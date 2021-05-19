Logo
Baron Funds Buys TripAdvisor Inc, BridgeBio Pharma Inc, EPAM Systems Inc, Sells Booking Holdings Inc, Fleetcor Technologies Inc, DoorDash Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Baron Funds (Current Portfolio) buys TripAdvisor Inc, BridgeBio Pharma Inc, EPAM Systems Inc, Alphabet Inc, Shoals Technologies Group Inc, sells Booking Holdings Inc, Fleetcor Technologies Inc, DoorDash Inc, The Trade Desk Inc, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baron Funds. As of 2021Q1, Baron Funds owns 394 stocks with a total value of $40.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Ron Baron 's stock buys and sells,

go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ron+baron/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ron Baron
  1. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 6,150,410 shares, 10.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.65%
  2. CoStar Group Inc (CSGP) - 1,940,259 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%
  3. IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 2,910,573 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.34%
  4. Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) - 4,487,957 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50%
  5. Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN) - 11,283,363 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97%
New Purchase: TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP)


Baron Funds initiated holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.31 and $61.03, with an estimated average price of $42.81. The stock is now traded at around $40.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 4,978,359 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS)


Baron Funds initiated holding in Shoals Technologies Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.36 and $40.17, with an estimated average price of $35.48. The stock is now traded at around $21.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,372,521 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA)


Baron Funds initiated holding in ACV Auctions Inc. The purchase prices were between $30 and $34.61, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $26.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,393,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Driven Brands Holdings Inc (DRVN)


Baron Funds initiated holding in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.79 and $34.5, with an estimated average price of $28.48. The stock is now traded at around $29.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,700,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Coupang Inc (CPNG)


Baron Funds initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.29 and $50.45, with an estimated average price of $46.22. The stock is now traded at around $36.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 710,335 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Viant Technology Inc (DSP)


Baron Funds initiated holding in Viant Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.94 and $68.31, with an estimated average price of $51.83. The stock is now traded at around $24.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 577,196 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO)

Baron Funds added to a holding in BridgeBio Pharma Inc by 3817.63%. The purchase prices were between $55.47 and $72.35, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $54.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,013,726 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)

Baron Funds added to a holding in EPAM Systems Inc by 61.33%. The purchase prices were between $329.66 and $400.27, with an estimated average price of $366.52. The stock is now traded at around $443.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 411,812 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Baron Funds added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 27.88%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2297.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 128,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

Baron Funds added to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 118.24%. The purchase prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5. The stock is now traded at around $55.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,204,972 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX)

Baron Funds added to a holding in Stitch Fix Inc by 92.70%. The purchase prices were between $46.48 and $106.41, with an estimated average price of $70.65. The stock is now traded at around $44.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,666,747 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Baron Funds added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 35.53%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $241.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 612,027 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: DoorDash Inc (DASH)

Baron Funds sold out a holding in DoorDash Inc. The sale prices were between $125.53 and $215.16, with an estimated average price of $168.08.

Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Baron Funds sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81.

Sold Out: Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV (FMX)

Baron Funds sold out a holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $68.05 and $76.89, with an estimated average price of $72.74.

Sold Out: OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd (OSW)

Baron Funds sold out a holding in OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $8.46 and $11.89, with an estimated average price of $10.08.

Sold Out: Li Auto Inc (LI)

Baron Funds sold out a holding in Li Auto Inc. The sale prices were between $21.33 and $36.75, with an estimated average price of $28.96.

Sold Out: 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET)

Baron Funds sold out a holding in 21Vianet Group Inc. The sale prices were between $28.08 and $42.6, with an estimated average price of $36.91.

Reduced: Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)

Baron Funds reduced to a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc by 99.89%. The sale prices were between $242.75 and $290.19, with an estimated average price of $271.62. The stock is now traded at around $269.068300. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Baron Funds still held 180 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Baron Funds reduced to a holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 20.02%. The sale prices were between $612.58 and $903.35, with an estimated average price of $774.27. The stock is now traded at around $504.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Baron Funds still held 226,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB)

Baron Funds reduced to a holding in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc by 79.66%. The sale prices were between $26.38 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $35.25. The stock is now traded at around $23.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Baron Funds still held 385,786 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)

Baron Funds reduced to a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd by 23.89%. The sale prices were between $44.3 and $61.92, with an estimated average price of $53.73. The stock is now traded at around $42.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Baron Funds still held 1,893,744 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)

Baron Funds reduced to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 85.41%. The sale prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Baron Funds still held 132,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: The Toro Co (TTC)

Baron Funds reduced to a holding in The Toro Co by 50.65%. The sale prices were between $93.4 and $104.74, with an estimated average price of $99.99. The stock is now traded at around $109.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Baron Funds still held 268,089 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ron Baron. Also check out:


1. Ron Baron's Undervalued Stocks

2. Ron Baron's Top Growth Companies, and

3. Ron Baron's High Yield stocks

4. Stocks that Ron Baron keeps buying
