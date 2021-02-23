Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc Buys Raytheon Technologies Corp, Allstate Corp, Applied Materials Inc, Sells CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Microsoft Corp, Abbott Laboratories

Investment company Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Raytheon Technologies Corp, Allstate Corp, Applied Materials Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Deere, sells CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Microsoft Corp, Abbott Laboratories, Arthur J. Gallagher, Verizon Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc owns 365 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: RTX, ALL, AMAT, COST, DE, DEO, DD, ERIE, NEE, GGG, MU, NTAP, UBSI, WSBC, WY, PM, AVGO, TSLA, FRC, DOW, UBER, AGG, IEF, IEFA, IWS, MUB, SCHA, VB, VBK, VOT, DDD, AOS, ACN, NSP, APD, MO, AEP, AMP, AMGN, NLY, TFC, BCE, BHP, BDX, BLK, BA, BSX, BAM, BC, VIAC, CVS, FUN, FIS, CLX, CMA, DXC, CAG, ED, DTE, EMCF, ENB, EPD, EXC, FDX, M, FITB, F, GE, GIS, GPC, GILD, HSY, HPQ, HBAN, ITW, ILMN, IDCC, MDLZ, LEG, LMT, MTB, MRO, MATW, MCK, MDP, MS, NFG, NKTR, NKE, ES, NG, NVS, NUAN, NUE, ON, OMC, OKE, PCAR, PENN, PW, PLUG, PRU, RMBS, RYN, RAD, RCL, STBA, STM, SNY, SWM, SWKS, SO, LUV, SWX, STLD, SRI, SSYS, SYK, SUP, TSM, RIG, WEN, X, UNH, VAR, WSO, WDC, WHR, ET, RCS, VGM, PPT, RQI, NAD, NVG, BHK, PHK, GLU, FAM, HBI, CAF, ETY, EXG, DFS, NEV, DG, NBB, MXL, GBAB, MPC, HZNP, PSX, TWTR, GLPI, FLXN, TPVG, CTRE, WLKP, UNIT, CC, PYPL, KHC, HLI, HPE, CRVS, LW, MFGP, SPCE, PRSP, ALC, CTVA, CARR, OTIS, NKLA, ABNB, AGZ, AMLP, BIL, BKF, BOTZ, BSV, IGIB, CMBS, CWB, DGRO, EMB, FDIS, FIHD, FNDA, FNDF, GLD, HACK, HYLB, HYS, IBB, IEMG, IJT, ITA, IVOL, IVW, IWM, JKG, JKJ, MBB, MJ, PID, QDF, QLD, SCHC, SCHE, SCHH, SHV, SIVR, SLQD, SLY, SPAB, SPDW, SPIB, SPLV, SPMD, SPSB, SPTL, SPTM, TIP, USHY, VBR, VCLT, VGSH, VGT, VHT, VIG, VMBS, VNQI, XLE, XLF, XLI, XLU, XLV,
- Added Positions: AMZN, FB,
- Reduced Positions: SCHG, MSFT, ABT, AJG, VZ, ROK, MDT, KMB, INTC, XLNX, IIVI, CIEN, PNC, RPM, T, VFC, HON, TGT, BX, WLK, PH, LOW, ANSS, TXN, SCHW, SCHB, KMI, DIS, SBUX, MMC, WAB, L, BMY, AAPL, BK, CSCO, TMO, PPG, VCSH, CII, CGNX, SYF, BP, DLR, MRK, JPM, VTI, BAC, IBM, PFE, CTSH, BAX, ORCL, DUK, SPY, ABBV, CVX, JNJ, ITOT, PG, DAL, HD, WMT, VYM, NSC, BRK.B, CAT, GOOGL, PEP, MMM, IVV, QQQ, GOOG, CCI, VOO, KO, XOM, VUG, D, NVDA, AXP, CL, DHR, MA, KKR, SCHF, SCHX, SCHZ, XLK, USB, V, IJH, IWD, LQD, SCHM, CMCSA, CMI, MCD, VTRS, PEG, TJX, USAP, WFC, DIA, EEM, HYG, IWB, IWR, IWV, VCIT, VO, VOE, VTV, CB, COKE, LLY, EMR, FCF, IJR, JNK, SCHD, VNQ, VV, GIM, IWF,
- Sold Out: URBN, IGM, VOXX, HUN, IJK, AAL, RSP,
For the details of FORT PITT CAPITAL GROUP, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fort+pitt+capital+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 972 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 99.9%
- II-VI Inc (IIVI) - 1 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 100%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 370 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 99.9%
- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) - 628 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 99.9%
- Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 646 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 99.9%
Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $65.86. The stock is now traded at around $73.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 303 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Dow Inc (DOW)
Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $57.73, with an estimated average price of $51.71. The stock is now traded at around $62.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $119.04 and $121.38, with an estimated average price of $120.07. The stock is now traded at around $116.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 922 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc initiated holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.78 and $90.33, with an estimated average price of $80.02. The stock is now traded at around $100.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.73 and $196.91, with an estimated average price of $177.14. The stock is now traded at around $213.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 750 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Wesbanco Inc (WSBC)
Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc initiated holding in Wesbanco Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.34 and $30.76, with an estimated average price of $27.07. The stock is now traded at around $32.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN)
Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc sold out a holding in Urban Outfitters Inc. The sale prices were between $22.34 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.83.Sold Out: iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (IGM)
Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF. The sale prices were between $300.62 and $350.15, with an estimated average price of $328.65.Sold Out: VOXX International Corp (VOXX)
Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc sold out a holding in VOXX International Corp. The sale prices were between $7.88 and $14.24, with an estimated average price of $11.75.Sold Out: Huntsman Corp (HUN)
Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc sold out a holding in Huntsman Corp. The sale prices were between $22.73 and $26.31, with an estimated average price of $24.86.Sold Out: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)
Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67.Sold Out: American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)
Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc sold out a holding in American Airlines Group Inc. The sale prices were between $10.95 and $17.99, with an estimated average price of $13.88.
