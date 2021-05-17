Viking Global Investors LP Buys Bank of America Corp, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Coupa Software Inc, Sells JPMorgan Chase, The Walt Disney Co, Microsoft Corp

- New Purchases: BAC, ORLY, COUP, NFLX, RUN, DE, AMP, XPEV, CRL, LAD, WLTW, SHOP, EWTX, ZLAB, WBA, THC, BMBL, PHVS, OHPAU, DPZ, GRCL, TUYA, AFRM, VMW, ALHC, RLX, CMLF, ANET,
- Added Positions: GE, FB, TMO, LH, CB, FTV, PANW, TMUS, BMY, MTCH, PODD, UNH, OTIS, FLT, MOH, MMC, ACHC, NOW, EQH, AVTR, MET, KRTX, MCO, ARNA, PVH, ALGN,
- Reduced Positions: JPM, MSFT, BSX, MELI, FIS, GOOGL, CI, HIG, PH, NUAN, VRSN, SE, CNC, HZNP, AON, GH, BILI, AMZN, CTLT, HCA, IR, PACB, ZNTL, PMVP, V, RPRX, ZBH, BPMC, ABCL,
- Sold Out: DIS, AXP, TSM, HLT, BKNG, AMD, EHC, MU, AVB, APD, WDAY, LVS, BDX, DRI, PGR, MCFE, KMX, VERX, CSGP, COO, RE, GOCO, VIE, JAMF, JAMF, CD, GMAB, API, SEER, FROG,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 8,516,030 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.06%
- BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) - 26,620,991 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio.
- Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 9,598,474 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.9%
- T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 10,285,244 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.15%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 31,312,416 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. New Position
Viking Global Investors LP initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $42.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.61%. The holding were 31,312,416 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)
Viking Global Investors LP initiated holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $425.47 and $509.13, with an estimated average price of $464.17. The stock is now traded at around $553.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 1,066,676 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)
Viking Global Investors LP initiated holding in Coupa Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $238.65 and $369.92, with an estimated average price of $315.92. The stock is now traded at around $225.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 1,794,765 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Viking Global Investors LP initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $488.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 750,057 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sunrun Inc (RUN)
Viking Global Investors LP initiated holding in Sunrun Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.55 and $96.5, with an estimated average price of $69.72. The stock is now traded at around $40.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 4,396,168 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)
Viking Global Investors LP initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $383.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 696,411 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: General Electric Co (GE)
Viking Global Investors LP added to a holding in General Electric Co by 107.70%. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $13.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 60,649,245 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Viking Global Investors LP added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 127.60%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $315.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 2,348,638 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Viking Global Investors LP added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 1007.58%. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $452.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 861,887 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)
Viking Global Investors LP added to a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings by 1044.15%. The purchase prices were between $204.88 and $255.03, with an estimated average price of $233.67. The stock is now traded at around $267.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 1,081,219 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Chubb Ltd (CB)
Viking Global Investors LP added to a holding in Chubb Ltd by 54.53%. The purchase prices were between $145.1 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $161.18. The stock is now traded at around $168.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 4,181,823 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Fortive Corp (FTV)
Viking Global Investors LP added to a holding in Fortive Corp by 40.51%. The purchase prices were between $65.82 and $72.58, with an estimated average price of $68.69. The stock is now traded at around $70.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 11,190,141 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Viking Global Investors LP sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47.Sold Out: American Express Co (AXP)
Viking Global Investors LP sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09.Sold Out: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Viking Global Investors LP sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1.Sold Out: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)
Viking Global Investors LP sold out a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $98.67 and $127.26, with an estimated average price of $115.5.Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Viking Global Investors LP sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81.Sold Out: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Viking Global Investors LP sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.
