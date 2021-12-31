Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Buys Union Pacific Corp, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, The Home Depot Inc, Sells Tekla Healthcare Investors, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, AT&T Inc

- New Purchases: UNP, VTI, HD, VOO, DIVO, QQQ, VV, BSV, SCHX, BND, VBK, VUG, NKE, VYM, IYW, PG, SCHZ, DIS, VO, HON, TIP, IVV, PEP, SCHD, CVX, IXP, PFE, GBIL, IJR, SBUX, AMGN, ED, JPIE, SCHM, SCHA, SCHB, VEA, ITOT, IYC, VNQ, VTV, WMT, DVY, NOW, IBM, IYR, INTC, BIV, CVS, CAT, HYLB, QCOM, MUB, VTEB, DOW, SCHP, AMAT, PM, FNDX, BMY, ECL, EFA, RXI, VIG, CSQ, CSX, ROBO, IWR, EXI, MU, VWO, IBB, IWM, URI, BLOK, LQD, BDX, LBRDA, MPC, SCHH, SYK, VOT, F, GAB, GE, NEM, NUE, RBLX, FNDC, TXN, VXUS, AMD, CLF, GNRC, IEF, IYH, MBB, MS, SCHK, SCHC, SE, SI, UPS, VEU, ADP, BACPL.PFD, C, GIS, GLBE, MARA, NTRS, NVAX, PEG, SO, VBR, AEP, AIG, ADI, BB, EMR, CIBR, GILD, GGPI, HUM, IJH, IWD, IYF, ICLN, IEI, SHV, PFF, USA, LLY, LOW, MRVL, NJR, PNC, SPG, SOFI, SOFI, WFCPL.PFD, ANTM, ADSK, CMG, CI, CEM, CLX, DXCM, AGG, EEM, IXC, IYK, EL, LULU, LUMN, MDB, ODFL, PII, RDS.B, SHW, TTWO, UL, VB, VTIP, WBA, ZTS, EA, EOG, SHY, IWF, ON, DSU, PIM, SILV, VLON, ATAI, FSM, GERN, REDU,
- Added Positions: FTSD, SCHO, COST, VRIG, TIPZ, RSP, JPM, CSCO, GOOGL, RYH, XLV, TMO, IAU, GOOG, USMV, XMLV, FTSL, SLV, UNH, MO, AVGO, ACWV, BTT, DUK, MCD, EEMV, XSLV, PANW, LIN, MRNA, ABBV, AMZN, V, AMT, SPY, VIS, BRK.B, XLC, DHR, HAIL, ACN, NFLX, CRM, VALE, SPYX, SPMD, SPYV, SPYG, CWB, SPEM, GLD, XLY, XLE, XLF, XLI, KKR, CCI, FIVG, FPE, GM, GSK, BLK, PAVE, GS, ICE, IXUS, SLQD, BNGO, IDRV, IFRA, AXP, ASPU, ARKG, AIO, TSM, WFC, XYL, QQQE, FAS, KIE, DPZ, ETN, ETV, SWKS, PFFD, IAGG, REGN, PWR, PLD, NIO, USHY, JCI,
- Reduced Positions: GSY, T, BA, AAPL, CMCSA, VZ, FLRN, VOX, MMM, FLOT, JNJ, RTX, ILDR, SCHV, MDT, BABA, FB, XLK, KO, SCHG, PYPL, SRLN, ZM, MRK, UBER, MDYV, SLYV, BX, VGT, LMT, MA, ESGU, MINT, JETS, SPLV, SQ, SCHF, SCHE, BAC, TGT, QTUM, VDC, VFH, VHT, XOM, FCX, VAW, IEFA, VCR, VCSH, REMX, ARCC, AMLP, WM, MDYG, PEJ, GII, DIA, STX, CRWD, HACK, OGIG, ORCL, NEE, ABNB, IEMG, ISRG, QUAL, IUSB, FINX, NVS, NXPI, PTMC, ARKK, TWLO, DD, CARR, SHOP,
- Sold Out: HQH, LMBS, MUJ, MYJ, RCL, XBI, VOD, ETG, HYG, EXG, EVT, JMBS, BEP, HTD, IGR, QLTA, SHM, GSBD, FRA, LCTX, EH, ASXC, FPF, SNAP, IBDM, COIN, ATVI, VTR, RUN, RCD, DPG, YINN, JBI, JBI, WISH, IVR, AMST,
These are the top 5 holdings of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 227,350 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.98%
- Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 114,307 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 56,974 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 51,583 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,449 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.20%
Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $253.810400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.6%. The holding were 114,307 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $226.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 51,583 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $348.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 21,041 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $410.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 14,215 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO)
Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.44 and $38.1, with an estimated average price of $36.63. The stock is now traded at around $37.131500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 158,484 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $355.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 13,292 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 52.54%. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $513.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,355 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PIMCO ETF TRUST (TIPZ)
Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 21.66%. The purchase prices were between $64.63 and $66.42, with an estimated average price of $65.43. The stock is now traded at around $62.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 62,071 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)
Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 20.97%. The purchase prices were between $20.3 and $23.42, with an estimated average price of $21.61. The stock is now traded at around $21.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 65,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 34.16%. The purchase prices were between $42.64 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.683600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 13,911 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 25.87%. The purchase prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43. The stock is now traded at around $99.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,062 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 24.34%. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $151.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,815 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH)
Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Tekla Healthcare Investors. The sale prices were between $22.75 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $24.89.Sold Out: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)
Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The sale prices were between $49.85 and $50.36, with an estimated average price of $50.05.Sold Out: BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc (MUJ)
Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $15.11 and $15.87, with an estimated average price of $15.51.Sold Out: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)
Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The sale prices were between $64.27 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $80.99.Sold Out: Blackrock Muniyield New Jersey Fund Inc (MYJ)
Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Muniyield New Jersey Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $15.43 and $16.05, with an estimated average price of $15.71.Sold Out: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)
Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52.
