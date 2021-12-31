Wright Investors Service Inc Buys Tesla Inc, Marriott International Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Sells Abbott Laboratories, Altria Group Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: TSLA, MAR, CAT, AMP, UPS, WFC, CTRA, CNC, ALSN, GNTX, DECK, TSN,
- Added Positions: CSCO, BMY, DAL, JPM, ORCL, ACN, MCK, ADBE, BYD, MRO, UNH, TGT, ANTM, HD, BA, EOG, TAP, DE, PM, PNC, BLK, ABBV, JEF, EMR, NEE, T, ETN, IBM, DUK, TD, OKE, KO, KMB, C, AMAT, USB, BP, BEN, PPL, VLO, IVZ, GPC, IP, BAC, TNL, CVX, LOW, PAYX, SYF, RIO, MRK, FTNT, CACI, AXP, VZ, LHX, REGN, NLY, COST, LUV, QCOM, GILD, SPGI, DIS, MPW, OHI, NFLX, NVR, NRG, MRNA, NVT, UNP, JBLU, TJX,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, MO, PYPL, MA, AMZN, ETSY, FB, COP, DFS, MSFT, ALL, LMT, MS, PGR, WBA, FDX, CMCSA, CVS, V, CSX, EXAS, VEEV, RS, TXG, NVDA, LEN, LKQ, NWL, STLD, AVGO, PVH,
- Sold Out: ABT, CHTR, KLAC, ALGN, WEN, TER, LRCX, JCI, GM, ACM, COF, WAT, ULTA, ZS, FL, AMED, SLVM,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 79,119 shares, 6.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.45%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 99,624 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.2%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 63,583 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.20%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,421 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 23,470 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.58%
Wright Investors Service Inc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $829.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 3,190 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Marriott International Inc (MAR)
Wright Investors Service Inc initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $142.5 and $168.39, with an estimated average price of $157.45. The stock is now traded at around $153.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 15,673 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Wright Investors Service Inc initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63. The stock is now traded at around $212.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 12,520 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP)
Wright Investors Service Inc initiated holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $310.24, with an estimated average price of $296.39. The stock is now traded at around $303.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 7,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Wright Investors Service Inc initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94. The stock is now traded at around $194.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 9,138 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Wright Investors Service Inc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28. The stock is now traded at around $53.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 27,119 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Wright Investors Service Inc added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 51.46%. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $54.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 119,267 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)
Wright Investors Service Inc added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 47.27%. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $63.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 102,342 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
Wright Investors Service Inc added to a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc by 213.95%. The purchase prices were between $33.53 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $39.93. The stock is now traded at around $38.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 64,755 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Wright Investors Service Inc added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 35.11%. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $333.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 10,614 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: McKesson Corp (MCK)
Wright Investors Service Inc added to a holding in McKesson Corp by 31.52%. The purchase prices were between $198.21 and $248.9, with an estimated average price of $220.27. The stock is now traded at around $255.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 16,477 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Wright Investors Service Inc added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 46.93%. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $493.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,865 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Wright Investors Service Inc sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29.Sold Out: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)
Wright Investors Service Inc sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $605.55 and $747.79, with an estimated average price of $679.38.Sold Out: KLA Corp (KLAC)
Wright Investors Service Inc sold out a holding in KLA Corp. The sale prices were between $319.55 and $440.17, with an estimated average price of $387.65.Sold Out: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)
Wright Investors Service Inc sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $589.61 and $711.02, with an estimated average price of $642.97.Sold Out: The Wendy's Co (WEN)
Wright Investors Service Inc sold out a holding in The Wendy's Co. The sale prices were between $20.38 and $23.87, with an estimated average price of $22.25.Sold Out: Teradyne Inc (TER)
Wright Investors Service Inc sold out a holding in Teradyne Inc. The sale prices were between $107.27 and $168.56, with an estimated average price of $141.64.
