Hennessy Advisors Inc Buys BlackRock Inc, PG&E Corp, KeyCorp, Sells DTE Energy Co, Investors Bancorp Inc, Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc

Novato, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BlackRock Inc, PG&E Corp, KeyCorp, Eastern Bankshares Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, sells DTE Energy Co, Investors Bancorp Inc, Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc, DT Midstream Inc, Global Payments Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hennessy Advisors Inc. As of 2021Q3, Hennessy Advisors Inc owns 269 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 262,217 shares, 1.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.84% Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) - 285,286 shares, 1.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.85% Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 631,765 shares, 1.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.37% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 61 shares, 1.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.61% Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) - 1,507,101 shares, 1.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.15%

Hennessy Advisors Inc initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $838.66 and $954.94, with an estimated average price of $896.7. The stock is now traded at around $832.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hennessy Advisors Inc initiated holding in KeyCorp. The purchase prices were between $18.49 and $21.99, with an estimated average price of $20.22. The stock is now traded at around $22.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hennessy Advisors Inc initiated holding in Eastern Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.12 and $20.47, with an estimated average price of $19.15. The stock is now traded at around $20.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 95,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hennessy Advisors Inc initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.75 and $18.25, with an estimated average price of $15.7. The stock is now traded at around $18.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hennessy Advisors Inc initiated holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson. The purchase prices were between $10.98 and $13.29, with an estimated average price of $11.83. The stock is now traded at around $11.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 11,427 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hennessy Advisors Inc added to a holding in PG&E Corp by 21.32%. The purchase prices were between $8.29 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $9.45. The stock is now traded at around $10.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,564,649 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hennessy Advisors Inc added to a holding in Western New England Bancorp Inc by 76.67%. The purchase prices were between $7.75 and $8.87, with an estimated average price of $8.38. The stock is now traded at around $8.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 106,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hennessy Advisors Inc added to a holding in LG Display Co Ltd by 25.84%. The purchase prices were between $7.95 and $10.92, with an estimated average price of $9.23. The stock is now traded at around $7.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 15,739 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hennessy Advisors Inc added to a holding in Daktronics Inc by 22.18%. The purchase prices were between $5.28 and $6.6, with an estimated average price of $5.94. The stock is now traded at around $5.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 23,922 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hennessy Advisors Inc added to a holding in QIWI PLC by 20.98%. The purchase prices were between $7.99 and $10.65, with an estimated average price of $9.5. The stock is now traded at around $8.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 14,850 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hennessy Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $156.58 and $195.16, with an estimated average price of $173.79.

Hennessy Advisors Inc sold out a holding in DT Midstream Inc. The sale prices were between $39.7 and $48.03, with an estimated average price of $43.79.

Hennessy Advisors Inc sold out a holding in PCSB Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $17.52 and $18.7, with an estimated average price of $18.25.

Hennessy Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Brookline Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $13.5 and $15.46, with an estimated average price of $14.52.

Hennessy Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Paysafe Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.56 and $11.77, with an estimated average price of $9.57.

Hennessy Advisors Inc sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $146.82 and $162.58, with an estimated average price of $154.81.