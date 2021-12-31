Herold Advisors, Inc. Buys Avantis International Equity ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Sells Activision Blizzard Inc, ERShares NextGen Entrepreneurs ETF, ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF

New Purchases: DFUS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Avantis International Equity ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, BlackRock Inc, sells Activision Blizzard Inc, ERShares NextGen Entrepreneurs ETF, ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF, WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund, Johnson Controls International PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Herold Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Herold Advisors, Inc. owns 204 stocks with a total value of $256 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 81,769 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 31,539 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.87% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 17,725 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84% Visa Inc (V) - 27,361 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08% Nike Inc (NKE) - 31,133 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55%

Herold Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.87 and $51.98, with an estimated average price of $50.14. The stock is now traded at around $49.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,270 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Herold Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Avantis International Equity ETF by 361.38%. The purchase prices were between $60.26 and $64.84, with an estimated average price of $62.84. The stock is now traded at around $63.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 15,064 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Herold Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 21.31%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 51,533 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Herold Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 29.27%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $150.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,367 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Herold Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 22.77%. The purchase prices were between $825.56 and $971.49, with an estimated average price of $913.93. The stock is now traded at around $840.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Herold Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 38.34%. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $164.543600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,330 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Herold Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Boeing Co by 27.81%. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $219.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,366 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Herold Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.

Herold Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in ERShares NextGen Entrepreneurs ETF. The sale prices were between $16.81 and $20.03, with an estimated average price of $18.68.

Herold Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF. The sale prices were between $14.4 and $17.04, with an estimated average price of $15.85.

Herold Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The sale prices were between $68.16 and $81.31, with an estimated average price of $75.83.

Herold Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $16.22 and $16.51, with an estimated average price of $16.37.

Herold Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Unity Software Inc. The sale prices were between $119.85 and $201.12, with an estimated average price of $153.56.