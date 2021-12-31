Huber Capital Management LLC Buys Lions Gate Entertainment Corp, FedEx Corp, Rent-A-Center Inc, Sells CNO Financial Group Inc, CatchMark Timber Trust Inc, Philip Morris International Inc

El Segundo, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Lions Gate Entertainment Corp, FedEx Corp, Rent-A-Center Inc, Mercer International Inc, Halliburton Co, sells CNO Financial Group Inc, CatchMark Timber Trust Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc, International Money Express Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Huber Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Huber Capital Management LLC owns 109 stocks with a total value of $381 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Huber Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/huber+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

KBR Inc (KBR) - 666,773 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.21% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 63,046 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.8% Golar LNG Ltd (GLNG) - 1,685,058 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.28% Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII) - 363,223 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.21% Innospec Inc (IOSP) - 152,400 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.97%

Huber Capital Management LLC initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $224.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 13,023 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Huber Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Mercer International Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.17 and $11.99, with an estimated average price of $11.09. The stock is now traded at around $13.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 240,738 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Huber Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Halliburton Co. The purchase prices were between $21.15 and $26.46, with an estimated average price of $23.68. The stock is now traded at around $32.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 56,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Huber Capital Management LLC initiated holding in CoStar Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.23 and $99.74, with an estimated average price of $83.73. The stock is now traded at around $65.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 12,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Huber Capital Management LLC initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $124.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Huber Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Gulfport Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.01 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $77.82. The stock is now traded at around $61.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,267 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Huber Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp by 69.05%. The purchase prices were between $11.32 and $16.74, with an estimated average price of $14.04. The stock is now traded at around $12.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 772,934 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Huber Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Rent-A-Center Inc by 24.21%. The purchase prices were between $43.38 and $58.33, with an estimated average price of $49.84. The stock is now traded at around $40.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 363,223 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Huber Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Gap Inc by 20.06%. The purchase prices were between $15.98 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $20.79. The stock is now traded at around $14.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 326,383 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Huber Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Regions Financial Corp by 58.05%. The purchase prices were between $20.69 and $24.71, with an estimated average price of $22.89. The stock is now traded at around $23.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 74,917 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Huber Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Esports Entertainment Group Inc by 405.96%. The purchase prices were between $3.51 and $7.57, with an estimated average price of $5.43. The stock is now traded at around $3.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 210,844 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Huber Capital Management LLC added to a holding in CapStar Financial Holdings Inc by 21.86%. The purchase prices were between $19.37 and $22.68, with an estimated average price of $21.51. The stock is now traded at around $21.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 54,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Huber Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in International Money Express Inc. The sale prices were between $14.83 and $17.01, with an estimated average price of $16.19.

Huber Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Hoegh LNG Partners LP. The sale prices were between $3.93 and $5.43, with an estimated average price of $4.65.

Huber Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in American International Group Inc. The sale prices were between $51.72 and $61.08, with an estimated average price of $56.98.