Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Buys Union Pacific Corp, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, The Home Depot Inc, Sells Tekla Healthcare Investors, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, AT&T Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Union Pacific Corp, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, The Home Depot Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF, sells Tekla Healthcare Investors, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, AT&T Inc, Boeing Co, BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owns 390 stocks with a total value of $626 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/laidlaw+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 227,350 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.98% Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 114,307 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. New Position Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 56,974 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 51,583 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. New Position Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,449 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.20%

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $253.810400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.6%. The holding were 114,307 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $226.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 51,583 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $348.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 21,041 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $410.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 14,215 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.44 and $38.1, with an estimated average price of $36.63. The stock is now traded at around $37.131500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 158,484 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $355.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 13,292 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 52.54%. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $513.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,355 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 21.66%. The purchase prices were between $64.63 and $66.42, with an estimated average price of $65.43. The stock is now traded at around $62.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 62,071 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 20.97%. The purchase prices were between $20.3 and $23.42, with an estimated average price of $21.61. The stock is now traded at around $21.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 65,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 34.16%. The purchase prices were between $42.64 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.683600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 13,911 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 25.87%. The purchase prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43. The stock is now traded at around $99.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,062 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 24.34%. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $151.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,815 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Tekla Healthcare Investors. The sale prices were between $22.75 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $24.89.

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The sale prices were between $49.85 and $50.36, with an estimated average price of $50.05.

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $15.11 and $15.87, with an estimated average price of $15.51.

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The sale prices were between $64.27 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $80.99.

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Muniyield New Jersey Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $15.43 and $16.05, with an estimated average price of $15.71.

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52.