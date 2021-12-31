Camelot Portfolios, LLC Buys Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Sells Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Acti

New Purchases: GOF, VGT, VEA, VCR, VGK, VRP, PBJ, VHT, VFH, IYT, IXC, COP, SAH, SMH, HBI, DXJ, DISCK, LLY, CSCO, CBRE, JNK, IWM, EA, CWH, CTXS, VOO, RSP, ZBRA, NMZ, PFFD, USIG, USHY, SCHP, MHD, HOLI, BNDX, SYY, NSC, DIS, JPM, TJX, UL, PSX, MDLZ, SCHO, SCHE, HST, DBI, ERIC, NKTR, FPL, NYMT, MIC,

GOF, VGT, VEA, VCR, VGK, VRP, PBJ, VHT, VFH, IYT, IXC, COP, SAH, SMH, HBI, DXJ, DISCK, LLY, CSCO, CBRE, JNK, IWM, EA, CWH, CTXS, VOO, RSP, ZBRA, NMZ, PFFD, USIG, USHY, SCHP, MHD, HOLI, BNDX, SYY, NSC, DIS, JPM, TJX, UL, PSX, MDLZ, SCHO, SCHE, HST, DBI, ERIC, NKTR, FPL, NYMT, MIC, Added Positions: VB, SPY, AAPL, EEM, OMFL, FVD, XMVM, IBDS, BSCS, FLR, HFRO, IPKW, BSJQ, TSN, HCA, PINS, NXDT, HIG, CMP, VEU, RS, VTV, DG, VO, AINV, ORI, SOHU, CACI, HON, RNP, PCAR, BAH, CMI, CDW, GOOG, VSS, VUG, MRK, SBRA, TWO, RGA, KMI, MPC, CAH, ORAN, LH, PBI, EWX, FDM, GSIE, PSEP, AZN, PRDO, CX, DEM, DLS, ARCC, CS, KLAC, RUSHA, UNH, STLA, OPI, BIIB, D, ING, VTR, KTF, KMF, NLY, CVX, XOM, MAC, SIMO, NAD, AGNC, GPMT, TRTN, PALL, ABM, AIG, LUMN, INTC, SPG, EVN, DFS, AJX, VST, CXW, MGA, NEM, OI, WBK, EIM, CVI, CORP, FCTR, GDX, VIDI, GILD, PII, VVR, JRI, GDXJ, PHB, REZ, SCHG, VBR, XHB, C, EPR, FE, F, INFY, MCK, MSFT, PSEC, SO, KSM, FNDX, SCHA, SCHF, SCHH, VIAC, KYN, KL, ISD, AMC, FNDA, FNDF, PPLT, RWX, SCHC, SIVR,

VB, SPY, AAPL, EEM, OMFL, FVD, XMVM, IBDS, BSCS, FLR, HFRO, IPKW, BSJQ, TSN, HCA, PINS, NXDT, HIG, CMP, VEU, RS, VTV, DG, VO, AINV, ORI, SOHU, CACI, HON, RNP, PCAR, BAH, CMI, CDW, GOOG, VSS, VUG, MRK, SBRA, TWO, RGA, KMI, MPC, CAH, ORAN, LH, PBI, EWX, FDM, GSIE, PSEP, AZN, PRDO, CX, DEM, DLS, ARCC, CS, KLAC, RUSHA, UNH, STLA, OPI, BIIB, D, ING, VTR, KTF, KMF, NLY, CVX, XOM, MAC, SIMO, NAD, AGNC, GPMT, TRTN, PALL, ABM, AIG, LUMN, INTC, SPG, EVN, DFS, AJX, VST, CXW, MGA, NEM, OI, WBK, EIM, CVI, CORP, FCTR, GDX, VIDI, GILD, PII, VVR, JRI, GDXJ, PHB, REZ, SCHG, VBR, XHB, C, EPR, FE, F, INFY, MCK, MSFT, PSEC, SO, KSM, FNDX, SCHA, SCHF, SCHH, VIAC, KYN, KL, ISD, AMC, FNDA, FNDF, PPLT, RWX, SCHC, SIVR, Reduced Positions: MINT, BSJM, DFEB, BSCP, FEX, EVV, AMX, BRK.B, FNX, CVS, FYX, TTM, CRM, GE, AMZN, CTT, FSD, GOOGL, ACN, FDT, EMD, DVA, STX, MA, BX, VMW, AZO, ET, SGOL, SAM, FNDC, ENB, JLL, HBAN, FYBR,

