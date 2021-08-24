TIG Advisors, LLC Buys Nuance Communications Inc, Kansas City Southern, Proofpoint Inc, Sells , RealPage Inc, CoreLogic Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Nuance Communications Inc, Kansas City Southern, Proofpoint Inc, IHS Markit, Welbilt Inc, sells , RealPage Inc, CoreLogic Inc, , Change Healthcare Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TIG Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, TIG Advisors, LLC owns 398 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

(WORK) - 4,645,891 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.25% Kansas City Southern (KSU) - 679,735 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 316.18% (ALXN) - 939,232 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.34% Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) - 2,905,380 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. New Position IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 1,223,239 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 600.05%

TIG Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44. The stock is now traded at around $55.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.36%. The holding were 2,905,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TIG Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Proofpoint Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38. The stock is now traded at around $175.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.51%. The holding were 766,508 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TIG Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Welbilt Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.48 and $24.8, with an estimated average price of $21.12. The stock is now traded at around $23.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 2,762,017 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TIG Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Just Eat Takeaway.com NV. The purchase prices were between $17.36 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $19.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 3,095,169 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TIG Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Ferro Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.66 and $21.8, with an estimated average price of $19.61. The stock is now traded at around $20.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 1,679,472 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TIG Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $229.52 and $258.52, with an estimated average price of $244.12. The stock is now traded at around $281.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 137,145 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TIG Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Kansas City Southern by 316.18%. The purchase prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09. The stock is now traded at around $292.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.96%. The holding were 679,735 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TIG Advisors, LLC added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 600.05%. The purchase prices were between $96.78 and $113.37, with an estimated average price of $105.85. The stock is now traded at around $119.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4%. The holding were 1,223,239 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TIG Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc by 152.37%. The purchase prices were between $89.93 and $105.36, with an estimated average price of $97.81. The stock is now traded at around $104.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 996,208 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TIG Advisors, LLC added to a holding in by 40.25%. The purchase prices were between $40.63 and $44.89, with an estimated average price of $42.76. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 4,645,891 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TIG Advisors, LLC added to a holding in by 26.34%. The purchase prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 939,232 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TIG Advisors, LLC added to a holding in W R Grace & Co by 356.46%. The purchase prices were between $59.86 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $67.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 550,987 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TIG Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.

TIG Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.

TIG Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $79.25 and $80, with an estimated average price of $79.65.

TIG Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.74 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $64.13.

TIG Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Pluralsight Inc. The sale prices were between $22.34 and $22.45, with an estimated average price of $22.42.

TIG Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $23.89 and $24.04, with an estimated average price of $23.98.