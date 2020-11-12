  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
1776 Wealth Llc Buys Alphabet Inc, First Trust ISE Cloud Computing Index Fund, Palantir Technologies Inc, Sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Alphabet Inc, Digital Realty Trust Inc

November 12, 2020 | About: GOOG -0.16% SNPS -0.5% SKYY -0.01% PLTR -6.14% CLNYPH.PFD +0% 1W5 +0% SOHI +0% GOOGL -0.21% DLR +0.6%

Investment company 1776 Wealth Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, First Trust ISE Cloud Computing Index Fund, Palantir Technologies Inc, Colony Capital Inc, Synopsys Inc, sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Alphabet Inc, Digital Realty Trust Inc, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 1776 Wealth Llc. As of 2020Q3, 1776 Wealth Llc owns 104 stocks with a total value of $130 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of 1776 WEALTH LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/1776+wealth+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of 1776 WEALTH LLC
  1. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 41,428 shares, 15.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47%
  2. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 244,143 shares, 11.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.6%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 119,321 shares, 10.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.99%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,117 shares, 9.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25%
  5. First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS) - 83,796 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.28%
New Purchase: First Trust ISE Cloud Computing Index Fund (SKYY)

1776 Wealth Llc initiated holding in First Trust ISE Cloud Computing Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $74.09 and $85.47, with an estimated average price of $77.61. The stock is now traded at around $81.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 12,599 shares as of .

New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

1776 Wealth Llc initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.5 and $9.5, with an estimated average price of $9.5. The stock is now traded at around $15.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 55,500 shares as of .

New Purchase: Colony Capital Inc (CLNYPH.PFD)

1776 Wealth Llc initiated holding in Colony Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.77 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.38. The stock is now traded at around $22.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 17,790 shares as of .

New Purchase: Westhaven Gold Corp (1W5)

1776 Wealth Llc initiated holding in Westhaven Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $0.47 and $0.75, with an estimated average price of $0.56. The stock is now traded at around $0.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Sortis Holdings Inc (SOHI)

1776 Wealth Llc initiated holding in Sortis Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.4 and $1, with an estimated average price of $0.5. The stock is now traded at around $0.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 28,130 shares as of .

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

1776 Wealth Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 571.75%. The purchase prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89. The stock is now traded at around $1755.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 1,189 shares as of .

Added: Synopsys Inc (SNPS)

1776 Wealth Llc added to a holding in Synopsys Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $191.04 and $229.36, with an estimated average price of $203.58. The stock is now traded at around $223.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of .

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

1776 Wealth Llc sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87.

Sold Out: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)

1776 Wealth Llc sold out a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $139.19 and $161.1, with an estimated average price of $149.76.

Sold Out: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)

1776 Wealth Llc sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $15.33 and $18.89, with an estimated average price of $17.52.

Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

1776 Wealth Llc sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9.

Sold Out: Chevron Corp (CVX)

1776 Wealth Llc sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13.

Sold Out: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLK)

1776 Wealth Llc sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $104.66 and $127.03, with an estimated average price of $112.96.



