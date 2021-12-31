Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Buys Cedar Fair LP, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, Stag Industrial Inc, Sells Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Graphic Packaging Holding Co, Visa Inc

- New Purchases: STAG, ADC, DRI, LULU, NVEI, PAYC, BRK.B, RCI, NEM, QSR, ERF, BMO, PYPL, MGA, EWCZ, PTLO, BROS, OC, BKI, AZPN, UNP, XEL, LGVCU, LFACU, LFACU, HASI, GT, FE, NFNT.U, PRLHU, APCA.U, WY, WRK, VMGAU, UTAAU, AMAT, T, SSNC, SHAP.U, CHNG, CIXX, DMYS.U, FTV, GCI, URA, SWIM, HAIAU, LRCX, JUN.U, IP, DALN, FRBNU, SCUA.U, LEE, USCTU, TRAQ.U, LCW.U,
- Added Positions: FUN, REXR, CNQ, TRNO, PLNT, TDY, FNV, AMZN, HCC, LAMR, AVTR, MA, TECK, BAMR, BNS, O, GNRC, TMUS, TD, ROP, LEN, KL, LNG, CARR, SLF, GOLD, DVN, WCN, CBRL, TFII, SII, TRI, GRP.U, ADBE, AZEK, BFAM, CHTR, COOK, RY, ESS, CROX, LESL, CRWD, FCX, CIGI, CMCSA, SGML, PAYX, NVR, NXE, IDXX, ADP, AQUA, STEM, MAG, ENPH,
- Reduced Positions: TMO, GPK, V, CVE, CRH, TYL, CP, WFG, SPGI, GOOGL, DIS, STE, SUI, CHE, HES, LPX, ELS, JPM, HAYW, LAD, TT, AEM, CSX, MCW, BAM, MSFT, NEE, AME, FOUR, DAR, FANG, OVV, ETN, FSV, VMC, WOOF, SILV, SQM, TAC, AMPI.U, AMTX, APSG, LFG, AEACU, TWCBU, MITAU, CNVY, DHBCU, ESM.U, EXC, FRC, GPN, JUGGU, JCI, KIIIU, KRBN, LCAAU, LEGAU, LOKM.U, MDH, NRACU, OCAXU, OEPWU, OHPAU, PMGMU, PWR, ROSS.U, SSAAU, SLAMU, DNAC, DNAD, DNAA, DNAB, TWNI.U, TLGA.U, TREB, VSCO, ATAQU, AAC.U, ASZ.U, CPTK.U, DNZ.U, EOCW.U, EQD, ENPC, FRXB.U, FACT.U, FRONU, GPACU, GPACU, HIIIU, INVH, HCNEU, JOFFU, KAIIU, LGACU, LGV.U, SPKBU, SIX, SWAGU, SPTKU, THCPU, TBCPU, TRCA.U, TZPSU, WALDU, WARR.U,
- Sold Out: QQQ, CM, EXP, CHD, NTR, PG, RGLD, FISV, ABM, MLM, SNAP, FLS, DE, CRL, PANW, AWK, PNR, PRU, SO, OTIS, FB, ZS, VLO, WEC, BEPC, MSCI, LVS, DHR, FIS, ECL, FMC, FITB, BAX, AR, EJFAU, HSKA, INCY, ATVI, LCAHU, LCAHU, FZT.U, ENPC.U, DEN, SNII.U, KURIU, CNM, CHWY, XYL, WU, SJR, PSX, CLX, ABT, WYNN, TTEK, RUN, CTXS,
For the details of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/waratah+capital+advisors+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 4,855,000 shares, 39.17% of the total portfolio.
- iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 3,603,700 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio.
- iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) - 2,591,600 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio.
- iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 1,879,800 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 703,500 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio.
Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. initiated holding in Stag Industrial Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.19 and $47.96, with an estimated average price of $43.67. The stock is now traded at around $39.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 796,214 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Agree Realty Corp (ADC)
Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. initiated holding in Agree Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.45 and $71.82, with an estimated average price of $69.39. The stock is now traded at around $62.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 301,747 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)
Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. initiated holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.66 and $157.34, with an estimated average price of $147.72. The stock is now traded at around $148.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 88,073 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)
Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. initiated holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The purchase prices were between $370.57 and $477.91, with an estimated average price of $427.67. The stock is now traded at around $315.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 29,691 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)
Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. initiated holding in Paycom Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $399.37 and $553.23, with an estimated average price of $471.9. The stock is now traded at around $338.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 23,945 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nuvei Corp (NVEI)
Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. initiated holding in Nuvei Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $137.01, with an estimated average price of $98.59. The stock is now traded at around $62.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 150,598 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cedar Fair LP (FUN)
Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. added to a holding in Cedar Fair LP by 234.12%. The purchase prices were between $45.05 and $51.05, with an estimated average price of $47.88. The stock is now traded at around $57.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 1,678,829 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR)
Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. added to a holding in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc by 2221.76%. The purchase prices were between $56.79 and $81.11, with an estimated average price of $69.68. The stock is now traded at around $69.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 491,030 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ)
Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. added to a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd by 75.47%. The purchase prices were between $38.12 and $43.59, with an estimated average price of $41.41. The stock is now traded at around $53.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,562,824 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Terreno Realty Corp (TRNO)
Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. added to a holding in Terreno Realty Corp by 1648.61%. The purchase prices were between $63.94 and $85.29, with an estimated average price of $75.58. The stock is now traded at around $68.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 331,134 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY)
Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. added to a holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc by 50.39%. The purchase prices were between $411.52 and $452.34, with an estimated average price of $434.88. The stock is now traded at around $421.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 115,794 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)
Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. added to a holding in Planet Fitness Inc by 5532.21%. The purchase prices were between $77.1 and $95.91, with an estimated average price of $85.52. The stock is now traded at around $95.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 197,747 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05.Sold Out: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)
Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. sold out a holding in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. The sale prices were between $107.15 and $122.89, with an estimated average price of $116.47.Sold Out: Eagle Materials Inc (EXP)
Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. sold out a holding in Eagle Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $133.72 and $167.98, with an estimated average price of $154.33.Sold Out: Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD)
Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. sold out a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The sale prices were between $81.2 and $102.5, with an estimated average price of $90.99.Sold Out: Nutrien Ltd (NTR)
Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. sold out a holding in Nutrien Ltd. The sale prices were between $65.93 and $76.54, with an estimated average price of $70.11.Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79.
Here is the complete portfolio of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.. Also check out:
1. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. keeps buying