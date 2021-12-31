Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC Buys ISHARES TRUST, Pathfinder Bancorp Inc, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Sells Enovix Corp, Boeing Co, Wynn Resorts

- New Purchases: PBHC, ACVA, DLS, DWM, SCHI, DES, DGS, IYW, STRA, GILD, TSCO, USO, FFTY, IGV, VYMI, DLN, NET, DOL, ARCC, GFS, ROKU, XSW, SSTK, RIVN, SKY, SONO, STT, QRVO, BITO, SMH, TLS, TPVG, U, MTD, ITM, XBTF, MGK, MGV, VTIP, VIS, VIAC, CXSE, ZEN, IGT, LOGI, GLBE, CRWD, DISH, DFAX, DFAC, DFAE, DFAI, DWAC, DAN, ASHR, CFR, DBX, CBRL, CHWY, BFLY, AVUS, AVUV, AVDE, ASIX, ATEN, INSG, ONL, MOS, LINC, ITB, REZ, JKI, EMB, QQQM, QQQJ, PLNT, HOG, FINX, FUBO, FIVE, FDLO, EFC, SATS, EBAY,
- Added Positions: SCHZ, SPTM, VCSH, IWC, VNQ, IEFA, VBR, SPY, BND, BSV, IEMG, SCHC, VTI, IWN, VWO, SLQD, RTX, VGSH, SCHE, VTV, SCZ, SLYV, SCHO, VV, VB, CARR, USRT, MDYV, VYM, VGIT, MBB, OTIS, VO, DEM, SCHF, SCHP, VOO, HON, IJR, MUB, SPIB, SPAB, XLK, VEA, GOOG, SHY, LRCX, MSFT, PEP, PG, MDY, AMC, ABT, AMZN, AMGN, ADP, BP, COST, FDX, FDN, GE, GS, HD, INTU, SPLV, EFA, IWS, IWM, IWV, CNYA, FALN, JNJ, MMC, MCHP, NVDA, PFE, PSXP, GMF, GXC, SCHV, SCHM, SCHH, SJM, SQ, SBUX, UNH, ESGV, VSS, VEU, V, WMT, AFL, ABBV, ADBE, YOLO, GOOGL, MO, AVEM, AVDV, PLAN, BDX, BHR, CVS, CHTR, CVX, CSCO, COP, CRCT, DHR, DE, DELL, DG, EMN, EPD, FB, GTX, GDRX, GWW, HBAN, ITW, INTC, BSCO, BSCM, DVY, IWD, IDU, IJS, SUB, NYF, NEAR, QUAL, MTUM, ESGE, IUSB, SUSB, ESGD, IBDT, EAGG, USHY, JPM, KMI, LOW, LCID, LYFT, MPLX, MPC, MCD, MRK, MRNA, NFLX, JPS, OXY, OMC, ORCL, PPG, PANW, PYPL, PM, REZI, SPMB, SPSB, SPYV, RWR, XLV, XLP, XLY, SO, TSLA, MMM, UNP, VXUS, VOOG, BIV, BNDX, VNQI, VFH, VZ, VMW, WAB, AUY, ZEPP, JAZZ, CYBR,
- Reduced Positions: ISTB, ENVX, SCHB, SCHA, XOM, BA, QCOM, SCHX, BABA, DD, BIL, IJH, T, GOLD, VCLT, KWEB, SPEM, CTVA, COIN, VHT, VONE, BX, RDS.B, XLU, SLY, SPMD, ZM, SPLG, ROK, SSNC, IBCE, SPSM, DHS, SIX, SMAR, WFC, LUV, TM, TRV, USLM, VDC, VONG, FSLR, AMLP, AAL, APPN, AXON, BAC, BILL, BEPC, C, COUP, DAL, DKNG, JETS, FSLY, NBTB, FND, F, HUBB, IIPR, QQQ, SPHQ, IJK, USMV, AFCG, KHC, KD, MTB, MNST,
- Sold Out: BYND, WYNN, ARKK, FLGE, IBDM, NUS, NGCA, NVTA, OMF, PII, PPL, SMG, CRON, BLCN, UBER, NRGU, MSDAU, SIM, NOK, MET, FNF, EXK, IDEX, SRNE, PAAS, NEWT, MDXG, MARK, KTOS, DGLY, CTXS, TBT, IBMJ,
For the details of Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rockbridge+investment+management%2C+lcc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC
- Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 1,405,496 shares, 11.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.74%
- SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPTM) - 1,089,336 shares, 9.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.09%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 563,035 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.25%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 501,217 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.03%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 285,114 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.83%
Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC initiated holding in Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.14 and $17.37, with an estimated average price of $16.81. The stock is now traded at around $17.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 133,467 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA)
Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC initiated holding in ACV Auctions Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.63 and $22.08, with an estimated average price of $19.68. The stock is now traded at around $10.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (DLS)
Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC initiated holding in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $69.5 and $75.39, with an estimated average price of $73.03. The stock is now traded at around $72.051000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,107 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: WISDOMTREE TRUST (DWM)
Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC initiated holding in WISDOMTREE TRUST. The purchase prices were between $51.19 and $54.37, with an estimated average price of $53.19. The stock is now traded at around $54.673200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,572 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI)
Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC initiated holding in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.92 and $52.02, with an estimated average price of $51.53. The stock is now traded at around $49.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,006 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES)
Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $30.74 and $33.48, with an estimated average price of $32.1. The stock is now traded at around $31.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,952 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (IWC)
Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 250.38%. The purchase prices were between $134.03 and $156.11, with an estimated average price of $144.61. The stock is now traded at around $128.586200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 22,859 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 28.78%. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $102.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 82,440 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 21.91%. The purchase prices were between $167.6 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $176.83. The stock is now traded at around $174.912000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 53,552 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.77%. The purchase prices were between $80.57 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $80.91. The stock is now traded at around $79.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 63,589 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)
Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 169.39%. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $175.91, with an estimated average price of $165.97. The stock is now traded at around $159.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,712 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD)
Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E by 27.55%. The purchase prices were between $50.82 and $51.34, with an estimated average price of $51.04. The stock is now traded at around $50.060100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 68,348 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)
Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $76.06 and $98.05, with an estimated average price of $88.64.Sold Out: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)
Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC sold out a holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The sale prices were between $63.26 and $108.62, with an estimated average price of $84.35.Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)
Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.Sold Out: Credit Suisse AG Nassau Branch ZC SP ETN REDEEM 13 (FLGE)
Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC sold out a holding in Credit Suisse AG Nassau Branch ZC SP ETN REDEEM 13. The sale prices were between $684.01 and $882.88, with an estimated average price of $811.58.Sold Out: Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS)
Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $78.72 and $106.47, with an estimated average price of $91.07.
Here is the complete portfolio of Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC. Also check out:
1. Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC keeps buying