MINT, BSJM, DFEB, BSCP, FEX, EVV, AMX, BRK.B, FNX, CVS, FYX, TTM, CRM, GE, AMZN, CTT, FSD, GOOGL, ACN, FDT, EMD, DVA, STX, MA, BX, VMW, AZO, ET, SGOL, SAM, FNDC, ENB, JLL, HBAN, FYBR, Sold Out: GPM, IBDO, VTA, HYI, PRU, BG, ALL, CAG, SNY, WHR, CHTR, BSV, IBDN, TGH, ORLY, SCHM, TRMB, HYB, ROOF, MKL, NFJ, VGM,

Maumee, OH, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Apple Inc, sells Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Camelot Portfolios, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Camelot Portfolios, LLC owns 257 stocks with a total value of $247 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Camelot Portfolios, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/camelot+portfolios%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Highland Income Fund (HFRO) - 763,355 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.06% NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) - 545,923 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.95% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 27,613 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.79% Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJQ) - 197,456 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.55% iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) - 174,247 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.57%

Camelot Portfolios, LLC initiated holding in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund. The purchase prices were between $17.89 and $20.63, with an estimated average price of $19.12. The stock is now traded at around $19.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 180,183 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Camelot Portfolios, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.28 and $466.1, with an estimated average price of $439.09. The stock is now traded at around $456.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 4,215 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Camelot Portfolios, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $51.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 29,803 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Camelot Portfolios, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.49 and $69.3, with an estimated average price of $67.12. The stock is now traded at around $68.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 19,410 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Camelot Portfolios, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF. The purchase prices were between $308.6 and $354.93, with an estimated average price of $335.71. The stock is now traded at around $346.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 3,951 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Camelot Portfolios, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.53 and $26, with an estimated average price of $25.81. The stock is now traded at around $25.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 50,742 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Camelot Portfolios, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 55.79%. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $227.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 27,613 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Camelot Portfolios, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 471.55%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.12. The stock is now traded at around $477.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 4,801 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Camelot Portfolios, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 55.06%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $179.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 25,352 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Camelot Portfolios, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 465.97%. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $49.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 36,771 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Camelot Portfolios, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 275.47%. The purchase prices were between $46.58 and $50.92, with an estimated average price of $49.21. The stock is now traded at around $50.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 35,647 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Camelot Portfolios, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 264.70%. The purchase prices were between $39.33 and $43.04, with an estimated average price of $41.2. The stock is now traded at around $43.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 41,911 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Camelot Portfolios, LLC sold out a holding in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund. The sale prices were between $9.44 and $10.24, with an estimated average price of $9.9.

Camelot Portfolios, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $25.64 and $25.79, with an estimated average price of $25.7.

Camelot Portfolios, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund. The sale prices were between $11.45 and $11.76, with an estimated average price of $11.55.

Camelot Portfolios, LLC sold out a holding in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opps.. The sale prices were between $14.95 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $15.57.

Camelot Portfolios, LLC sold out a holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $100.05 and $114, with an estimated average price of $108.65.

Camelot Portfolios, LLC sold out a holding in Bunge Ltd. The sale prices were between $82.59 and $96.15, with an estimated average price of $89.42.

Camelot Portfolios, LLC reduced to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 89.59%. The sale prices were between $101.51 and $101.8, with an estimated average price of $101.63. The stock is now traded at around $101.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.9%. Camelot Portfolios, LLC still held 1,986 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Camelot Portfolios, LLC reduced to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon by 72.12%. The sale prices were between $22.99 and $23.27, with an estimated average price of $23.12. The stock is now traded at around $23.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.76%. Camelot Portfolios, LLC still held 24,633 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Camelot Portfolios, LLC reduced to a holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar by 81.08%. The sale prices were between $34.25 and $35.24, with an estimated average price of $34.92. The stock is now traded at around $35.275700. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.7%. Camelot Portfolios, LLC still held 9,212 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Camelot Portfolios, LLC reduced to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.64%. The sale prices were between $21.79 and $22.08, with an estimated average price of $21.92. The stock is now traded at around $21.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.61%. Camelot Portfolios, LLC still held 146,786 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Camelot Portfolios, LLC reduced to a holding in FIRST TR LARGE CAP by 45.85%. The sale prices were between $84.78 and $92.69, with an estimated average price of $90.01. The stock is now traded at around $92.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. Camelot Portfolios, LLC still held 11,243 shares as of 2021-12-31.