88 and $27.4, with an estimated average price of $27.12. The stock is now traded at around $27.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 349,338 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Donoghue Forlines LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9.

Donoghue Forlines LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.38 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.46.

Donoghue Forlines LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $51.16 and $51.28, with an estimated average price of $51.23.

Donoghue Forlines LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.6 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $50.65.

Donoghue Forlines LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $30.61 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $30.65.

Donoghue Forlines LLC sold out a holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $232.45 and $265.65, with an estimated average price of $251.64.