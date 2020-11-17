FSA Wealth Management LLC Buys Intuit Inc, Alphabet Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Intel Corp

Investment company FSA Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Intuit Inc, Alphabet Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Alphabet Inc, sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Intel Corp, ISHARES TRUST, JPMorgan Chase during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FSA Wealth Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, FSA Wealth Management LLC owns 52 stocks with a total value of $156 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: INTU,
- Added Positions: IWD, VEA, IWF, IWS, IWO, IWN, IWP, VWO, SPTM, AAPL, GOOG, SPY, GOOGL, VTV, IVV,
- Reduced Positions: IGSB, XOM, JNJ, SHM, TFI, MSFT, VTI, SPDW, TSLA, MUB, PFE,
- Sold Out: SPYD, INTC, TIP, JPM, QQQ, PEP, TRV, VSS, BAC, EMR, ABBV, IWM, HON, LMT, MCD, MRK, MMM, NVS, IVW, PHO, BMY, CVX, CL, LLY, PDI, BA, CI, ES, ITOT, IWR, BIIB, COST, SYY, VAPO, IJK, VOE, ATVI, ADP, BDX, DE, SRE, TMO, WEC, GGM, OPP, GLD, IJJ, ITB, MDY, SH, VNQ, COP, ED, DUK, NSC, WMT, WBA, NVG, MPC, FB, DSL, EEM, SHYG, AEM, CMCSA, DHR, DEO, HD, OKE, CRM, UPS, RTX, UNH, EBAY, TDG, AWF, MSD, PMX, PML, HPI, AVAV, V, PMT, AVGO, XYL, PCI, MRNA, AOM, HDV, HYS, IYZ, VIG, VXUS, ACN, A, AB, ABR, BAX, CAT, CHL, CSCO, DD, INO, LRCX, NFLX, OHI, QCOM, SBUX, STT, TXN, GWW, MHD, FAX, NAD, EVN, PMF, UTF, TFSL, FNV, PSX, LADR, BABA, ACWI, DIA, GDXJ, IJH, IWB, LQD, PCEF, SDS, XBI, ALXN, ALL, MO, AXP, AMGN, WTRG, ATRI, BHP, BP, BK, BNS, BRK.B, BSX, BAM, CSX, CVS, CIEN, CCI, ENB, GE, GILD, GSK, PEAK, WELL, HUM, IMMU, KLAC, K, KMB, MDLZ, SPGI, MPW, MDT, MSI, NJR, NYMT, NTRS, ORI, PAAS, LIN, BKNG, PRU, QDEL, RGEN, RDS.A, SEE, SNE, SNV, TJX, TGT, TER, TD, TM, ACIW, WFC, EVRG, WWD, AUY, ZBH, OPK, IIM, MPV, MHF, MYD, VKQ, VMO, RQI, JPS, EVV, BFK, BBF, EIM, EMD, MGU, BR, DAL, BX, DFS, CIM, DG, PDM, GBAB, PVG, APTV, WES, CONE, SEDG, IIPR, AYX, ROKU, WRTC, DOW, BYND, AVTR, CTVA, NET, CARR, OTIS, ANGL, AOR, DOL, EFA, IJR, SMH, TNA, VOO, XLY, AES, ASML, AEG, AMP, AMAT, GOLD, CMS, TRXC, C, FTRCQ, CTXS, CNO, GLW, DISCA, OVV, ETR, EXR, GD, GS, HOG, ITW, SJM, VIAV, LYV, PTE, MAR, NVDA, NOV, NG, OXY, PIPR, PSA, STM, SFE, STX, SMTC, SCI, SSRM, LUV, SPH, TSM, THC, TEVA, VFC, VOD, WPC, WAB, YUM, ET, NBH, NZF, MHI, BFO, BDJ, KALU, BEAT, PM, DAN, REXN, DISCK, LOGM, KL, VRSK, PBA, NXPI, HRZN, UI, VAC, PANW, BGH, AAL, SAGE, HQY, CDK, KEYS, QRVO, CC, RMR, LSXMK, FTV, ASIX, YUMC, BL, TLRY, REZI, DELL, CSPR, AGG, AMLP, AOA, DGRW, FBND, FPX, IDV, LIT, QCLN, QUAL, ROBO, RWR, SPXL, VDE, VGT, VHT, XLE, XLU, XLV,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 5 Warning Signs with GOOG. Click here to check it out.
- GOOG 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of GOOG
- Peter Lynch Chart of GOOG
For the details of FSA Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fsa+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of FSA Wealth Management LLC
- ISHARES TRUST (IWF) - 145,476 shares, 20.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.52%
- ISHARES TRUST (IWD) - 205,129 shares, 15.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.95%
- VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 387,439 shares, 10.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.76%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 173,106 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49%
- ISHARES TRUST (IWP) - 47,917 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.89%
FSA Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $354.18, with an estimated average price of $313.06. The stock is now traded at around $357.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 2,375 shares as of .Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
FSA Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 22.07%. The purchase prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89. The stock is now traded at around $1781.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 271 shares as of .Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
FSA Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 34.02%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $362.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 784 shares as of .Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
FSA Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 25.19%. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1774.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 169 shares as of .Sold Out: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYD)
FSA Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $26.58 and $29.31, with an estimated average price of $28.27.Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)
FSA Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (TIP)
FSA Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $123.08 and $127.1, with an estimated average price of $125.6.Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
FSA Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
FSA Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11.Sold Out: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
FSA Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $131 and $143.29, with an estimated average price of $136.01.
Here is the complete portfolio of FSA Wealth Management LLC. Also check out:
1. FSA Wealth Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. FSA Wealth Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FSA Wealth Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FSA Wealth Management LLC keeps buying