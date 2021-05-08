Logo
Nli International Inc Buys Bank of America Corp, Alphabet Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Sells Pfizer Inc, Dollar General Corp, Broadcom Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Nli International Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Bank of America Corp, Alphabet Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Marriott International Inc, Royal Caribbean Group, sells Pfizer Inc, Dollar General Corp, Broadcom Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Chevron Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nli International Inc. As of 2021Q1, Nli International Inc owns 153 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NLI INTERNATIONAL INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nli+international+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NLI INTERNATIONAL INC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 510,747 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.10%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 27,810 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.72%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 692,332 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.11%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 37,748 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.81%
  5. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 148,190 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.84%
New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Nli International Inc initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $42.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 423,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Nli International Inc initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.42. The stock is now traded at around $146.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 84,430 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Corteva Inc (CTVA)

Nli International Inc initiated holding in Corteva Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.35 and $47.91, with an estimated average price of $44.24. The stock is now traded at around $48.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 216,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Nli International Inc initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $247.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 37,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

Nli International Inc initiated holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.67 and $42.27, with an estimated average price of $38.43. The stock is now traded at around $38.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 163,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Nli International Inc initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $370.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 17,470 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Nli International Inc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 21.81%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2398.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 37,748 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Nli International Inc added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 69.98%. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $139.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 262,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

Nli International Inc added to a holding in Royal Caribbean Group by 444.26%. The purchase prices were between $65 and $96.66, with an estimated average price of $79.11. The stock is now traded at around $84.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 153,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Nli International Inc added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 347.23%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $57.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 220,620 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)

Nli International Inc added to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 66.87%. The purchase prices were between $62.24 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $65.35. The stock is now traded at around $78.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 329,580 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP)

Nli International Inc added to a holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc by 62.10%. The purchase prices were between $187.01 and $232.8, with an estimated average price of $216.26. The stock is now traded at around $265.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 75,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Nli International Inc sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49.

Sold Out: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Nli International Inc sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8.

Sold Out: Aon PLC (AON)

Nli International Inc sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $202.13 and $233.7, with an estimated average price of $220.25.

Sold Out: Realty Income Corp (O)

Nli International Inc sold out a holding in Realty Income Corp. The sale prices were between $57.78 and $64.22, with an estimated average price of $61.15.

Sold Out: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Nli International Inc sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65.

Sold Out: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)

Nli International Inc sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $285.14 and $367.29, with an estimated average price of $328.51.



Here is the complete portfolio of NLI INTERNATIONAL INC. Also check out:

1. NLI INTERNATIONAL INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. NLI INTERNATIONAL INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NLI INTERNATIONAL INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NLI INTERNATIONAL INC keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider