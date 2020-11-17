FSA Wealth Management LLC Buys Intuit Inc, Alphabet Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Intel Corp

Investment company FSA Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Intuit Inc, Alphabet Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Alphabet Inc, sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Intel Corp, ISHARES TRUST, JPMorgan Chase during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FSA Wealth Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, FSA Wealth Management LLC owns 52 stocks with a total value of $156 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: INTU,

INTU, Added Positions: IWD, VEA, IWF, IWS, IWO, IWN, IWP, VWO, SPTM, AAPL, GOOG, SPY, GOOGL, VTV, IVV,

IWD, VEA, IWF, IWS, IWO, IWN, IWP, VWO, SPTM, AAPL, GOOG, SPY, GOOGL, VTV, IVV, Reduced Positions: IGSB, XOM, JNJ, SHM, TFI, MSFT, VTI, SPDW, TSLA, MUB, PFE,

IGSB, XOM, JNJ, SHM, TFI, MSFT, VTI, SPDW, TSLA, MUB, PFE, Sold Out: SPYD, INTC, TIP, JPM, QQQ, PEP, TRV, VSS, BAC, EMR, ABBV, IWM, HON, LMT, MCD, MRK, MMM, NVS, IVW, PHO, BMY, CVX, CL, LLY, PDI, BA, CI, ES, ITOT, IWR, BIIB, COST, SYY, VAPO, IJK, VOE, ATVI, ADP, BDX, DE, SRE, TMO, WEC, GGM, OPP, GLD, IJJ, ITB, MDY, SH, VNQ, COP, ED, DUK, NSC, WMT, WBA, NVG, MPC, FB, DSL, EEM, SHYG, AEM, CMCSA, DHR, DEO, HD, OKE, CRM, UPS, RTX, UNH, EBAY, TDG, AWF, MSD, PMX, PML, HPI, AVAV, V, PMT, AVGO, XYL, PCI, MRNA, AOM, HDV, HYS, IYZ, VIG, VXUS, ACN, A, AB, ABR, BAX, CAT, CHL, CSCO, DD, INO, LRCX, NFLX, OHI, QCOM, SBUX, STT, TXN, GWW, MHD, FAX, NAD, EVN, PMF, UTF, TFSL, FNV, PSX, LADR, BABA, ACWI, DIA, GDXJ, IJH, IWB, LQD, PCEF, SDS, XBI, ALXN, ALL, MO, AXP, AMGN, WTRG, ATRI, BHP, BP, BK, BNS, BRK.B, BSX, BAM, CSX, CVS, CIEN, CCI, ENB, GE, GILD, GSK, PEAK, WELL, HUM, IMMU, KLAC, K, KMB, MDLZ, SPGI, MPW, MDT, MSI, NJR, NYMT, NTRS, ORI, PAAS, LIN, BKNG, PRU, QDEL, RGEN, RDS.A, SEE, SNE, SNV, TJX, TGT, TER, TD, TM, ACIW, WFC, EVRG, WWD, AUY, ZBH, OPK, IIM, MPV, MHF, MYD, VKQ, VMO, RQI, JPS, EVV, BFK, BBF, EIM, EMD, MGU, BR, DAL, BX, DFS, CIM, DG, PDM, GBAB, PVG, APTV, WES, CONE, SEDG, IIPR, AYX, ROKU, WRTC, DOW, BYND, AVTR, CTVA, NET, CARR, OTIS, ANGL, AOR, DOL, EFA, IJR, SMH, TNA, VOO, XLY, AES, ASML, AEG, AMP, AMAT, GOLD, CMS, TRXC, C, FTRCQ, CTXS, CNO, GLW, DISCA, OVV, ETR, EXR, GD, GS, HOG, ITW, SJM, VIAV, LYV, PTE, MAR, NVDA, NOV, NG, OXY, PIPR, PSA, STM, SFE, STX, SMTC, SCI, SSRM, LUV, SPH, TSM, THC, TEVA, VFC, VOD, WPC, WAB, YUM, ET, NBH, NZF, MHI, BFO, BDJ, KALU, BEAT, PM, DAN, REXN, DISCK, LOGM, KL, VRSK, PBA, NXPI, HRZN, UI, VAC, PANW, BGH, AAL, SAGE, HQY, CDK, KEYS, QRVO, CC, RMR, LSXMK, FTV, ASIX, YUMC, BL, TLRY, REZI, DELL, CSPR, AGG, AMLP, AOA, DGRW, FBND, FPX, IDV, LIT, QCLN, QUAL, ROBO, RWR, SPXL, VDE, VGT, VHT, XLE, XLU, XLV,

ISHARES TRUST (IWF) - 145,476 shares, 20.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.52% ISHARES TRUST (IWD) - 205,129 shares, 15.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.95% VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 387,439 shares, 10.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.76% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 173,106 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49% ISHARES TRUST (IWP) - 47,917 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.89%

FSA Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $354.18, with an estimated average price of $313.06. The stock is now traded at around $357.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 2,375 shares as of .

FSA Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 22.07%. The purchase prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89. The stock is now traded at around $1781.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 271 shares as of .

FSA Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 34.02%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $362.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 784 shares as of .

FSA Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 25.19%. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1774.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 169 shares as of .

FSA Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $26.58 and $29.31, with an estimated average price of $28.27.

FSA Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07.

FSA Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $123.08 and $127.1, with an estimated average price of $125.6.

FSA Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2.

FSA Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11.

FSA Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $131 and $143.29, with an estimated average price of $136.01.