Golden State Wealth Management, LLC Buys Apple Inc, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, FIRST TRUST PORTFO, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund, Lockheed Martin Corp

- New Purchases: ACIM, HUSV, HDMV, CFA, KO, VMC, SDY, ENB, EIX, PPG, ORCL, MDLZ, ECL, SHW, STIP, FTSD, DSL, SRE, STX, MMM, SDVY, SPYX, DGRO, DSI, ESGS, FCX, BDX, USB, DON, DWAC, CRBN, PDO, GAL, SYY, PAYX, TIP, AIG, ADSK, SUSC, COP, MDT, PNC, TJX, TER, RODM, WMB, SCHD, NUMG, ULTA, IAU, FSZ, QCLN, IIPR, PLD, BMY, CVS, GE, MET, PXD, TRV, VRTX, DBL, WDAY, EES, PFN, IDV, FIF, FAX, JPST, EKSO,
- Added Positions: AAPL, SPYG, FNX, HTRB, DGRW, IVV, MSFT, AGGY, SPY, SPAB, FVD, AMZN, TOTL, ESGU, FIXD, ETN, UNH, JNJ, V, PDI, ABBV, XSOE, PFE, VTI, ABT, HD, CMCSA, PG, UNP, IJR, QQQ, USMC, NEE, MANH, NVDA, RTX, ASML, BAC, GOOGL, BX, GOOG, CSCO, DE, MRK, TXN, UPS, DIS, DIA, IUSB, SPMD, AMT, CSX, LIN, VZ, WMT, MA, HTGC, ZTS, EFV, ADBE, CVX, JPM, CRM, APO, CIBR, EFG, FXH, GOVT, IJH, QUAL, RDVY, XLV, AXP, ELY, POOL, WM, GNRC, FB, PANW, ACN, AMGN, CHE, INTC, PEG, TSM, TGT, TMO, WFC, GAB, PYPL, IGSB, JMST, JSML, LDSF, RSP, VLUE, VMBS, XMMO, AMAT, CAT, CLX, XOM, MNST, LOW, MCD, NFLX, NKE, NOC, PEP, SBUX, TDG, CWB, DFAC, IEFA, IXN, LQD, MTUM, QQQM, CPRT, EW, EXPD, LRCX, NVR, NUE, BKNG, AXON, MELI, AWK, PM, LEA, NOW, FSK, ROKU, CRWD, EFA, ESGE, ICVT, IWD, IWF, IWM, SKYY, SLY, TDIV, VB, VCIT, VEA, VTWO, XLI, XLP, MO, AEP, BRK.B, DOV, FICO, GS, ISRG, MCK, ROLL, O, ROK, SMG, XPO, SWKS, TDY, TSCO, TREX, WDFC, UTF, CODI, MSCI, NXPI, GM, MMD, ARKW, CMF, EEM, ITOT, SOXX, VBR, VO, VWO, XLB, XLC,
- Reduced Positions: AGG, SPLG, LMT, ITW, AVGO, QCOM, VNLA, FPX, BABA, AMD, OTLY, IUSG, TSLA, LMBS, COIN, HYT, IWO, FV, IBB, OUNZ, FDT, EMXC, IWP, MILN, EMQQ, SPYD, BND, BIV, RBLX, AOS, QRVO, VT, BNDX, MKC, BA, F, DEO, C, VUG, XLK, XLE, SPSM, VGT, ITA, GLD, EWC, DVY, DBEF, REGN, PPBI, MU, LEN, T,
- Sold Out: PCI, ARKF, CRTX, LAD, CAL, DFP, ZM, ONL, ICPT, AVEO, TOL, OXY, FIZZ, KMB, CNP, CCL,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 74,160 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.11%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 286,284 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.72%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 155,504 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.15%
- First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 506,484 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.23%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 39,382 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.78%
Golden State Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $53.83 and $58.17, with an estimated average price of $56.73. The stock is now traded at around $80.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 36,410 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ET (HUSV)
Golden State Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ET. The purchase prices were between $31.85 and $35.87, with an estimated average price of $33.75. The stock is now traded at around $33.056100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 46,683 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed I (HDMV)
Golden State Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed I. The purchase prices were between $30.35 and $32.18, with an estimated average price of $31.37. The stock is now traded at around $31.252100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 49,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Compass EMP U.S. 500 Volatility Weighted Index ETF (CFA)
Golden State Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Compass EMP U.S. 500 Volatility Weighted Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.91 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.87. The stock is now traded at around $71.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 15,115 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Golden State Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $62.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,639 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vulcan Materials Co (VMC)
Golden State Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The purchase prices were between $169.28 and $208.97, with an estimated average price of $194.33. The stock is now traded at around $185.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,442 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Golden State Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 30.15%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $167.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 155,504 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)
Golden State Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 796.57%. The purchase prices were between $63.28 and $73.48, with an estimated average price of $69.79. The stock is now traded at around $62.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 45,286 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: FIRST TRUST PORTFO (FNX)
Golden State Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in FIRST TRUST PORTFO by 794.78%. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $106.68, with an estimated average price of $102.09. The stock is now traded at around $96.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 31,890 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB)
Golden State Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1187.06%. The purchase prices were between $39.28 and $40.02, with an estimated average price of $39.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.095100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 69,038 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW)
Golden State Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund by 99.15%. The purchase prices were between $58.65 and $66.03, with an estimated average price of $62.6. The stock is now traded at around $62.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 66,684 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Golden State Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 25.08%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $287.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 27,223 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund (PCI)
Golden State Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The sale prices were between $20.47 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $21.13.Sold Out: ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF)
Golden State Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $39.23 and $54.4, with an estimated average price of $48.17.Sold Out: Cortexyme Inc (CRTX)
Golden State Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cortexyme Inc. The sale prices were between $11.35 and $97.17, with an estimated average price of $28.94.Sold Out: Lithia Motors Inc (LAD)
Golden State Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lithia Motors Inc. The sale prices were between $279 and $342.01, with an estimated average price of $308.14.Sold Out: Caleres Inc (CAL)
Golden State Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Caleres Inc. The sale prices were between $21.08 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $23.9.Sold Out: Flaherty & Crumrine Pref&Inc Allocation (DFP)
Golden State Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Flaherty & Crumrine Pref&Inc Allocation. The sale prices were between $27.37 and $28.93, with an estimated average price of $28.22.
