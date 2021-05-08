Nli International Inc Buys Bank of America Corp, Alphabet Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Sells Pfizer Inc, Dollar General Corp, Broadcom Inc

New Purchases: BAC, MAR, CTVA, AMT, ON, GS, ITW, INTC, OKTA, DOCU, TSN, ACN, FE, TPR, EOG, EXC, EQIX, IFF, DVN, MRO,

Added Positions: GOOG, TMUS, RCL, COP, OTIS, UNH, MSFT, AMP, AAPL, ICE, AMZN, BDX, LIN, EL, ABBV, DE, LRCX, AXP, PLNT, MTD, MRVL, RSG, ZTS, NFLX, ADBE, CMG, POOL, EMN, PYPL, CTAS, BFAM, SQ, CCK, HON, ALLY, TGT, V, CFX, SPGI, ROK, AMD, BMRN, CAH, BAX, BR, ADI, LNG, GILD,

Reduced Positions: DG, VZ, CVX, FB, RTX, NOW, C, NSC, JPM, MA, ETSY, CMCSA, AIZ, NVDA, NEE, AEP, FMC, GM, WMT, TJX, JCI, ESS, AWK, CRM, HRC, DFS, DOV, APO, STZ, KO, ITUB, APH, WBA, LOW, CVNA, ALC, AME, BA, ECL, COST, XOM, MDLZ, SHW, AMGN, DAL, SLB, ETN, COF, JNJ, COLD, ARMK, BURL, RY, PG, HUN, DIS, INCY, CERN, CCI, SBUX,

Sold Out: PFE, AVGO, AON, O, ADSK, LULU, ANET, NRG, ROP, BLL, PDCO,

New York, NY, based Investment company Nli International Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Bank of America Corp, Alphabet Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Marriott International Inc, Royal Caribbean Group, sells Pfizer Inc, Dollar General Corp, Broadcom Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Chevron Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nli International Inc. As of 2021Q1, Nli International Inc owns 153 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 510,747 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.10% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 27,810 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.72% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 692,332 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.11% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 37,748 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.81% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 148,190 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.84%

Nli International Inc initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $42.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 423,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nli International Inc initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.42. The stock is now traded at around $146.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 84,430 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nli International Inc initiated holding in Corteva Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.35 and $47.91, with an estimated average price of $44.24. The stock is now traded at around $48.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 216,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nli International Inc initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $247.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 37,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nli International Inc initiated holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.67 and $42.27, with an estimated average price of $38.43. The stock is now traded at around $38.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 163,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nli International Inc initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $370.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 17,470 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nli International Inc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 21.81%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2398.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 37,748 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nli International Inc added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 69.98%. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $139.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 262,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nli International Inc added to a holding in Royal Caribbean Group by 444.26%. The purchase prices were between $65 and $96.66, with an estimated average price of $79.11. The stock is now traded at around $84.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 153,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nli International Inc added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 347.23%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $57.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 220,620 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nli International Inc added to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 66.87%. The purchase prices were between $62.24 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $65.35. The stock is now traded at around $78.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 329,580 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nli International Inc added to a holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc by 62.10%. The purchase prices were between $187.01 and $232.8, with an estimated average price of $216.26. The stock is now traded at around $265.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 75,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nli International Inc sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49.

Nli International Inc sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8.

Nli International Inc sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $202.13 and $233.7, with an estimated average price of $220.25.

Nli International Inc sold out a holding in Realty Income Corp. The sale prices were between $57.78 and $64.22, with an estimated average price of $61.15.

Nli International Inc sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65.

Nli International Inc sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $285.14 and $367.29, with an estimated average price of $328.51.