Annapolis Financial Services, LLC Buys Vanguard Total International Stock, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF, Avantis International Equity ETF, Sells Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF, Amazon.com Inc

- New Purchases: AVDE, VCEB, AVUS, ICLN, IONQ, BRO, RPM, PBW, IWR, MGV, AVEM, WMB, TGP, SO, MKC, SLY, EPD, EIM, VGT, VHT, VIGI, BOH, KMI, LW, ABNB, RDS.B, FXB, TIP, XLP, XLY, KEY, ADSK, BP, BDX, CLX, CL, CAG, WOLF, EXPE, IO, KHC, OKE, ATCO, SHBI, WDC, ZBH, ALL, NAD, NEA,
- Added Positions: VXUS, DFAU, DFAE, BNDX, VCSH, ESGV, DFAC, SCHP, BND, AVDV, VEA, DFAS, VO, VNQ, AVUV, VWO, VSS, JNJ, ADP, BSV, DFAI, MU, ARCC, VB, MMP, NEE, ON, SPTM, GM, BR, VLO, ET, ABT, ABBV, DFAX, DFIV, QQQ, VIG, LOW, AEP, BAC, UPS, IBM, CP, SWKS, CVX, NSC, OHI, PEP, PG, ED, LEN, INTC, IEMG, GOOGL, D, VTRS, C, BMY, BA, AMGN, VT, MMM, CDK, TXN, VZ, EBAY, AXON, LEN.B, TGT, LUV, PSX, MCD, SHOP, NVCR, DOCU, CRWD, KD, NDAQ, MSFT, MDT,
- Reduced Positions: VTI, VBR, VMBS, GOOG, IWS, GWX, AMZN, SPMD, SCHV, VTV, IVV, TFC, EXR, VCIT, VOO, BABA, RSP, AAPL, NFLX, DIS, VV, BRK.B, VOE, EFA, PNC, TROW, SCHD, MRK, DFUS, BLK, PYPL, PARA, MBB, V, SCHW, SCHC, CMCSA, STZ, CB, RTX, USB, SYK, RF, QCOM, GS, LHX, HD, SCHA, UNH, OGN, PM, HBI, MA, WFC, VRTX, VFC, PFE, HON, XOM, COST, CAT, AMT, AXP, ADBE, T,
- Sold Out: VSGX, IBMJ, KSU, OVID, BX, ACM, WBA, TSN, SCHK, RAAS, MUDS, BYSI, DAL, WRE, WAFD, RIOT, SVBI, NVS, NEM, MGA, MAC, KSS, KIM, FISV, COP, BTI, BAX,
These are the top 5 holdings of Annapolis Financial Services, LLC
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 130,720 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 345,464 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 206,428 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.55%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 67,993 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.45%
- Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 302,402 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.72%
Annapolis Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Avantis International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.26 and $64.84, with an estimated average price of $62.84. The stock is now traded at around $61.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 24,338 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB)
Annapolis Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.68 and $74.42, with an estimated average price of $73.53. The stock is now traded at around $69.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 16,410 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS)
Annapolis Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $80.53, with an estimated average price of $78.14. The stock is now traded at around $74.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,980 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)
Annapolis Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $20.43 and $25.64, with an estimated average price of $22.91. The stock is now traded at around $18.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,763 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: RPM International Inc (RPM)
Annapolis Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in RPM International Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.88 and $101, with an estimated average price of $91.34. The stock is now traded at around $86.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 860 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Brown & Brown Inc (BRO)
Annapolis Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Brown & Brown Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.18 and $70.28, with an estimated average price of $64.69. The stock is now traded at around $66.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,480 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
Annapolis Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 1717.35%. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $61.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 36,347 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU)
Annapolis Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 113.58%. The purchase prices were between $30.06 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $32.01. The stock is now traded at around $30.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 108,336 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE)
Annapolis Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 147.78%. The purchase prices were between $26.45 and $28.15, with an estimated average price of $27.34. The stock is now traded at around $27.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 64,314 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)
Annapolis Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 45.16%. The purchase prices were between $26.52 and $29.09, with an estimated average price of $28.15. The stock is now traded at around $26.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 70,207 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)
Annapolis Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 41.75%. The purchase prices were between $79.46 and $88.45, with an estimated average price of $85.28. The stock is now traded at around $78.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 24,537 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
Annapolis Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 36.61%. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $63.1, with an estimated average price of $62.27. The stock is now traded at around $60.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 33,697 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX)
Annapolis Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $59.96 and $63.81, with an estimated average price of $62.03.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMJ)
Annapolis Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.55 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $25.57.Sold Out: (KSU)
Annapolis Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: Blackstone Inc (BX)
Annapolis Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Blackstone Inc. The sale prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86.Sold Out: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Annapolis Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $43.72 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $48.45.Sold Out: Ovid Therapeutics Inc (OVID)
Annapolis Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $3.13 and $3.73, with an estimated average price of $3.42.
