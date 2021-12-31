Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Buys Cedar Fair LP, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, Stag Industrial Inc, Sells Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Graphic Packaging Holding Co, Visa Inc

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cedar Fair LP, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, Stag Industrial Inc, Canadian Natural Resources, Terreno Realty Corp, sells Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Graphic Packaging Holding Co, Visa Inc, Cenovus Energy Inc, CRH PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owns 242 stocks with a total value of $5.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 4,855,000 shares, 39.17% of the total portfolio. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 3,603,700 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) - 2,591,600 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 1,879,800 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 703,500 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. initiated holding in Stag Industrial Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.19 and $47.96, with an estimated average price of $43.67. The stock is now traded at around $39.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 796,214 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. initiated holding in Agree Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.45 and $71.82, with an estimated average price of $69.39. The stock is now traded at around $62.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 301,747 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. initiated holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.66 and $157.34, with an estimated average price of $147.72. The stock is now traded at around $148.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 88,073 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. initiated holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The purchase prices were between $370.57 and $477.91, with an estimated average price of $427.67. The stock is now traded at around $315.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 29,691 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. initiated holding in Paycom Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $399.37 and $553.23, with an estimated average price of $471.9. The stock is now traded at around $338.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 23,945 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. initiated holding in Nuvei Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $137.01, with an estimated average price of $98.59. The stock is now traded at around $62.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 150,598 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. added to a holding in Cedar Fair LP by 234.12%. The purchase prices were between $45.05 and $51.05, with an estimated average price of $47.88. The stock is now traded at around $57.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 1,678,829 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. added to a holding in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc by 2221.76%. The purchase prices were between $56.79 and $81.11, with an estimated average price of $69.68. The stock is now traded at around $69.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 491,030 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. added to a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd by 75.47%. The purchase prices were between $38.12 and $43.59, with an estimated average price of $41.41. The stock is now traded at around $53.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,562,824 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. added to a holding in Terreno Realty Corp by 1648.61%. The purchase prices were between $63.94 and $85.29, with an estimated average price of $75.58. The stock is now traded at around $68.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 331,134 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. added to a holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc by 50.39%. The purchase prices were between $411.52 and $452.34, with an estimated average price of $434.88. The stock is now traded at around $421.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 115,794 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. added to a holding in Planet Fitness Inc by 5532.21%. The purchase prices were between $77.1 and $95.91, with an estimated average price of $85.52. The stock is now traded at around $95.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 197,747 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. sold out a holding in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. The sale prices were between $107.15 and $122.89, with an estimated average price of $116.47.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. sold out a holding in Eagle Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $133.72 and $167.98, with an estimated average price of $154.33.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. sold out a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The sale prices were between $81.2 and $102.5, with an estimated average price of $90.99.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. sold out a holding in Nutrien Ltd. The sale prices were between $65.93 and $76.54, with an estimated average price of $70.11.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79.