Herold Advisors, Inc. Buys Avantis International Equity ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Sells Activision Blizzard Inc, ERShares NextGen Entrepreneurs ETF, ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF

- New Purchases: DFUS,
- Added Positions: AVDE, VZ, DIS, BLK, QCOM, VIG, NVDA, BA, BMY, TSCO, WM, XOM, ARKK, JEPI, GSK, XLE, MRK, PEP, INTU, WMT, PYPL, RDVY, ABT, GOOG, SPGP, PFE, NKTR, MU, JPM, HD, GOOGL, BAC, CAT, DE, XLF, T, ACN, SPHD, OMFL, JPST, CVX, GLW, GILD, KMI, TSLA, GS, RTX, NFG, GSIE, DD, IEP,
- Reduced Positions: NTSX, MSFT, CMCSA, NULG, CWB, ABB, ICLN, ZTS, ADM, NYCB, V, GE, F, CCI, GLD, OGS, COIN, DSTL, GSLC, EXG, RDS.B, BRK.B, SWKS, VO, VCSH, NUSI, CVS, CTAS, C, GIGB, EPS, KO, IGIB, BND, ETN, BEPC, EMR, MCD, PRU, ENX, HEI.A, AVUV, ED, BIPC, CCD, MKC, JKH, BP, QGRO,
- Sold Out: ATVI, ERSX, ENTR, JCI, PWR, LMRK, U, VOD, BABA, PLTR, PSTH, KEY, MDLZ, KR, TGT, GM, KHC, IDHQ, IHDG, JMST, MLPA, AMGN, CAH, D, J, PSA, WSM, WYNN, DKNG, EMQQ, GEM, LMBS, OMFS, QUS, SRLN, TIP, MMM, CLX, DUK, PNC, WRK, UPS, NMT, NAD, HPE, BSV, ESGU, FIW, HEDJ, IQDG, PALC, SRVR, VB, XYLD, ALK, HES, ARWR, BIDU, FDX, HSY, IDA, CMG, VKQ, PYN, HTD, JTD, TWTR, CXP, CFG, LITE, NTLA, CTVA, CARR, ABNB, GENI, OGN, BIV, DIAL, FDVV, HACK, JAGG, JPSE, PFFD, SPLV, SPY, VOT, VTI, XLU, DDD, ASML, ALL, TFC, BCE, CMA, COP, DHR, TGNA, HDB, HOLX, IFF, KNX, MDU, MET, OXY, PKG, RF, RY, STM, SO, TPL, WAB, CEF, PMO, VTN, DMF, MVF, JPC, NVG, NCLH, SYF, NOMD, APLE, NIO, SWAV, OTIS, EFAV, FDL, LIT, MBB, SCHD, SNSR, SYLD, VOO, XLRE, AOS, IVZ, NLY, BAX, VIAC, DXC, CMI, EA, FCX, HPQ, HUM, JBL, LOW, MAR, MDT, MLI, NVS, PPL, XPO, TSM, TXN, TTE, VNO, GWW, WST, WMB, ZBH, TWN, KTF, AFB, NZF, GPM, NFBK, H, IOVA, NBB, BWXT, PSX, CG, JPI, IRT, THQ, NVTA, ATUS, SPOT, DOCU, MRNA, UBER, PTON, SNOW, QS, LAZR, GXO, CRBU, ARKG, BNDX, BOTZ, DGS, FPXI, FVD, GSFP, GUNR, IQDY, IVV, IWV, MDIV, MDY, NUMG, PFF, SCHP, TCHP, USFR, VHT, VLUE, VNQ, XLK, AIG, ABC, WTRG, GOLD, CVM, CSX, CE, FIS, EPD, FISV, GATX, AJRD, GIS, HEP, TT, IP, SJM, JBLU, MMC, MS, VTRS, NBIX, NEM, OSTK, PAYX, PBCT, NTR, LIN, SAP, SNY, SRE, SONY, LUV, TRV, SU, TJX, TOL, TD, UAL, WDC, WY, VIACA, AWF, MYN, NXN, VGM, KSM, HPS, EVV, NEA, NAN, BNY, EVN, HPI, JFR, UTF, BGT, EOI, EOS, ETB, BYRN, ETY, EOD, CNK, GLP, DAL, ULTA, TAK, NUW, DG, PDM, BBN, KKR, PSLV, TRGP, BCX, MPC, DPG, NID, DFP, PCI, ETX, MNDT, CARA, HRTG, NEP, THW, EDIT, JHB, CRSP, SNAP, ICLK, ELAN, ZM, UPST, XL, RBLX, BTNB, SOFI, SOFI, BAMR, UP, ARKQ, AVDV, BAR, BOND, DIA, DVY, EFG, EMB, ESG, FCEF, FPE, FQAL, FREL, FUTY, FXI, IBB, IDV, IEF, IEI, IQDF, ISTB, IUSB, IVE, IVW, JCPB, JPHY, JPUS, KBWD, KRE, LQD, MTUM, NEAR, NOBL, NUBD, NULV, NUSC, NXTG, PAWZ, PGX, PTBD, QUAL, RWL, SDY, SHY, SPYD, SUSB, SUSC, TLT, USMV, USRT, VBR, VCIT, VV, XLC, XLV, XOUT, AEM, AMRN, APA, AINV, SAN, BMRN, BHC, CCJ, LUMN, TPR, DHI, EPR, FLR, FCEL, GD, GPC, HAL, HA, ICE, LBAI, LVS, LPTH, BBWI, MGM, MNKD, MFC, MRO, MAT, OHI, PLUG, PII, RWT, BB, RCL, SJT, DHC, SIRI, SBUX, SKT, TUP, X, WW, WFC, XEL, CODA, IIF, DNP, GUT, JPS, PHK, ETG, BDJ, JAZZ, MAIN, AGNC, AVGO, NEV, GDO, CEM, LPI, CLIR, PDI, LDP, FUBO, NRZ, CGC, PIRS, SENS, SHOP, CFMS, TDOC, CC, TPB, PK, RA, IR, DMTK, MBIO, SPCE, SONO, PINS, ALC, NKLA, ARRY, LESL, RIDE, HMCOU, OPEN, DNMR, APPH, BMBL, VTEX, VSCO, EVLV, LCID, SLVM, ACHR, NRDY, AGGY, ARKF, BBRE, BKIE, BLOK, CCOR, DEM, DWX, FALN, FMHI, FYLD, GQRE, GRID, HNDL, IGF, IMTM, IWS, IXN, JPIN, JVAL, LRGF, MJ, MNA, NUDM, NUEM, OIH, PAVE, PHO, PLAT, PWV, QCLN, QQQJ, TAIL, TDIV, TFI, VSGX, XAR, XLB,
