Trek Financial, LLC Buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF, sells BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trek Financial, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Trek Financial, LLC owns 213 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Trek Financial, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/trek+financial%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 360,947 shares, 13.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.38% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 281,389 shares, 12.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.68% PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 1,190,878 shares, 11.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3923.51% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 593,465 shares, 9.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.96% iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 537,992 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 117.22%

Trek Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $100 and $100.03, with an estimated average price of $100.01. The stock is now traded at around $100.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 194,759 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trek Financial, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.15 and $82.97, with an estimated average price of $75.43. The stock is now traded at around $72.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 25,578 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trek Financial, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $19 and $20.77, with an estimated average price of $20.02. The stock is now traded at around $20.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 68,326 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trek Financial, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 16,893 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trek Financial, LLC initiated holding in LKQ Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.83 and $60.03, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $55.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,443 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trek Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $283.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,594 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trek Financial, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 3923.51%. The purchase prices were between $101.51 and $101.8, with an estimated average price of $101.63. The stock is now traded at around $101.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11%. The holding were 1,190,878 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trek Financial, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 633.67%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $109.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.43%. The holding were 588,457 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trek Financial, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 889.67%. The purchase prices were between $85.49 and $86.06, with an estimated average price of $85.72. The stock is now traded at around $85.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.33%. The holding were 743,439 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trek Financial, LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 117.22%. The purchase prices were between $141.01 and $154.18, with an estimated average price of $147.11. The stock is now traded at around $141.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.01%. The holding were 537,992 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trek Financial, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1218.26%. The purchase prices were between $54.87 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $55.32. The stock is now traded at around $54.514000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 306,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trek Financial, LLC added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 53.70%. The purchase prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24. The stock is now traded at around $192.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 70,272 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trek Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust. The sale prices were between $104.29 and $108.82, with an estimated average price of $106.44.

Trek Financial, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF. The sale prices were between $46.84 and $53.02, with an estimated average price of $50.13.

Trek Financial, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The sale prices were between $43.6 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $46.02.

Trek Financial, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF. The sale prices were between $47.6 and $52.97, with an estimated average price of $50.47.

Trek Financial, LLC sold out a holding in HP Inc. The sale prices were between $26.48 and $38.1, with an estimated average price of $32.89.

Trek Financial, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF. The sale prices were between $71.74 and $77.99, with an estimated average price of $75.28.