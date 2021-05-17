WMS Partners, LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Visa Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc

- New Purchases: IGSB, QQQ, TPL, MSOS, RBLX, URA, VAR, PRU, BRK.A, VOO, VYMI, ADM, VXUS, SLG, FSKR, PNFP, TAP, EWJ, STAA, TRHC, TFC, FIS, FDX, CRWD, C, IAG, SNDL,
- Added Positions: VCSH, RSP, GDX, GLD, BSV, TELA, DG, TSLA, QCOM, JPM, AHT, PFE, VWO, VT, TWLO, TJX, ROKU, MKL, CABO, SYK, NVDA, NEE, IJK, IGV, IJH, GS, CVS,
- Reduced Positions: PTON, MSFT, AAPL, BRK.B, IAU, MKC.V, UBER, MCD, CSCO, INTC, PG, BIV, ABT, BND, AMZN, GOOGL, JNJ, MMM, TROW, AFL, TMO, FFIV, VIG, DEO, DHR, GOOG, AMT, VGT, ORCL, RTX, BDX, LOW, UNH, VYM, CRM, XOM, CMCSA, CCK, DIS, FB, COST, DGX, TSM, PWR, TGT, QLYS, QSR, PEP, AMGN, BABA, PNC, TDG, NSC, SPGI, BERY, CL, KO, CARR, KMX, CNI, CDK, FISV, FTV, GM, IDXX, ICE, VHT, IVW, BLK, MDCA, MA, MDLZ, VEEV, UNP, UPS, VBR, TRV, SO, IBB, IBM, EPD, DUK, DE, BMY, BX, ADP, MO, T,
- Sold Out: VTI, V, GRMN, WMT, VUG, ACN, VPL, VRSK, ANGL, VZ, VMC, VTV, CB, VB, WCN, BYND, APTV, EXPE, BLL, JWN, WHR, YUM, TYL, MDT, ANTM, AON, PLD, ZM, BKLN, PFF, SYY, VNQ, MCHP, AFMD,
These are the top 5 holdings of WMS Partners, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 349,239 shares, 9.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.59%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 473,596 shares, 8.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.67%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 114,421 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.5%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 115,955 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.32%
- T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) - 86,104 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59%
WMS Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 48,398 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
WMS Partners, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $326.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 7,166 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)
WMS Partners, LLC initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1688.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 546 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)
WMS Partners, LLC initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.5 and $77, with an estimated average price of $69.7. The stock is now traded at around $70.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 10,958 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS)
WMS Partners, LLC initiated holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.79 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $46.12. The stock is now traded at around $40.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 16,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Global X Uranium ETF (URA)
WMS Partners, LLC initiated holding in Global X Uranium ETF. The purchase prices were between $14.52 and $20.33, with an estimated average price of $17.41. The stock is now traded at around $21.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 34,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
WMS Partners, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 926.22%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $150.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 39,417 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
WMS Partners, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 192.89%. The purchase prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $37.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 33,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
WMS Partners, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 75.97%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $172.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,339 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
WMS Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.60%. The purchase prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,093 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: TELA Bio Inc (TELA)
WMS Partners, LLC added to a holding in TELA Bio Inc by 72.73%. The purchase prices were between $12.84 and $17.26, with an estimated average price of $15.05. The stock is now traded at around $12.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 27,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Dollar General Corp (DG)
WMS Partners, LLC added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 51.98%. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $206.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,915 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
WMS Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72.Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)
WMS Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49.Sold Out: Garmin Ltd (GRMN)
WMS Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Garmin Ltd. The sale prices were between $114.86 and $132.48, with an estimated average price of $124.54.Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)
WMS Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05.Sold Out: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
WMS Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33.Sold Out: Accenture PLC (ACN)
WMS Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46.