These are the top 5 holdings of Herold Advisors, Inc.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 81,769 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 31,539 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.87%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 17,725 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84%
- Visa Inc (V) - 27,361 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08%
- Nike Inc (NKE) - 31,133 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55%
Herold Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.87 and $51.98, with an estimated average price of $50.14. The stock is now traded at around $49.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,270 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE)
Herold Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Avantis International Equity ETF by 361.38%. The purchase prices were between $60.26 and $64.84, with an estimated average price of $62.84. The stock is now traded at around $63.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 15,064 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Herold Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 21.31%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 51,533 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Herold Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 29.27%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $150.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,367 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
Herold Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 22.77%. The purchase prices were between $825.56 and $971.49, with an estimated average price of $913.93. The stock is now traded at around $840.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Herold Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 38.34%. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $164.543600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,330 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Herold Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Boeing Co by 27.81%. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $219.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,366 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Herold Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.Sold Out: ERShares NextGen Entrepreneurs ETF (ERSX)
Herold Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in ERShares NextGen Entrepreneurs ETF. The sale prices were between $16.81 and $20.03, with an estimated average price of $18.68.Sold Out: ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF (ENTR)
Herold Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF. The sale prices were between $14.4 and $17.04, with an estimated average price of $15.85.Sold Out: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)
Herold Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The sale prices were between $68.16 and $81.31, with an estimated average price of $75.83.Sold Out: (LMRK)
Herold Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $16.22 and $16.51, with an estimated average price of $16.37.Sold Out: Unity Software Inc (U)
Herold Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Unity Software Inc. The sale prices were between $119.85 and $201.12, with an estimated average price of $153.56.
