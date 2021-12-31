Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. Buys NCR Corp, AT&T Inc, CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II, Sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, Credit Suisse Group AG, Brunswick Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys NCR Corp, AT&T Inc, CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II, Grupo Televisa SAB, CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III, sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, Credit Suisse Group AG, Brunswick Corp, KKR Inc, Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Levin Capital Strategies, L.p.. As of 2021Q4, Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. owns 336 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 306,371 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 156,278 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.22% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 241,714 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 239,867 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.94% NCR Corp (NCR) - 750,369 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. New Position

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. initiated holding in NCR Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $44.19, with an estimated average price of $41.36. The stock is now traded at around $43.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 750,369 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $23.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 1,146,354 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. initiated holding in Grupo Televisa SAB. The purchase prices were between $9.04 and $11.98, with an estimated average price of $10.22. The stock is now traded at around $10.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 1,467,068 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17. The stock is now traded at around $25.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 120,472 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. initiated holding in Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $10.16, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 401,448 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. added to a holding in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 629.37%. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $9.96, with an estimated average price of $9.87. The stock is now traded at around $9.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 2,467,807 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. added to a holding in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 852.11%. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.81. The stock is now traded at around $9.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 1,135,013 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. added to a holding in Tutor Perini Corp by 1236.06%. The purchase prices were between $12.23 and $15.55, with an estimated average price of $13.37. The stock is now traded at around $11.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 861,761 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. added to a holding in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd by 53.02%. The purchase prices were between $46.38 and $54.47, with an estimated average price of $51.84. The stock is now traded at around $57.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 478,236 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. added to a holding in MSD Acquisition Corp by 693.06%. The purchase prices were between $9.76 and $10.17, with an estimated average price of $9.87. The stock is now traded at around $9.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 751,299 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. added to a holding in Longview Acquisition Corp II by 31.93%. The purchase prices were between $9.73 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $9.9. The stock is now traded at around $9.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,521,188 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14.

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. sold out a holding in Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.87 and $10.46, with an estimated average price of $10.16.

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. sold out a holding in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I. The sale prices were between $9.75 and $10.66, with an estimated average price of $9.95.

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. sold out a holding in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.49 and $10.92, with an estimated average price of $9.99.

Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. sold out a holding in The Simply Good Foods Co. The sale prices were between $34.15 and $41.81, with an estimated average price of $38.28.