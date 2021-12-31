Bank Of The West Buys Citigroup Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, First Republic Bank, Sells Caesars Entertainment Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, CVS Health Corp

New Purchases: TER, DEI, ABNB, XLC, XLV, TSLA, PANW, XLF, CSV, TSCO, FBHS,

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Citigroup Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, First Republic Bank, Teradyne Inc, The Walt Disney Co, sells Caesars Entertainment Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, CVS Health Corp, Activision Blizzard Inc, T-Mobile US Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bank Of The West. As of 2021Q4, Bank Of The West owns 220 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 446,353 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 174,586 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.24% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 15,866 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.03% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 12,185 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.38% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 55,296 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.72%

Bank Of The West initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.27 and $168.56, with an estimated average price of $141.64. The stock is now traded at around $111.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 15,882 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank Of The West initiated holding in Douglas Emmett Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.69 and $36.92, with an estimated average price of $33.86. The stock is now traded at around $30.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank Of The West initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $138.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,576 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank Of The West initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88. The stock is now traded at around $70.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,713 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank Of The West initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $127.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,174 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank Of The West initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $485.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank Of The West added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 168.43%. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $64.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 106,949 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank Of The West added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 24.05%. The purchase prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $341.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 41,254 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank Of The West added to a holding in First Republic Bank by 59.16%. The purchase prices were between $196.19 and $221.91, with an estimated average price of $211.13. The stock is now traded at around $164.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 37,189 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank Of The West added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 88.88%. The purchase prices were between $28.38 and $34.74, with an estimated average price of $31.49. The stock is now traded at around $38.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 167,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank Of The West added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 31.53%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $135.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 65,766 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank Of The West added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 35.71%. The purchase prices were between $825.56 and $971.49, with an estimated average price of $913.93. The stock is now traded at around $787.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 9,828 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank Of The West sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52.

Bank Of The West sold out a holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $30.45 and $34.58, with an estimated average price of $32.73.

Bank Of The West sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1.

Bank Of The West sold out a holding in Woodward Inc. The sale prices were between $102.67 and $120.52, with an estimated average price of $112.22.

Bank Of The West sold out a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The sale prices were between $598.28 and $708.14, with an estimated average price of $650.29.

Bank Of The West sold out a holding in ONEOK Inc. The sale prices were between $56.53 and $65.87, with an estimated average price of $62.05.