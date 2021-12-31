Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC Buys ISHARES TRUST, Pathfinder Bancorp Inc, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Sells Enovix Corp, Boeing Co, Wynn Resorts

New Purchases: PBHC, ACVA, DLS, DWM, SCHI, DES, DGS, IYW, STRA, GILD, TSCO, USO, FFTY, IGV, VYMI, DLN, NET, DOL, ARCC, GFS, ROKU, XSW, SSTK, RIVN, SKY, SONO, STT, QRVO, BITO, SMH, TLS, TPVG, U, MTD, ITM, XBTF, MGK, MGV, VTIP, VIS, VIAC, CXSE, ZEN, IGT, LOGI, GLBE, CRWD, DISH, DFAX, DFAC, DFAE, DFAI, DWAC, DAN, ASHR, CFR, DBX, CBRL, CHWY, BFLY, AVUS, AVUV, AVDE, ASIX, ATEN, INSG, ONL, MOS, LINC, ITB, REZ, JKI, EMB, QQQM, QQQJ, PLNT, HOG, FINX, FUBO, FIVE, FDLO, EFC, SATS, EBAY,

PBHC, ACVA, DLS, DWM, SCHI, DES, DGS, IYW, STRA, GILD, TSCO, USO, FFTY, IGV, VYMI, DLN, NET, DOL, ARCC, GFS, ROKU, XSW, SSTK, RIVN, SKY, SONO, STT, QRVO, BITO, SMH, TLS, TPVG, U, MTD, ITM, XBTF, MGK, MGV, VTIP, VIS, VIAC, CXSE, ZEN, IGT, LOGI, GLBE, CRWD, DISH, DFAX, DFAC, DFAE, DFAI, DWAC, DAN, ASHR, CFR, DBX, CBRL, CHWY, BFLY, AVUS, AVUV, AVDE, ASIX, ATEN, INSG, ONL, MOS, LINC, ITB, REZ, JKI, EMB, QQQM, QQQJ, PLNT, HOG, FINX, FUBO, FIVE, FDLO, EFC, SATS, EBAY, Added Positions: SCHZ, SPTM, VCSH, IWC, VNQ, IEFA, VBR, SPY, BND, BSV, IEMG, SCHC, VTI, IWN, VWO, SLQD, RTX, VGSH, SCHE, VTV, SCZ, SLYV, SCHO, VV, VB, CARR, USRT, MDYV, VYM, VGIT, MBB, OTIS, VO, DEM, SCHF, SCHP, VOO, HON, IJR, MUB, SPIB, SPAB, XLK, VEA, GOOG, SHY, LRCX, MSFT, PEP, PG, MDY, AMC, ABT, AMZN, AMGN, ADP, BP, COST, FDX, FDN, GE, GS, HD, INTU, SPLV, EFA, IWS, IWM, IWV, CNYA, FALN, JNJ, MMC, MCHP, NVDA, PFE, PSXP, GMF, GXC, SCHV, SCHM, SCHH, SJM, SQ, SBUX, UNH, ESGV, VSS, VEU, V, WMT, AFL, ABBV, ADBE, YOLO, GOOGL, MO, AVEM, AVDV, PLAN, BDX, BHR, CVS, CHTR, CVX, CSCO, COP, CRCT, DHR, DE, DELL, DG, EMN, EPD, FB, GTX, GDRX, GWW, HBAN, ITW, INTC, BSCO, BSCM, DVY, IWD, IDU, IJS, SUB, NYF, NEAR, QUAL, MTUM, ESGE, IUSB, SUSB, ESGD, IBDT, EAGG, USHY, JPM, KMI, LOW, LCID, LYFT, MPLX, MPC, MCD, MRK, MRNA, NFLX, JPS, OXY, OMC, ORCL, PPG, PANW, PYPL, PM, REZI, SPMB, SPSB, SPYV, RWR, XLV, XLP, XLY, SO, TSLA, MMM, UNP, VXUS, VOOG, BIV, BNDX, VNQI, VFH, VZ, VMW, WAB, AUY, ZEPP, JAZZ, CYBR,

