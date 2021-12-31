Wright Investors Service Inc Buys Tesla Inc, Marriott International Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Sells Abbott Laboratories, Altria Group Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc

New Purchases: TSLA, MAR, CAT, AMP, UPS, WFC, CTRA, CNC, ALSN, GNTX, DECK, TSN,

Milford, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Tesla Inc, Marriott International Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Ameriprise Financial Inc, sells Abbott Laboratories, Altria Group Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Charter Communications Inc, KLA Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wright Investors Service Inc. As of 2021Q4, Wright Investors Service Inc owns 140 stocks with a total value of $395 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 79,119 shares, 6.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.45% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 99,624 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.2% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 63,583 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.20% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,421 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 23,470 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.58%

Wright Investors Service Inc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $829.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 3,190 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wright Investors Service Inc initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $142.5 and $168.39, with an estimated average price of $157.45. The stock is now traded at around $153.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 15,673 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wright Investors Service Inc initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63. The stock is now traded at around $212.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 12,520 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wright Investors Service Inc initiated holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $310.24, with an estimated average price of $296.39. The stock is now traded at around $303.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 7,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wright Investors Service Inc initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94. The stock is now traded at around $194.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 9,138 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wright Investors Service Inc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28. The stock is now traded at around $53.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 27,119 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wright Investors Service Inc added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 51.46%. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $54.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 119,267 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wright Investors Service Inc added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 47.27%. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $63.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 102,342 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wright Investors Service Inc added to a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc by 213.95%. The purchase prices were between $33.53 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $39.93. The stock is now traded at around $38.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 64,755 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wright Investors Service Inc added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 35.11%. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $333.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 10,614 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wright Investors Service Inc added to a holding in McKesson Corp by 31.52%. The purchase prices were between $198.21 and $248.9, with an estimated average price of $220.27. The stock is now traded at around $255.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 16,477 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wright Investors Service Inc added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 46.93%. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $493.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,865 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wright Investors Service Inc sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29.

Wright Investors Service Inc sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $605.55 and $747.79, with an estimated average price of $679.38.

Wright Investors Service Inc sold out a holding in KLA Corp. The sale prices were between $319.55 and $440.17, with an estimated average price of $387.65.

Wright Investors Service Inc sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $589.61 and $711.02, with an estimated average price of $642.97.

Wright Investors Service Inc sold out a holding in The Wendy's Co. The sale prices were between $20.38 and $23.87, with an estimated average price of $22.25.

Wright Investors Service Inc sold out a holding in Teradyne Inc. The sale prices were between $107.27 and $168.56, with an estimated average price of $141.64.