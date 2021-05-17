WMS Partners, LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Visa Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc

New Purchases: IGSB, QQQ, TPL, MSOS, RBLX, URA, VAR, PRU, BRK.A, VOO, VYMI, ADM, VXUS, SLG, FSKR, PNFP, TAP, EWJ, STAA, TRHC, TFC, FIS, FDX, CRWD, C, IAG, SNDL,

IGSB, QQQ, TPL, MSOS, RBLX, URA, VAR, PRU, BRK.A, VOO, VYMI, ADM, VXUS, SLG, FSKR, PNFP, TAP, EWJ, STAA, TRHC, TFC, FIS, FDX, CRWD, C, IAG, SNDL, Added Positions: VCSH, RSP, GDX, GLD, BSV, TELA, DG, TSLA, QCOM, JPM, AHT, PFE, VWO, VT, TWLO, TJX, ROKU, MKL, CABO, SYK, NVDA, NEE, IJK, IGV, IJH, GS, CVS,

VCSH, RSP, GDX, GLD, BSV, TELA, DG, TSLA, QCOM, JPM, AHT, PFE, VWO, VT, TWLO, TJX, ROKU, MKL, CABO, SYK, NVDA, NEE, IJK, IGV, IJH, GS, CVS, Reduced Positions: PTON, MSFT, AAPL, BRK.B, IAU, MKC.V, UBER, MCD, CSCO, INTC, PG, BIV, ABT, BND, AMZN, GOOGL, JNJ, MMM, TROW, AFL, TMO, FFIV, VIG, DEO, DHR, GOOG, AMT, VGT, ORCL, RTX, BDX, LOW, UNH, VYM, CRM, XOM, CMCSA, CCK, DIS, FB, COST, DGX, TSM, PWR, TGT, QLYS, QSR, PEP, AMGN, BABA, PNC, TDG, NSC, SPGI, BERY, CL, KO, CARR, KMX, CNI, CDK, FISV, FTV, GM, IDXX, ICE, VHT, IVW, BLK, MDCA, MA, MDLZ, VEEV, UNP, UPS, VBR, TRV, SO, IBB, IBM, EPD, DUK, DE, BMY, BX, ADP, MO, T,

PTON, MSFT, AAPL, BRK.B, IAU, MKC.V, UBER, MCD, CSCO, INTC, PG, BIV, ABT, BND, AMZN, GOOGL, JNJ, MMM, TROW, AFL, TMO, FFIV, VIG, DEO, DHR, GOOG, AMT, VGT, ORCL, RTX, BDX, LOW, UNH, VYM, CRM, XOM, CMCSA, CCK, DIS, FB, COST, DGX, TSM, PWR, TGT, QLYS, QSR, PEP, AMGN, BABA, PNC, TDG, NSC, SPGI, BERY, CL, KO, CARR, KMX, CNI, CDK, FISV, FTV, GM, IDXX, ICE, VHT, IVW, BLK, MDCA, MA, MDLZ, VEEV, UNP, UPS, VBR, TRV, SO, IBB, IBM, EPD, DUK, DE, BMY, BX, ADP, MO, T, Sold Out: VTI, V, GRMN, WMT, VUG, ACN, VPL, VRSK, ANGL, VZ, VMC, VTV, CB, VB, WCN, BYND, APTV, EXPE, BLL, JWN, WHR, YUM, TYL, MDT, ANTM, AON, PLD, ZM, BKLN, PFF, SYY, VNQ, MCHP, AFMD,

Towson, MD, based Investment company WMS Partners, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Texas Pacific Land Corp, AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Visa Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Garmin, Walmart Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WMS Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, WMS Partners, LLC owns 226 stocks with a total value of $438 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WMS Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wms+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 349,239 shares, 9.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.59% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 473,596 shares, 8.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.67% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 114,421 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.5% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 115,955 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.32% T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) - 86,104 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59%

WMS Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 48,398 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WMS Partners, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $326.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 7,166 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WMS Partners, LLC initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1688.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 546 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WMS Partners, LLC initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.5 and $77, with an estimated average price of $69.7. The stock is now traded at around $70.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 10,958 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WMS Partners, LLC initiated holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.79 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $46.12. The stock is now traded at around $40.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 16,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WMS Partners, LLC initiated holding in Global X Uranium ETF. The purchase prices were between $14.52 and $20.33, with an estimated average price of $17.41. The stock is now traded at around $21.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 34,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WMS Partners, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 926.22%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $150.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 39,417 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WMS Partners, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 192.89%. The purchase prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $37.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 33,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WMS Partners, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 75.97%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $172.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,339 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WMS Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.60%. The purchase prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,093 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WMS Partners, LLC added to a holding in TELA Bio Inc by 72.73%. The purchase prices were between $12.84 and $17.26, with an estimated average price of $15.05. The stock is now traded at around $12.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 27,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WMS Partners, LLC added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 51.98%. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $206.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,915 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WMS Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72.

WMS Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49.

WMS Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Garmin Ltd. The sale prices were between $114.86 and $132.48, with an estimated average price of $124.54.

WMS Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05.

WMS Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33.

WMS Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46.