SCHZ, SPTM, VCSH, IWC, VNQ, IEFA, VBR, SPY, BND, BSV, IEMG, SCHC, VTI, IWN, VWO, SLQD, RTX, VGSH, SCHE, VTV, SCZ, SLYV, SCHO, VV, VB, CARR, USRT, MDYV, VYM, VGIT, MBB, OTIS, VO, DEM, SCHF, SCHP, VOO, HON, IJR, MUB, SPIB, SPAB, XLK, VEA, GOOG, SHY, LRCX, MSFT, PEP, PG, MDY, AMC, ABT, AMZN, AMGN, ADP, BP, COST, FDX, FDN, GE, GS, HD, INTU, SPLV, EFA, IWS, IWM, IWV, CNYA, FALN, JNJ, MMC, MCHP, NVDA, PFE, PSXP, GMF, GXC, SCHV, SCHM, SCHH, SJM, SQ, SBUX, UNH, ESGV, VSS, VEU, V, WMT, AFL, ABBV, ADBE, YOLO, GOOGL, MO, AVEM, AVDV, PLAN, BDX, BHR, CVS, CHTR, CVX, CSCO, COP, CRCT, DHR, DE, DELL, DG, EMN, EPD, FB, GTX, GDRX, GWW, HBAN, ITW, INTC, BSCO, BSCM, DVY, IWD, IDU, IJS, SUB, NYF, NEAR, QUAL, MTUM, ESGE, IUSB, SUSB, ESGD, IBDT, EAGG, USHY, JPM, KMI, LOW, LCID, LYFT, MPLX, MPC, MCD, MRK, MRNA, NFLX, JPS, OXY, OMC, ORCL, PPG, PANW, PYPL, PM, REZI, SPMB, SPSB, SPYV, RWR, XLV, XLP, XLY, SO, TSLA, MMM, UNP, VXUS, VOOG, BIV, BNDX, VNQI, VFH, VZ, VMW, WAB, AUY, ZEPP, JAZZ, CYBR, Reduced Positions: ISTB, ENVX, SCHB, SCHA, XOM, BA, QCOM, SCHX, BABA, DD, BIL, IJH, T, GOLD, VCLT, KWEB, SPEM, CTVA, COIN, VHT, VONE, BX, RDS.B, XLU, SLY, SPMD, ZM, SPLG, ROK, SSNC, IBCE, SPSM, DHS, SIX, SMAR, WFC, LUV, TM, TRV, USLM, VDC, VONG, FSLR, AMLP, AAL, APPN, AXON, BAC, BILL, BEPC, C, COUP, DAL, DKNG, JETS, FSLY, NBTB, FND, F, HUBB, IIPR, QQQ, SPHQ, IJK, USMV, AFCG, KHC, KD, MTB, MNST,

ISTB, ENVX, SCHB, SCHA, XOM, BA, QCOM, SCHX, BABA, DD, BIL, IJH, T, GOLD, VCLT, KWEB, SPEM, CTVA, COIN, VHT, VONE, BX, RDS.B, XLU, SLY, SPMD, ZM, SPLG, ROK, SSNC, IBCE, SPSM, DHS, SIX, SMAR, WFC, LUV, TM, TRV, USLM, VDC, VONG, FSLR, AMLP, AAL, APPN, AXON, BAC, BILL, BEPC, C, COUP, DAL, DKNG, JETS, FSLY, NBTB, FND, F, HUBB, IIPR, QQQ, SPHQ, IJK, USMV, AFCG, KHC, KD, MTB, MNST, Sold Out: BYND, WYNN, ARKK, FLGE, IBDM, NUS, NGCA, NVTA, OMF, PII, PPL, SMG, CRON, BLCN, UBER, NRGU, MSDAU, SIM, NOK, MET, FNF, EXK, IDEX, SRNE, PAAS, NEWT, MDXG, MARK, KTOS, DGLY, CTXS, TBT, IBMJ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ISHARES TRUST, Pathfinder Bancorp Inc, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, sells Enovix Corp, Boeing Co, Wynn Resorts, Beyond Meat Inc, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC. As of 2021Q4, Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC owns 812 stocks with a total value of $679 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rockbridge+investment+management%2C+lcc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 1,405,496 shares, 11.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.74% SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPTM) - 1,089,336 shares, 9.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.09% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 563,035 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.25% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 501,217 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.03% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 285,114 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.83%

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC initiated holding in Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.14 and $17.37, with an estimated average price of $16.81. The stock is now traded at around $17.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 133,467 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC initiated holding in ACV Auctions Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.63 and $22.08, with an estimated average price of $19.68. The stock is now traded at around $10.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC initiated holding in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $69.5 and $75.39, with an estimated average price of $73.03. The stock is now traded at around $72.051000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,107 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC initiated holding in WISDOMTREE TRUST. The purchase prices were between $51.19 and $54.37, with an estimated average price of $53.19. The stock is now traded at around $54.673200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,572 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC initiated holding in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.92 and $52.02, with an estimated average price of $51.53. The stock is now traded at around $49.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,006 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $30.74 and $33.48, with an estimated average price of $32.1. The stock is now traded at around $31.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,952 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 250.38%. The purchase prices were between $134.03 and $156.11, with an estimated average price of $144.61. The stock is now traded at around $128.586200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 22,859 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 28.78%. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $102.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 82,440 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 21.91%. The purchase prices were between $167.6 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $176.83. The stock is now traded at around $174.912000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 53,552 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.77%. The purchase prices were between $80.57 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $80.91. The stock is now traded at around $79.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 63,589 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 169.39%. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $175.91, with an estimated average price of $165.97. The stock is now traded at around $159.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,712 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E by 27.55%. The purchase prices were between $50.82 and $51.34, with an estimated average price of $51.04. The stock is now traded at around $50.060100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 68,348 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $76.06 and $98.05, with an estimated average price of $88.64.

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC sold out a holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The sale prices were between $63.26 and $108.62, with an estimated average price of $84.35.

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29.

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC sold out a holding in Credit Suisse AG Nassau Branch ZC SP ETN REDEEM 13. The sale prices were between $684.01 and $882.88, with an estimated average price of $811.58.

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $78.72 and $106.47, with an estimated average price of $91.07.