Bank of New Hampshire Buys BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET, Global X Cloud Computing ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Sells Intel Corp, Amgen Inc, Dominion Energy Inc

For the details of Bank of New Hampshire's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bank+of+new+hampshire/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Bank of New Hampshire
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 116,349 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.36%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 48,583 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.81%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 46,779 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51%
- BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET (GVI) - 85,486 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.81%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,150 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78%
Bank of New Hampshire initiated holding in Global X Cloud Computing ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.35 and $31.03, with an estimated average price of $28.36. The stock is now traded at around $24.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 69,992 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)
Bank of New Hampshire initiated holding in Ralph Lauren Corp. The purchase prices were between $108.9 and $129.75, with an estimated average price of $120.1. The stock is now traded at around $115.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 8,679 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Hasbro Inc (HAS)
Bank of New Hampshire initiated holding in Hasbro Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.65 and $101.78, with an estimated average price of $96.19. The stock is now traded at around $101.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,545 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN)
Bank of New Hampshire initiated holding in The Hain Celestial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.36 and $48.09, with an estimated average price of $42.63. The stock is now traded at around $40.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 13,225 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK)
Bank of New Hampshire initiated holding in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.72 and $55.12, with an estimated average price of $46.04. The stock is now traded at around $38.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 11,348 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Bank of New Hampshire initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $1102.079900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 360 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET (GVI)
Bank of New Hampshire added to a holding in BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET by 25.81%. The purchase prices were between $113.35 and $114.83, with an estimated average price of $114.04. The stock is now traded at around $113.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 85,486 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Bank of New Hampshire added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 346.88%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $281.469900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 4,938 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)
Bank of New Hampshire added to a holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 46.23%. The purchase prices were between $29.31 and $30.2, with an estimated average price of $29.76. The stock is now traded at around $29.610900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 79,108 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Regions Financial Corp (RF)
Bank of New Hampshire added to a holding in Regions Financial Corp by 69.90%. The purchase prices were between $20.69 and $24.71, with an estimated average price of $22.89. The stock is now traded at around $24.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 68,337 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Polaris Inc (PII)
Bank of New Hampshire added to a holding in Polaris Inc by 58.19%. The purchase prices were between $102.55 and $132.2, with an estimated average price of $117.64. The stock is now traded at around $116.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 15,034 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ingredion Inc (INGR)
Bank of New Hampshire added to a holding in Ingredion Inc by 57.84%. The purchase prices were between $91.48 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $96.31. The stock is now traded at around $99.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,812 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Bank of New Hampshire sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.Sold Out: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)
Bank of New Hampshire sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $120.23 and $145.44, with an estimated average price of $134.21.Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Bank of New Hampshire sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27.Sold Out: Phillips 66 (PSX)
Bank of New Hampshire sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $68.67 and $83.73, with an estimated average price of $75.55.
