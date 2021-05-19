Baron Funds Buys TripAdvisor Inc, BridgeBio Pharma Inc, EPAM Systems Inc, Sells Booking Holdings Inc, Fleetcor Technologies Inc, DoorDash Inc

- New Purchases: TRIP, ACVA, SHLS, DRVN, CPNG, DSEY, DSP, TNL, HUBS, ETWO, FWAA, AVLR, TSIA, VSPR, WDAY, ACMR, RXRAU, BMBL, BFLY, IACA.U, MYTE, OLK, GOAC, INNV, TSIBU, IACB.U, BEAM, WOOF, SE, SPFR, HCA, PSA, PGRE, VCEL, OLO, MTEM, WELL, AFRM,
- Added Positions: BBIO, EPAM, BABA, GOOG, LVS, SFIX, GDS, MSFT, ARGX, SDGR, SPG, ARRY, FB, MANU, MRCY, RPAY, Z, DEI, DT, NVDA, MTN, VNO, ACGL, ARWR, FICO, FBHS, KNSL, SAIL, XLRN, AXNX, BNTX, INGN, LOW, RVNC, RNG, TWLO, GOOGL, AMZN, CDAY, CLNY, CRWD, DNLI, GH, HGV, LU, PEGA, RRR, SILK, SQ, VEEV, V, YUMC, ACCD, ADBE, AEIS, AFYA, AMT, BAM, BRP, CI, RDY, EW, EA, EBS, EVBG, GMAB, ICHR, ICLR, IBP, ISRG, ITUB, JLL, MA, MDLA, MELI, MRNA, NVMI, PYPL, PING, PGNY, PLD, NOW, FOUR, SHOP, SIEN, STNE, TAL, TME, HHC, REAL, UNH, VRAY, VMC, YNDX, ZTS, ZM, ABT, ACN, AFIB, APLT, AXGN, BLK, BV, BIP, CERT, NET, CME, STZ, COST, ELS, GPN, GLNG, HST, HUM, INFO, NARI, PODD, INTU, JKHY, LEN, MGP, MEG, MCO, NEOG, NFH, PCTY, PTON, SWAV, SUI, TFX, TXN, EL, TMO, ZTO,
- Reduced Positions: TSLA, IDXX, FLT, TTD, PACB, VRSK, MTD, PAGS, WORK, ZLAB, ANSS, GDRX, SITE, TTC, IACA, JBT, EDU, CAKE, EQIX, FVRR, OLLI, SBAC, SSNC, WST, PRI, SPLK, VRTX, DLR, H, IEX, ILMN, IRDM, LSXMK, PTCT, PRPL, QLYS, ROLL, TREX, AZN, DKNG, FIS, FND, MORN, OPEN, PRAH, ROP, SNAP, TROW, AZEK, VRM, WLTW, XP, ALGM, ALTR, AAT, BYD, CNS, DHI, DDOG, DM, FTCH, HQY, HLIO, HYFM, JAMF, JAMF, LBRDK, PAR, POOL, SEAS, SEER, CG, SHW, TOL, UTZ, VRSN, WIX, ADPT, ABNB, ALEC, AMWL, APH, APAM, BILL, BHVN, BXP, BPY, CBRE, CDW, CHTR, COR, CCI, DRNA, DRE, EQR, ESNT, STAY, FRC, HD, INVH, IQV, KW, LSF, MANH, PK, PEB, RAVN, ROL, SPGI, STOR, TRNO, TSEM, TRU,
- Sold Out: BKNG, DASH, FMX, LI, OSW, VNET, QS, TMHC, VITL, LGVW, ABCL, SUM, RDFN, DGNR.U, MASI, RKT, SNY, NVTA, TIF, TRIL, API,
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 6,150,410 shares, 10.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.65%
- CoStar Group Inc (CSGP) - 1,940,259 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%
- IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 2,910,573 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.34%
- Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) - 4,487,957 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50%
- Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN) - 11,283,363 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97%
Baron Funds initiated holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.31 and $61.03, with an estimated average price of $42.81. The stock is now traded at around $40.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 4,978,359 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS)
Baron Funds initiated holding in Shoals Technologies Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.36 and $40.17, with an estimated average price of $35.48. The stock is now traded at around $21.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,372,521 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA)
Baron Funds initiated holding in ACV Auctions Inc. The purchase prices were between $30 and $34.61, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $26.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,393,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Driven Brands Holdings Inc (DRVN)
Baron Funds initiated holding in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.79 and $34.5, with an estimated average price of $28.48. The stock is now traded at around $29.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,700,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Coupang Inc (CPNG)
Baron Funds initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.29 and $50.45, with an estimated average price of $46.22. The stock is now traded at around $36.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 710,335 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Viant Technology Inc (DSP)
Baron Funds initiated holding in Viant Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.94 and $68.31, with an estimated average price of $51.83. The stock is now traded at around $24.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 577,196 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO)
Baron Funds added to a holding in BridgeBio Pharma Inc by 3817.63%. The purchase prices were between $55.47 and $72.35, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $54.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,013,726 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)
Baron Funds added to a holding in EPAM Systems Inc by 61.33%. The purchase prices were between $329.66 and $400.27, with an estimated average price of $366.52. The stock is now traded at around $443.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 411,812 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Baron Funds added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 27.88%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2297.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 128,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)
Baron Funds added to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 118.24%. The purchase prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5. The stock is now traded at around $55.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,204,972 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX)
Baron Funds added to a holding in Stitch Fix Inc by 92.70%. The purchase prices were between $46.48 and $106.41, with an estimated average price of $70.65. The stock is now traded at around $44.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,666,747 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Baron Funds added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 35.53%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $241.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 612,027 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: DoorDash Inc (DASH)
Baron Funds sold out a holding in DoorDash Inc. The sale prices were between $125.53 and $215.16, with an estimated average price of $168.08.Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Baron Funds sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81.Sold Out: Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV (FMX)
Baron Funds sold out a holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $68.05 and $76.89, with an estimated average price of $72.74.Sold Out: OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd (OSW)
Baron Funds sold out a holding in OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $8.46 and $11.89, with an estimated average price of $10.08.Sold Out: Li Auto Inc (LI)
Baron Funds sold out a holding in Li Auto Inc. The sale prices were between $21.33 and $36.75, with an estimated average price of $28.96.Sold Out: 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET)
Baron Funds sold out a holding in 21Vianet Group Inc. The sale prices were between $28.08 and $42.6, with an estimated average price of $36.91.Reduced: Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)
Baron Funds reduced to a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc by 99.89%. The sale prices were between $242.75 and $290.19, with an estimated average price of $271.62. The stock is now traded at around $269.068300. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Baron Funds still held 180 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)
Baron Funds reduced to a holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 20.02%. The sale prices were between $612.58 and $903.35, with an estimated average price of $774.27. The stock is now traded at around $504.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Baron Funds still held 226,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB)
Baron Funds reduced to a holding in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc by 79.66%. The sale prices were between $26.38 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $35.25. The stock is now traded at around $23.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Baron Funds still held 385,786 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)
Baron Funds reduced to a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd by 23.89%. The sale prices were between $44.3 and $61.92, with an estimated average price of $53.73. The stock is now traded at around $42.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Baron Funds still held 1,893,744 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)
Baron Funds reduced to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 85.41%. The sale prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Baron Funds still held 132,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: The Toro Co (TTC)
Baron Funds reduced to a holding in The Toro Co by 50.65%. The sale prices were between $93.4 and $104.74, with an estimated average price of $99.99. The stock is now traded at around $109.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Baron Funds still held 268,089 shares as of 2021-03-31.
