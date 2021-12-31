Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. Buys NCR Corp, AT&T Inc, CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II, Sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, Credit Suisse Group AG, Brunswick Corp

- New Purchases: NCR, T, TV, PINS, CPAA, CPAA, IONQ, DMYS, SCLE, SFE, VYGG, SVFC, AMPS, AMPS, KCGI, GPS, MCD, WMT, VTRS, APSG, ELAN, HTA, USFD, S, S, HHC, WAVC, CMTL, XPO, JLL, V, CHNG, BA, CGNT, CGNT, HAACU, MC, TPB, SMAR, BWC, CBRGU, MSOS, IHS, CNM, GT, AMTX, SNII, ME, VXX, BRD.U, PING, DOC, SCUA.U, SBEA, JETS, ERES, SNOW, STEM, PSFE, GMDA, NU, LIN, WBA, AAC, CRECU, ACTD, FWONK, DXC, FPH, CRC, GILD, GLDD, IQV, DMYS.U, JELD, BENE, ABNB, MLM, ACM, CARR, PRMW, SLG, BASE, SVFA, PACX, ADT, AMC, SPOK, CVII, GWH, GCI, ABGI, LGV.U, PL, PTE, SCS, CELZ, MARA,
- Added Positions: PRPB, PRPC, TPC, AXS, MSDA, LGV, BWXT, UL, PHIC, CRHC, GM, BTWN, L, RONI, SPH, PWR, XRX, WSC, ZM, ETN, AMBP, THS, APD, BFLY, CRM, TOST, GLNG, VNO, CI, GLRE, CNX, PYPL, MRK, CSTA, BTNB, EMR, FCEL, ALIT, CRWD, IP, XYL, PBI, WAB, SPLK, TTOO, ACTG, TRV, CPB,
- Reduced Positions: DD, CS, BC, KKR, MSFT, AERI, MIR, IBM, PCG, AES, HES, CND, GOOG, SONY, VTI, WAVC.U, JPM, OC, LYV, CIIGU, SPY, PFE, BAM, GTYH, IVAN, PSPC, BK, MMC, CAT, FMAC, HON, HMCO, CLIR, CSX, NVGS, CNDA.U, FIVN, BX, TMO, XOM, PAVM, SNRH, AZEK, RUN, WETF, AIG, BG, GENI, RBAC, PFTA, GIS, BAC, ORLY, GS, HD, ROST, NG, DISH, ROSS, LBRDK, PRPC.U, GOLD, NYT, YEXT, VIAC, ADM, VPCC, UHS, USB, DISCK, PEP, PTOC,
- Sold Out: VZ, CPAAU, CPAAU, BWCAU, MRAC, BHIL, SMPL, EOCW, ZVIA, CMLT, ZI, HZAC, KCGI.U, KD, DOCU, PANW, TRTL.U, EPD, IS, TWLO, WIW, BMBL, TBLA, TBLA, VRNS, PATH, GSQD, TLGA, GMBT, ARGUU, PLAN, PLTK, OKTA, GLW, ZS, ZIM, SAIL, ADPT, ATMR, LH, DMYQ, HOWL, KSU, ALLE, YAC, CPS, RTPY, GIG, ANAC, LAD, TSPQ, BABA, RNW, ATHN, CF, HBI, PRTS, DBX, AJG, GATX, FOXA, UBER, THMA, MDH, PJT, CND.U, LEN, LOKB, VLD, OTIS, EAR, BKD, EXTN, HAAC, EVLV, CLOV, KPLT, HTPA, OPA, ALTU, MMM, FSSI, SPGS, IACB, LGAC, FORE, AGRI, RMO, SMTS, SMHI,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 306,371 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 156,278 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.22%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 241,714 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 239,867 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.94%
- NCR Corp (NCR) - 750,369 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. New Position
Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. initiated holding in NCR Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $44.19, with an estimated average price of $41.36. The stock is now traded at around $43.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 750,369 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AT&T Inc (T)
Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $23.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 1,146,354 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Grupo Televisa SAB (TV)
Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. initiated holding in Grupo Televisa SAB. The purchase prices were between $9.04 and $11.98, with an estimated average price of $10.22. The stock is now traded at around $10.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 1,467,068 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17. The stock is now traded at around $25.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 120,472 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp (CPAA)
Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. initiated holding in Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $10.16, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 401,448 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp (CPAA)
Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. initiated holding in Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $10.16, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 401,448 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (PRPB)
Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. added to a holding in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 629.37%. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $9.96, with an estimated average price of $9.87. The stock is now traded at around $9.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 2,467,807 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (PRPC)
Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. added to a holding in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 852.11%. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.81. The stock is now traded at around $9.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 1,135,013 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tutor Perini Corp (TPC)
Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. added to a holding in Tutor Perini Corp by 1236.06%. The purchase prices were between $12.23 and $15.55, with an estimated average price of $13.37. The stock is now traded at around $11.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 861,761 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS)
Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. added to a holding in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd by 53.02%. The purchase prices were between $46.38 and $54.47, with an estimated average price of $51.84. The stock is now traded at around $57.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 478,236 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: MSD Acquisition Corp (MSDA)
Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. added to a holding in MSD Acquisition Corp by 693.06%. The purchase prices were between $9.76 and $10.17, with an estimated average price of $9.87. The stock is now traded at around $9.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 751,299 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Longview Acquisition Corp II (LGV)
Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. added to a holding in Longview Acquisition Corp II by 31.93%. The purchase prices were between $9.73 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $9.9. The stock is now traded at around $9.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,521,188 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14.Sold Out: Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp (CPAAU)
Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. sold out a holding in Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.87 and $10.46, with an estimated average price of $10.16.Sold Out: Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp (CPAAU)
Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. sold out a holding in Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.87 and $10.46, with an estimated average price of $10.16.Sold Out: Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (BWCAU)
Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. sold out a holding in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I. The sale prices were between $9.75 and $10.66, with an estimated average price of $9.95.Sold Out: Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp (MRAC)
Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. sold out a holding in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.49 and $10.92, with an estimated average price of $9.99.Sold Out: The Simply Good Foods Co (SMPL)
Levin Capital Strategies, L.p. sold out a holding in The Simply Good Foods Co. The sale prices were between $34.15 and $41.81, with an estimated average price of $38.28.
