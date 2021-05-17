Logo
Viking Global Investors LP Buys Bank of America Corp, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Coupa Software Inc, Sells JPMorgan Chase, The Walt Disney Co, Microsoft Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Viking Global Investors LP (Current Portfolio) buys Bank of America Corp, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Coupa Software Inc, General Electric Co, Netflix Inc, sells JPMorgan Chase, The Walt Disney Co, Microsoft Corp, American Express Co, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Viking Global Investors LP. As of 2021Q1, Viking Global Investors LP owns 94 stocks with a total value of $33.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Andreas Halvorsen 's stock buys and sells,

go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/andreas+halvorsen/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Andreas Halvorsen
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 8,516,030 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.06%
  2. BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) - 26,620,991 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio.
  3. Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 9,598,474 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.9%
  4. T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 10,285,244 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.15%
  5. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 31,312,416 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)


Viking Global Investors LP initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $42.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.61%. The holding were 31,312,416 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)


Viking Global Investors LP initiated holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $425.47 and $509.13, with an estimated average price of $464.17. The stock is now traded at around $553.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 1,066,676 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)


Viking Global Investors LP initiated holding in Coupa Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $238.65 and $369.92, with an estimated average price of $315.92. The stock is now traded at around $225.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 1,794,765 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Netflix Inc (NFLX)


Viking Global Investors LP initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $488.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 750,057 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sunrun Inc (RUN)


Viking Global Investors LP initiated holding in Sunrun Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.55 and $96.5, with an estimated average price of $69.72. The stock is now traded at around $40.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 4,396,168 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)


Viking Global Investors LP initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $383.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 696,411 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: General Electric Co (GE)

Viking Global Investors LP added to a holding in General Electric Co by 107.70%. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $13.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 60,649,245 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Viking Global Investors LP added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 127.60%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $315.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 2,348,638 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Viking Global Investors LP added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 1007.58%. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $452.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 861,887 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)

Viking Global Investors LP added to a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings by 1044.15%. The purchase prices were between $204.88 and $255.03, with an estimated average price of $233.67. The stock is now traded at around $267.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 1,081,219 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Chubb Ltd (CB)

Viking Global Investors LP added to a holding in Chubb Ltd by 54.53%. The purchase prices were between $145.1 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $161.18. The stock is now traded at around $168.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 4,181,823 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fortive Corp (FTV)

Viking Global Investors LP added to a holding in Fortive Corp by 40.51%. The purchase prices were between $65.82 and $72.58, with an estimated average price of $68.69. The stock is now traded at around $70.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 11,190,141 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Viking Global Investors LP sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47.

Sold Out: American Express Co (AXP)

Viking Global Investors LP sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09.

Sold Out: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Viking Global Investors LP sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1.

Sold Out: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)

Viking Global Investors LP sold out a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $98.67 and $127.26, with an estimated average price of $115.5.

Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Viking Global Investors LP sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81.

Sold Out: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Viking Global Investors LP sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.



Here is the complete portfolio of Andreas Halvorsen. Also check out:


1. Andreas Halvorsen's Undervalued Stocks

2. Andreas Halvorsen's Top Growth Companies, and

3. Andreas Halvorsen's High Yield stocks

4. Stocks that Andreas Halvorsen keeps buying
