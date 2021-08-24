Logo
TIG Advisors, LLC Buys Nuance Communications Inc, Kansas City Southern, Proofpoint Inc, Sells , RealPage Inc, CoreLogic Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company TIG Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Nuance Communications Inc, Kansas City Southern, Proofpoint Inc, IHS Markit, Welbilt Inc, sells , RealPage Inc, CoreLogic Inc, , Change Healthcare Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TIG Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, TIG Advisors, LLC owns 398 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TIG Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tig+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TIG Advisors, LLC
  1. (WORK) - 4,645,891 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.25%
  2. Kansas City Southern (KSU) - 679,735 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 316.18%
  3. (ALXN) - 939,232 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.34%
  4. Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) - 2,905,380 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 1,223,239 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 600.05%
New Purchase: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)

TIG Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44. The stock is now traded at around $55.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.36%. The holding were 2,905,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)

TIG Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Proofpoint Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38. The stock is now traded at around $175.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.51%. The holding were 766,508 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Welbilt Inc (WBT)

TIG Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Welbilt Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.48 and $24.8, with an estimated average price of $21.12. The stock is now traded at around $23.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 2,762,017 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Just Eat Takeaway.com NV (GRUB)

TIG Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Just Eat Takeaway.com NV. The purchase prices were between $17.36 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $19.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 3,095,169 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ferro Corp (FOE)

TIG Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Ferro Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.66 and $21.8, with an estimated average price of $19.61. The stock is now traded at around $20.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 1,679,472 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Aon PLC (AON)

TIG Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $229.52 and $258.52, with an estimated average price of $244.12. The stock is now traded at around $281.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 137,145 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

TIG Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Kansas City Southern by 316.18%. The purchase prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09. The stock is now traded at around $292.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.96%. The holding were 679,735 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

TIG Advisors, LLC added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 600.05%. The purchase prices were between $96.78 and $113.37, with an estimated average price of $105.85. The stock is now traded at around $119.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4%. The holding were 1,223,239 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM)

TIG Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc by 152.37%. The purchase prices were between $89.93 and $105.36, with an estimated average price of $97.81. The stock is now traded at around $104.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 996,208 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: (WORK)

TIG Advisors, LLC added to a holding in by 40.25%. The purchase prices were between $40.63 and $44.89, with an estimated average price of $42.76. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 4,645,891 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: (ALXN)

TIG Advisors, LLC added to a holding in by 26.34%. The purchase prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 939,232 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: W R Grace & Co (GRA)

TIG Advisors, LLC added to a holding in W R Grace & Co by 356.46%. The purchase prices were between $59.86 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $67.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 550,987 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (GWPH)

TIG Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.

Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)

TIG Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.

Sold Out: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)

TIG Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $79.25 and $80, with an estimated average price of $79.65.

Sold Out: (GRUB)

TIG Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.74 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $64.13.

Sold Out: Pluralsight Inc (PS)

TIG Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Pluralsight Inc. The sale prices were between $22.34 and $22.45, with an estimated average price of $22.42.

Sold Out: (GNMK)

TIG Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $23.89 and $24.04, with an estimated average price of $23.98.



Here is the complete portfolio of TIG Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. TIG Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. TIG Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TIG Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TIG Advisors, LLC keeps buying
