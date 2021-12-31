Focused Wealth Management, Inc Buys PIMCO Active Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF

- New Purchases: FNF, GLBE, WHR, RHI, EOG, CLR, BACPL.PFD, CION, UPST, UHAL, BLL, CPB, CRCT, OTLY, OUST, YUM, KD, PAYA, WOOF, ZI, MNDT, WOLF, WYNN, FISV, QS, NOMD, MQ, INVZ, HCWB, IEFA, SMMV, IDA, OP, BKCH, GFS, ARDS, CDE, ONL, DOUG, FTHY, TEI, YUMC, LICY, RIVN, QSR, SBEA, VYGR, IWL, ADX, ZSAN, NTRA, BUD, BMRN, TSCO, PATH, SWBI, ZTR, ZTR, BITO, WBX, FNGR, PEO,
- Added Positions: BOND, VTV, AGG, SCHP, VZ, PINS, EXG, SPIB, INTC, XLF, VWO, MTUM, HYD, VCIT, STWD, BXMX, CRIS, AMGN, BDX, XLV, CMCSA, KMB, LLY, PFE, PRU, XLE, TMO, XBI, NOC, AFRM, COIN, TOST, T, MO, DAL, KMI, MRO, NVDA, SJM, PYPL, ALL, BK, BAX, RDFN, CHWY, PLTR, BBY, ROL, DRIO, TXN, SPOT, PLBY, GSK, BTI, WAT, BROS, BMY, C, KO, DVN, DSL, DBL, ETV, EPD, F, GDV, GGZ, HD, VTN, TIP, IJR, MET, JFR, JLS, PNF, PDI, QCOM, O, SPY, SIRI, SO, SU, TRV, UNH, VEA, VOO, WFC, ERC, RIG, ETG, V, USMV, RSG, MCHP, IJH, SNAP, VGR, GMRE, SBRA, LADR, OXSQ, SQ, PGX, CCEP, AFIN, USHY, NRZ, AY, GBDC, PSF, CI, ABT, ALC, DOW, ROKU, ECL, EQIX, SCHH, GSBD, VMW, UBER, ENB, XFLT, TGT, DSX, TDOC, RTX, WU, DXCM, FNDE, SCHF, PBR, SHOP, ZTS, AEZS, BBIG, GH, EXPE, FSTA, IXC, EMB, ANGL, VGIT, ETR, NCZ, TRP, LHX, BBN, LAZR, BRG, ADTX, GNUS, MMC, PBD, SOFI, SOFI, IJS, VLUE, VTIP, AAP, DOCN, RING, IEMG, NUSI, VICI, WEN, HNDL, LWLG, CARG, ADBE, AKAM, FIS, GWW, KIM, MNST, OMF, PANW, QRTEA, SPLK, ULTA, WDAY, TEAM, INFO, APTV, ASML, NXPI, ISTB, AGNC, NLY, SUN,
- Reduced Positions: TOTL, BND, NEAR, EMNT, MINT, TSLA, CPNG, DBI, MS, NVTA, FANG, MGK, UNP, FUTU, XOM, FCX, MRK, OKE, PSX, WMT, EBAY, GDRX, FDX, ROK, BABA, FB, SLV, PCAR, PEP, UTG, GLD, CWB, CCI, NTNX, GOOGL, NKE, SRPT, DEO, AMAT, AMD, NCLH, ONEM, IVOL, APPS, ABNB, SPCE, MTD, BCO, CURI, CURI, STKL, BIGC, PCT, LDUR, OSTK, LRCX, GTLS, MRNA, EWG, SFM, ARI, CLNE, DUK, GILD, DSI, AOA, JPS, DIA, TSI, TEVA, TWTR, VFH, CRBN, EDIT, NUE, SUSA, SPYD, CGC, EWU, DSU, PWV, XSW, PAGS, SPTS, REZI, TLRY, TLRY, TWLO, CRM, BYND, TTD, SRNE, CG, PENN, CCL, ACB, LVS, ZM, NKLA, NLS, NCNO, TLT, CRWD, VTRS, TXG, FTCH, UMC, VRTX, LFMD, SAVE, RKT, ZOM, MSOS, TCS, BLDE, LMND, U, UPS, IAU, LCID, DIDI, DOCU, APPN,
- Sold Out: FXE, PSA, DVA, NRG, EWL, CCJ, PFG, WRK, PLAN, XLRE, PDD, KLR, CLDR, YETI, EQNR, FOUR, FSR, PSFE, ONON, CUBE, CF, MSTR, BYD, BKE, CALA, CAMT, ARKF, IZRL, PAVE, PRNT, YOLO, FVRR, SONN, CYRX, CRHC, ARWR, ABCL, MOON, AMKR, IEC, CEMI, ELAN, CSIQ, JDD, AYX, CNDT, XRX, QRVO, VER, TSLX, SIOX, PCI, NS, NMZ, HL, EBF,
For the details of Focused Wealth Management, Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/focused+wealth+management%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Focused Wealth Management, Inc
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 1,220,151 shares, 13.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 449,975 shares, 10.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.81%
- PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 444,705 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 435885.29%
- SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB) - 1,125,644 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.14%
- Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 626,386 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.39%
Focused Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.79 and $52.62, with an estimated average price of $49.86. The stock is now traded at around $50.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Global E Online Ltd (GLBE)
Focused Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Global E Online Ltd. The purchase prices were between $48.19 and $67.11, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $35.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Continental Resources Inc (CLR)
Focused Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Continental Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.68 and $53.87, with an estimated average price of $47.57. The stock is now traded at around $51.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Whirlpool Corp (WHR)
Focused Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Whirlpool Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.25 and $238.28, with an estimated average price of $220.14. The stock is now traded at around $210.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 625 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)
Focused Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.58 and $97.11, with an estimated average price of $89.9. The stock is now traded at around $111.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,575 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Robert Half International Inc (RHI)
Focused Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Robert Half International Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.59 and $119.57, with an estimated average price of $111.54. The stock is now traded at around $113.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)
Focused Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF by 435885.29%. The purchase prices were between $108.49 and $110.02, with an estimated average price of $109.35. The stock is now traded at around $107.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.52%. The holding were 444,705 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Focused Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 274.34%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $111.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 11,118 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Focused Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 103.52%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 25,715 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Focused Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 173.71%. The purchase prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17. The stock is now traded at around $29.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 24,787 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Focused Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 408.37%. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $227.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,032 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Curis Inc (CRIS)
Focused Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in Curis Inc by 46.52%. The purchase prices were between $4.45 and $8.09, with an estimated average price of $5.89. The stock is now traded at around $3.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 126,763 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (FXE)
Focused Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust. The sale prices were between $104.29 and $108.82, with an estimated average price of $106.44.Sold Out: Public Storage (PSA)
Focused Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in Public Storage. The sale prices were between $295.26 and $374.56, with an estimated average price of $335.03.Sold Out: DaVita Inc (DVA)
Focused Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in DaVita Inc. The sale prices were between $94.5 and $115.7, with an estimated average price of $107.32.Sold Out: NRG Energy Inc (NRG)
Focused Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in NRG Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $34.89 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $39.26.Sold Out: Anaplan Inc (PLAN)
Focused Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in Anaplan Inc. The sale prices were between $40.77 and $66.39, with an estimated average price of $54.73.Sold Out: WestRock Co (WRK)
Focused Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in WestRock Co. The sale prices were between $42.48 and $51.63, with an estimated average price of $46.94.
