Hennessy Advisors Inc Buys BlackRock Inc, PG&E Corp, KeyCorp, Sells DTE Energy Co, Investors Bancorp Inc, Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc

- New Purchases: BLK, KEY, EBC, SOFI, SOFI, ASX, ERIC, NOK, MOMO,
- Added Positions: PCG, ATO, KMI, ADS, ASB, TCBI, NGG, AMGN, WNEB, WSFS, MRK, TELL, LBAI, NYCB, KRNY, HWC, FFIC, FMBI, ALLY, LPL, AQN, HEAR, DAKT, QIWI, CNDT,
- Reduced Positions: LNG, DTE, ISBC, BHLB, ENB, VSTO, D, SO, EBSB, MDRX, JEF, OMI, SNBR, VMI, BIG, CMC, JPM, LKQ, LAD, MAT, PPBI, AVNT, PWR, SEE, SNV, WSM, CFX, LPLA, ARW, BBBY, TKR, MAXR, BKU, REGI, HTBI, BERY, BJ, CASY, DUK, KBH, MTH, SHBI, SBNY, SNX, WBS, WFC, WEC, GO, CNXC, CMS, COF, CSCO, HBAN, NI, STL, PEG, BRK.A, BX, OGS, CADE, FLWS, MMM, AAPL, WTRG, AN, AZO, BAC, BGFV, BKH, BXC, CVS, CNQ, CNOB, CNP, CENX, CPK, CVX, CTRN, CYH, EXC, FBP, HPQ, HIBB, HIFS, HD, HOV, IBM, INTC, KR, SR, HZO, MOH, MGI, MS, NFG, NJR, NWN, NUS, ORLY, PBR, SIG, UGI, LEU, UCTT, UNFI, VZ, WBA, XEL, YELL, EBAY, FTS, MA, DAC, GRBK, TITN, V, PM, MYRG, TROX, ABBV, PFSI, PAGP, LE, SPWH, GPRO, VIRT, SGRY, SQ, HONE, DOW, TW, T, ALL, MO, AMP, VOXX, AVA, BCE, BP, BK, BBY, BIIB, BMY, BTI, CAH, CLX, CL, COP, GLW, DHI, DLTR, EMR, XOM, FMC, GILD, GSK, GS, HOLX, HUM, IPG, JNJ, K, KMB, KIRK, MDLZ, LMT, LOW, MFC, MCD, MET, NEM, OMC, ORCL, VHC, PEP, PFE, PG, PGR, PHM, DGX, REGN, RY, RDS.A, SNA, STKL, SU, NLOK, TROW, TGT, TXN, TD, UL, UNP, UPS, RTX, UNH, WMT, WHR, QRTEA, LL, FLNT, DG, AOSL, KKR, BAH, HCA, GOGO, RYAM, KHC, IEA, CVET,
- Sold Out: GPN, DTM, BRKL, PCSB, TRV, PSFE, SCHW, SLQT, CLS, WISH,
- Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 262,217 shares, 1.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.84%
- Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) - 285,286 shares, 1.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.85%
- Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 631,765 shares, 1.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.37%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 61 shares, 1.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.61%
- Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) - 1,507,101 shares, 1.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.15%
Hennessy Advisors Inc initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $838.66 and $954.94, with an estimated average price of $896.7. The stock is now traded at around $832.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: KeyCorp (KEY)
Hennessy Advisors Inc initiated holding in KeyCorp. The purchase prices were between $18.49 and $21.99, with an estimated average price of $20.22. The stock is now traded at around $22.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC)
Hennessy Advisors Inc initiated holding in Eastern Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.12 and $20.47, with an estimated average price of $19.15. The stock is now traded at around $20.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 95,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)
Hennessy Advisors Inc initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.75 and $18.25, with an estimated average price of $15.7. The stock is now traded at around $18.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)
Hennessy Advisors Inc initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.75 and $18.25, with an estimated average price of $15.7. The stock is now traded at around $18.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (ERIC)
Hennessy Advisors Inc initiated holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson. The purchase prices were between $10.98 and $13.29, with an estimated average price of $11.83. The stock is now traded at around $11.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 11,427 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: PG&E Corp (PCG)
Hennessy Advisors Inc added to a holding in PG&E Corp by 21.32%. The purchase prices were between $8.29 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $9.45. The stock is now traded at around $10.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,564,649 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Western New England Bancorp Inc (WNEB)
Hennessy Advisors Inc added to a holding in Western New England Bancorp Inc by 76.67%. The purchase prices were between $7.75 and $8.87, with an estimated average price of $8.38. The stock is now traded at around $8.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 106,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: LG Display Co Ltd (LPL)
Hennessy Advisors Inc added to a holding in LG Display Co Ltd by 25.84%. The purchase prices were between $7.95 and $10.92, with an estimated average price of $9.23. The stock is now traded at around $7.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 15,739 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Daktronics Inc (DAKT)
Hennessy Advisors Inc added to a holding in Daktronics Inc by 22.18%. The purchase prices were between $5.28 and $6.6, with an estimated average price of $5.94. The stock is now traded at around $5.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 23,922 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: QIWI PLC (QIWI)
Hennessy Advisors Inc added to a holding in QIWI PLC by 20.98%. The purchase prices were between $7.99 and $10.65, with an estimated average price of $9.5. The stock is now traded at around $8.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 14,850 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Hennessy Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $156.58 and $195.16, with an estimated average price of $173.79.Sold Out: DT Midstream Inc (DTM)
Hennessy Advisors Inc sold out a holding in DT Midstream Inc. The sale prices were between $39.7 and $48.03, with an estimated average price of $43.79.Sold Out: PCSB Financial Corp (PCSB)
Hennessy Advisors Inc sold out a holding in PCSB Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $17.52 and $18.7, with an estimated average price of $18.25.Sold Out: Brookline Bancorp Inc (BRKL)
Hennessy Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Brookline Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $13.5 and $15.46, with an estimated average price of $14.52.Sold Out: Paysafe Ltd (PSFE)
Hennessy Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Paysafe Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.56 and $11.77, with an estimated average price of $9.57.Sold Out: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)
Hennessy Advisors Inc sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $146.82 and $162.58, with an estimated average price of $154.81.
